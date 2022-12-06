Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Dates, times of UI fall 2022 commencement ceremonies announced
On Dec. 15—18, about 1,800 University of Iowa students will receive their degrees during in-person and livestreamed commencement ceremonies, beginning with the College of Education’s undergraduate and Teacher Education Program recognition on Dec. 15 and concluding with the College of Engineering undergraduate ceremony on Dec. 18. See the...
KCJJ
Fire out at Marengo plant where explosion sent several to UIHC
Firefighters have finally extinguished a fire that tore through an asphalt shingle recycling plant at Marengo and sent almost a half-dozen people to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray says firefighters worked until 4 a.m. Friday to extinguish the fire. The blaze broke out...
KCJJ
IC Police: Public Intox suspect ran from wheelchair to avoid incarceration
Iowa City Police say a public intoxication suspect jumped out of his wheelchair and tried to flee from them on foot. Officers initially came into contact with 26-year-old Jarrod Awe of Mason City just before 5pm Wednesday after receiving a report of two men fighting near the corner of Dubuque and Burlington Streets, with one subject fleeing into a nearby daycare. Investigators later learned that Awe had been kicked off a bus just ten minutes earlier after falling asleep and fighting with other passengers.
KCJJ
City of Iowa City offers suggestions for those leaving town for winter break/vacation
The city of Iowa City is offering tips for those leaving the area for winter break or vacation:. Vehicles parked on the street must be moved every 48-hours to avoid a citation. If you plan to be out of town for more than two days, move your vehicle off the street. Vehicles that do not move face ticketing and towing at the owner’s expense.
KCJJ
Johnson County Supervisors defer vote on Windham village plan
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors has deferred a vote on creating a village for the unincorporated area of Windham. County officials had been soliciting area residents’ opinions on the plan in recent public hearings in the Windham area. At Thursday’s supervisors meeting, almost a dozen residents from the Windham area spoke out against the proposal. Proponents of the plan say designating Windham as a village would spur growth in the area. But Windham residents told the board on Thursday that they like the area the way it is, and any incorporation would ruin the farmland. They also argued that they were not given enough input in the process. That’s despite the county scheduling multiple public feedback meetings at Renee’s Roadhouse on Black Diamond Road leading up to Thursday’s meeting.
KCJJ
Knife-wielding Coralville man accused of threatening staff at downtown IC bank
A knife-wielding Coralville man faces charges that he threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bank. Staff at U.S. Bank on East Washington Street told police 64-year-old Mark Miller of 9th Street had been trespassed from the business on multiple previous occasions. According to arrest records, Miller entered the bank just before 10:30 Wednesday morning and harassed an employee while asking for money. The staffer told Miller to leave, but he refused.
KCJJ
UIHC receives high maternity care rankings from U.S. News & World Report
The University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics has been named one of the nation’s top hospitals for maternity care by U.S. News & World Report. The magazine evaluated nearly 650 hospitals across the country that provide labor and delivery services and submitted detailed data to the publication for analysis. Only 297 hospitals received a High Performing designation, which is the highest award a hospital can earn in maternity care.
KCJJ
Marengo plant explosion, fire leads to injuries, evacuation
A Thursday explosion and fire at an agricultural plant in Marengo caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fire happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday at a plant owned by Heartland Crush, a soybean crushing company. As the fire spread, firefighters from Tiffin, Oxford, Coralville, Hills, Brooklyn and Grinnell arrived for mutual aid.
KCJJ
IC woman with history of making threats faces weapons charge after search warrant executed on residence
An Iowa City woman with a history of making threats faces charges that she illegally possessed a firearm. 40-year-old Kimberly Mobley was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 2:45 Tuesday afternoon. Iowa City Police say they executed a search warrant on Mobley’s South Dodge Street apartment at 11:30am on October 10th. They claim they found a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver hidden inside the pocket of a shirt hanging inside Mobley’s bedroom closet.
KCJJ
IC man accused of driving while intoxicated, then attacking police while his 13-year-old son was in the car
An Iowa City man faces charges that he drove drunk, then fought with police while his teenage son was in the car. Iowa City Police pulled over a 2004 Hyundai Elantra just after 8:45 Thursday night near the intersection of Gilbert Street and Highway 6. The vehicle reportedly had an unlit license plate, and the driver…identified as 43-year-old Jeffery Brown of The Quarters on Highway 6 East…was known to be barred from driving.
