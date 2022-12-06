Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
counton2.com
‘We built this’: Cherokee Co. students wrap up semester-long project, building a tiny house
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – As the fall semester wraps up, a group of Cherokee County students are putting the final touches on a semester-long project: building a tiny home. Seeing it all come together, I can’t even remember how it looked before we put everything together,” said building...
WBTV
One person killed in shooting near Rock Hill park after argument, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed after an argument escalated into a physical confrontation early Saturday morning in Rock Hill, police said. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, police responded to a home in the 900 block of Crawford Road, near Emmett Scott Park, around 4:54 a.m.
NC men arrested outside elementary school after tip 1 might pick up child, deputies say
Authorities charged two Charlotte men with numerous felonies on Wednesday in Mooresville.
qcnews.com
Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
Lancaster restaurant a victim of vandalism, theft
The front door to a Lancaster family restaurant is covered with wood now after vandals smashed the glass, and it's just a fraction of the damage the suspects left behind.
WBTV
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
Mayor pro tem of Matthews in hospital after multi-car crash near Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One of the leaders for the Town of Matthews is in the hospital after a car crash Friday afternoon. A statement on Twitter confirmed Ken McCool, who is the mayor pro tem and serves on the town's board of commissioners, was hurt in what his team said was a "multi-car pile-up". The crash happened along I-26 near Asheville, along with two of his friends.
qcnews.com
Police: Men robbed Gaston County Dollar General with weapon
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. Authorities say the initial call came in just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Two suspects robbed the business, and police are following leads. No suspects are in custody at this time.
WBTV
Police searching for suspects after 12 dirt bikes, 5 ATVs stolen in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in Gaston County are searching for three unknown suspects after they broke into a business and stole 12 dirt bikes and five ATVs last week. According to the Gaston County Police Department, the break-in happened between 12:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 30...
Woman dies months after crash on Providence Road in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A woman died in the hospital more than three months after a crash on Providence Road in south Charlotte, police reported on Friday. The crash happened on Aug. 30 near Providence Road and Folger Drive. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a Subaru Forester made a U-turn in front of a Ford Explorer, and the Explorer hit the rear side of the Subaru before going into oncoming traffic and hitting a Honda Accord head-on.
Waxhaw elementary school teacher cited with 'influence of alcohol' on school grounds
WAXHAW, N.C. — On Tuesday, Kensington Elementary school resource officers were called to an incident involving an intoxicated teacher on school grounds. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. After investigating the incident, it was confirmed that the teacher was under...
Gun pulled on SW CLT elementary school parent, records say
Reports say the reporting person stated, "the suspect got in a confrontation with the victim and pulled out a gun."
qcnews.com
New details released in fatal motorcycle crash involving school bus in Steele Creek
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released new details in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Thursday morning that involved a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in the Steele Creek area. The deadly accident happened at 5:20 a.m. Thursday. Dec. 8, at the intersection of South...
FOX Carolina
3 schools in Spartanburg put on lockdown after gunshots at nearby apartment
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said three schools were briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution on Thursday after gunshots were fired at a nearby apartment complex. Officers said they responded to J C Bull Apartments along Marion Avenue on Thursday after multiple people reported the...
gsabusiness.com
Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County
Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
Missing woman found dead in Cherokee COunty
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, a woman’s body discovered in an open field by Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday afternoon. The body was identified as a missing Blacksburg woman.
York County K-9 found, in good health, after running away
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office has found a K-9 who ran off into the woods Wednesday during training. “We found Gunner!! Cold, wet, hungry, tired but is in great health!” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet Thursday afternoon. Deputies were training...
Gun found inside parked vehicle at high school, Lancaster school district says
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A gun was found inside a vehicle that was parked at a Lancaster County school on Friday, according to the school district. The Buford High School administration was investigating an alleged violation of board policy and school rules. A handgun was found in the vehicle that was in question.
Man wanted for shooting in Fairfield County captured by SWAT in York County: Sheriff
Deputies, negotiators, and SWAT are in the area of Wimbleton Woods Drive and Brittany Lane in Fort Mill.
Autopsy results rule homicide after body found in NC wooded area
The body was found around 3:40 p.m. in a wooded area on Lee Cline Road near Houston Mill Road.
