Governor Evers Announces Dates for State of the State, Budget Addresses
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Governor Tony Evers has announced the dates for the 2023 State of the State and Biennial Budget addresses. The Governor will give his State of the State on January 24th at 7 PM. The speech will originate from the Assembly chamber at the capitol building.
Wisconsin Public Service Addresses Attacks at North Carolina Electric Substations
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — The attacks this week at two North Carolina electric substations have left 45 thousand customers in Moore County, North Carolina powerless. Matt Cullen with Wisconsin Public Service says the company continues to work toward preventing such disturbances to the local area. “We do train for situations...
Recycling or Trash? The Details From the Wisconsin DNR
It can be the most wonderful time of the year for many, but for those charged with handling the mountains of household waste generated during the holiday season it can get frustrating…and potentially dangerous when consumers mix up what to toss and what to recycle. And the fact that some paper can be recycled and other paper must be tossed only adds to the confusion, so the Wisconsin DNR has come up with guidance that should help make things a bit less messy.
Nancy Erickson
Nancy L. Erickson, age 84, of the Town of Wilson was born in Sheboygan, WI on December 6, 1938 to the. late George and Sirella Fessler and died peacefully on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at St. Nicholas. Hospital. She attended Grant Elementary School, graduated from Sheboygan North High School and.
