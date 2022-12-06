The Johnson County Board of Supervisors has deferred a vote on creating a village for the unincorporated area of Windham. County officials had been soliciting area residents’ opinions on the plan in recent public hearings in the Windham area. At Thursday’s supervisors meeting, almost a dozen residents from the Windham area spoke out against the proposal. Proponents of the plan say designating Windham as a village would spur growth in the area. But Windham residents told the board on Thursday that they like the area the way it is, and any incorporation would ruin the farmland. They also argued that they were not given enough input in the process. That’s despite the county scheduling multiple public feedback meetings at Renee’s Roadhouse on Black Diamond Road leading up to Thursday’s meeting.

11 HOURS AGO