The Game Awards 2022: Here’s the complete list of winners
The Game Awards 2022 is shaping up to be one of the most contentious awards shows in the history of the gaming industry thanks to its interesting batch of nominees. God of War Ragnarok garnered the most nominations in 10 categories, including Game of the Year, but like its hero Kratos, the game will have to fight hard to defeat its equally hardened peers such as Elden Ring, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, and StrayÂ for that game of the year award. Meanwhile, Sonic Frontiers and Genshin Impact are duking it out for Players’ Voice, and some nominations, like Elden Ring for Best Narrative and Sifu for Best Fighting Game, have caused a lot of debate.
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
The Game Awards delivered dazzling trailers, but winners played second-fiddle
If the goal of the modern awards show is to make “moments,” then The Game Awards 2022 certainly rose to the occasion — and then some. The Geoff Keighley-produced ceremony was among the show’s best overall efforts yet, packing in an excellent slate of reveals, some genuine surprises, and enough “WTF” moments to make headlines even at mainstream publications that don’t normally pay attention to the world of gaming.
Every video game release date announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards is home to many new game announcements and release date reveals every single year. At last year’s show, we received release dates and windows for games like Tunic and Babylon’s Fall. Throughout 2022, we’ve already gotten release dates for big games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the remakes of Dead Space and Resident Evil 4, and Dead Island 2, but there are still more release dates that needed to be revealed. That’s where The Game Awards 2022 came in.
Elden Ring developer’s next game is Armored Core VI
Armored Core is back. FromSoftware, the developer of Elden Ring, is working on Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The upcoming sequel was announced Thursday night during The Game Awards 2022 via a short cinematic trailer. It’s gearing up to launch sometime in 2023. The trailer didn’t show off...
The best live service games of 2022: 10 ongoing games we couldn’t stop playing
Some games are meant to be played once, savored, and then shelved for the next one — not unlike a book or a movie. But many other games are meant to be played and replayed over a long period of time, offering wildly different experiences each time you sit down and boot them up. There were many ongoing games to pick from in 2022, a lot of which include live service elements like online multiplayer, microtransactions, and regular content updates — though not all are worth investing your time into.
How to play Fortnite with Xbox Cloud Gaming
Fortnite is one of the most successful games of all time, due in part to being available on a slew of platforms. It has a massive audience across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and even Nintendo Switch. Recently, the game became available on mobile devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming, allowing players to stream Fortnite for free via a browser in many regions. This essentially gives players access to the full version of Fortnite without having to download or install anything onto a device. It’s a quick and easy process that works a lot better than you might expect, as long as your internet connection supports it.
