ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Hoosier consumer advocates ask feds to probe regional energy operator

By Leslie Bonilla Muñiz
Indiana Capital Chronicle
Indiana Capital Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GpsVV_0jYz3qYP00

MISO recovers its expenses, like those of its meetings, from ratepayers. In Indiana, that includes customers of AES Indiana, CenterPoint Energy, Duke Energy Indiana and the Northern Indiana Public Service Company — better known as NIPSCO. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

An Indianapolis-based ratepayer protection group has asked federal regulators to audit spending by a Carmel-based energy transmission system operator for an annual meeting at luxury resort 600 miles beyond its service territory.

In a letter dated November 18 — and publicized Monday — Citizens Action Coalition also asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to deny any attempts by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator to recover any meeting-related costs.

The system operator’s territory includes much of the Midwest, along with some southern states and parts of Canada. Geographically, it’s the world’s largest such system operator, according to Thomson Reuters .

But it’s holding an annual board of directors meeting nearly 600 miles outside its service territory, at a Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The meeting began Monday and will extend through Thursday. It’ll include an election for the board.

“We are outraged that Hoosier families already struggling to heat and power their homes this winter will be asked to pay for executive trips to luxury Florida resorts,” said Coalition Executive Director Kerwin Olson in a news release Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BWqt_0jYz3qYP00

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator’s 2019 service map includes part or all of 15 U.S. states: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin). It also includes one Canadian province, Manitoba. (Courtesy MISO)

The system operator recovers its expenses, like those of its meetings, from ratepayers. In Indiana, that includes customers of AES Indiana, CenterPoint Energy, Duke Energy Indiana and the Northern Indiana Public Service Company — better known as NIPSCO.

Olson’s coalition criticized the system operator for holding the meeting “hundreds of miles away from its stakeholders and ratepayers at a luxury resort.”

The hotel’s website describes it as a “luxury resort” featuring a “championship-level golf course,” a 40,000 square foot spa, three pools, fine dining, and multiple tennis courts

It then accused the system operator of violating federal requirements that all rates and charges related to transmitting or selling energy be “just and reasonable” — and same for the rules and regulations shaping those dues.

The coalition also blasted the system operator for not providing contact information for the board online, writing that the board is “completely inaccessible to the public and stakeholders.”

A federal commission spokesperson said the agency had no comment on the accusations, calling it a “pending matter” in an email to the Capital Chronicle.

An Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission spokesperson said staff “ monitors and participates” in the system operator’s stakeholder processes, but that it’s “a separate entity that determines where to hold its annual meeting.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Hoosier consumer advocates ask feds to probe regional energy operator appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 5

Related
WBKR

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Indiana Homeowners Shocked to See Duck Hunters Near Downtown Waterfront

Some residents in Indiana were alarmed recently when they spotted duck hunters waiting along the water edge on downtown area riverbanks. Sure, it’s a common sight to see duck hunters wading out in rivers and lakes. Some venture into the waters with just waders on, and others step onto kayaks or other boats as they track down their trophies. Few, however, venture into the downtown areas along a riverbank. This is why Indiana residents were shocked to see the duck hunters just outside their windows in the downtown area.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Cleveland.com

Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs commits to buying electricity generated by wind in Indiana

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Steel manufacturer Cleveland-Cliffs has an agreement with EDP Renewables North America to buy electricity generated by the wind in Indiana. Cleveland-Cliffs and EDP announced this week that they have agreed to a 15-year power-purchase agreement in which Cliffs will buy 180 megawatts of electricity from EDP’s planned Headwaters III Wind Farm in Randolph County, near the Ohio line northwest of Dayton, when it becomes operational in 2025.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Agency budget presentations document big needs

Requests for funding are up across the board for state agencies in their budget presentations before the State Budget Committee this week, especially for personnel, construction costs and technology services. But key budget drafters have their concerns about whether the state can sustain those requests, especially when the forecast predicting the state’s revenues for the […] The post Agency budget presentations document big needs appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers to push mental health legislation

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are sharing new details about their plans for mental health legislation this session. A bipartisan group of Indiana lawmakers discussed their ideas at Mental Health America of Indiana’s symposium Friday. They say they believe the timing is right and the support from their colleagues is there to pass mental health legislation. […]
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
INDIANA STATE
indianacapitalchronicle.com

Woman fined, barred from state employment

The Indiana Ethics Commission on Thursday approved a settlement that bars a woman from ever working for the state of Indiana again and fined her $5,000. Bridget Murphy worked at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from 2004 until her termination in February 2020. She was inspections chief and oversaw a team of 15 that inspected wastewater treatment facilities. During her tenure the state inspected the Cloverdale and Waynetown plants.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana Department of Revenue Automatic Taxpayer Refund

INDIANA – In 2022, the Indiana General Assembly approved two Automatic Taxpayer Refunds (ATRs). Under Indiana law, the $200 ATR eligibility requirements differ from the $125 ATR issued earlier this year. Hoosier not eligible for the $125 ATR may be eligible for the $200 ATR if they receive Social...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WCPO

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana women struggling to break the gubernatorial glass ceiling

While women have regularly held statewide office and Indiana has had four female Lt. Governors, Hoosier women have struggled to break through to the top office. Indiana has only had one female gubernatorial nominee ever: Democrat Jill Long Thompson in 2008. And the state is languishing on a depressing list of 18 states that have […] The post Indiana women struggling to break the gubernatorial glass ceiling appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Don’t Vote for Just One: Ranked Choice Voting Is Gaining Ground

By Matt Vasilogambros, Stateline Staff Writer Last month, voters in Nevada, Seattle and at least six other jurisdictions around the country approved measures to change how they elect their leaders. Instead of voting for just one candidate, they ranked a slate of candidates. Ranked choice voting has seen steady success in recent years. Nationwide, 62 […] The post Don’t Vote for Just One: Ranked Choice Voting Is Gaining Ground appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
NEVADA STATE
103GBF

Can You Get a Ticket for Flashing Your Headlights at Oncoming Cars in Indiana?

No matter how long you've been driving, chances are there has come a time when you've been heading down a dark road or two-lane highway and you see a vehicle coming toward you in the opposite lane with its brights on. At first, it's not a problem but in the back of your mind, you hope they'll turn them off as they get closer to you because you know it will make it hard for you to see in front of you as your eyes try to readjust once they pass. As they get closer, and the lights get brighter, you realize they're not going to turn them off because they either forgot they were on, or they just don't care. So, you give them a little, let's call it a "courtesy blink" with your brights as a way of saying, "Hey! Your brights are on and you're blinding me." But, are you breaking an Indiana law by doing that?
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Breaking down those campaigning for Indiana Governor

Indiana is two years away from the next Governor’s election. Political expert Abdul-Hakim Shabazz talks about those who’ve announced their plans and who could make a 2024 campaign run. Plus the impact the result of Georgia’s senate race has on Capitol Hill.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indianapolis, IN
614
Followers
440
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to giving Hoosiers a comprehensive look inside state government, policy and elections. More importantly, we will show how actions at the state level impact your everyday lives. Over the years the number of journalists covering state news has dwindled and The Capital Chronicle will bring more eyes to the process. In addition to daily coverage, we will keep digging for more in-depth scrutiny on important topics. Our staff has decades of experience covering the Indiana Statehouse and we are not afraid to take decision-makers to task. While the state capitol is in Indianapolis, we will also include perspective from outside central Indiana. The Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. It is free of advertising and free to readers.

 https://indianacapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy