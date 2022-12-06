ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

AG: Tennessee to receive $13M from Juul settlement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s attorney general says the state will get $13 million from a nearly $440 million settlement with electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs spread among 33 states and Puerto Rico. In a news release, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti says the agreement helps ensure JUUL won't...
TENNESSEE STATE
High-profile N. Carolina attorney Bill Diehl dies at 78

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bill Diehl, a longtime high-profile North Carolina attorney whose family and friends recalled his passion as a legal advocate and in life, has died at age 78. Diel died Thursday in a Charlotte retirement community from complications related to his latest stroke, his brother, Danny,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tennessee airport still feeling effects of pandemic

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Tri-Cities Airport with lower passenger traffic and businesses more cautious about expanding their footprint. “At the height of COVID, we lost 90% of our customers at our lowest point,” Gene Cossey, TCA executive director, said. Cossey made his comments...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kentucky leads the way in improving college completion rates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is at the head of the pack nationally for its improvements in six-year college completion rates, state higher education officials said. The six-year college completion rate in Kentucky increased by 1.1 percentage points, making it one of only five states to record gains of 1 percentage point or more, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education said in a news release Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
Governor's race broke Pennsylvania campaign spending record

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Spending in Pennsylvania’s 2022 gubernatorial race blew past the record set eight years ago, topping $110 million largely because of Democrat Josh Shapiro's powerhouse fundraising in a race that took on national significance. That beat the $82 million spent in the 2014 election in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Virginia watchdog agency: Tourism video contract was proper

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s state government watchdog agency has cleared the state’s tourism office of wrongdoing when it gave Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad-maker a state contract to produce a tourism video featuring the governor. The Virginia Tourism Corp. selected Poolhouse last spring to produce...
VIRGINIA STATE
NH lawsuit targets voucher-like program used by 3K students

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The leader of one of New Hampshire’s teachers’ unions is suing to stop public dollars from being spent to fund private schools through the Education Freedom Account program. The lawsuit in Merrimack County Superior Court this week seeks an injunction to stop the...
MAINE STATE
Ross picked for top post in Tennessee National Guard

Gov. Bill Lee has picked Brigadier General Warner A. Ross II to lead the Tennessee National Guard. A governor’s office news release says Ross will serve as adjutant general and commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Military beginning Jan. 21. He will replace Major General Jeff Holmes, who will...
TENNESSEE STATE
More lawsuits claim abuse by priests in Maine decades ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Four people in Maine have filed lawsuits with claims that they were sexually abused by Catholic priests as children. Three men sued the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland on Thursday in Cumberland County Superior Court. The men allege they were abused by priests as children decades ago.
PORTLAND, ME
Recounts reaffirm Giessel, McKay as winners in Alaska races

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A recount of an Anchorage-area state Senate race reaffirmed Republican Cathy Giessel as the winner, while a recount of an Anchorage House race reaffirmed Republican Rep. Tom McKay as the winner. The Senate recount was conducted by the state Division of Elections Wednesday at the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Hawaii search ends for snorkeler missing after shark spotted

HONOLULU (AP) — The search for a Washington state woman whose husband couldn't find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman's husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
HAWAII STATE
Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds was moving into the northern Sierra Nevada late Friday where as much as 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow is forecast in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The National Weather Service issued...
RENO, NV
California man, 88, charged with killing girl in car crash

INDIO, Calif. (AP) — An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago. The Desert Sun reported Friday that Robert William Hanson of Desert Hot Springs has been charged with counts including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving and driving without a license.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA

