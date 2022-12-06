Mila Kunis raised $37 million for displaced Ukrainian families: 'I'm proud to be from Ukraine.'

A newborn baby is typically associated with a lot of expenses; from a crib, clothes, diapers and shoes to many other things. Aware of the burden this places on new parents, Finland's government makes sure to give a baby box to all expectant mothers. And the best part is that it is a tradition that they have been following for the last 84 years, as reported by BBC .

It's apparently a starter kit that includes bodysuits, a sleeping bag, outdoor gear, bathing products for the infant, diapers, bedding and a small mattress. With the mattress in the bottom, this box also becomes the baby's first bed. Many young Finns have their first naps in these boxes irrespective of their social background.

Mothers are given the choice between taking the box or opting for a cash grant of 140 euros (approximately $147). It is reported that 95% of mothers go for a box as it is much more valuable than the amount they'd receive if they chose the grant.

The wholesome tradition of the baby box was reportedly started by the government in 1938. At the time, it was a scheme that was only intended to help low-income families. However, it was later expanded in 1949 when the far-reaching benefits of these boxes became evident.

"Not only was it offered to all mothers-to-be but new legislation meant in order to get the grant, or maternity box, they had to visit a doctor or municipal pre-natal clinic before their fourth month of pregnancy," explained Heidi Liesivesi, who works at Kela, the Social Insurance Institution of Finland.

In the 1930s, Finland was a poor country and the infant mortality rate was quite high with 65 out of every 1000 babies dying. However, the numbers improved drastically in the decades after that. Mike Gissler, a professor at the National Institute for Health and Welfare in Helsinki, believes that this improvement was the effect of the maternity box and pre-natal care for all women in the 1940s, followed by the national health insurance system and the central hospital network in the 1960s.

The Washington Post reported in March that Finland has been identified as the happiest country in the world for the fifth year in a row by the United Nations-sponsored World Happiness Report. Liisi Hatinen, a communications coordinator in Espoo, a city outside of Helsinki, and a mother of two shared that "everybody has access to the basics" which includes guaranteed health care, tuition-free school, a living wage, and affordable housing. She added, "These programs are well thought out and work, so that’s the basic foundation for you to be happy.”

Moreover, they have a good work-life balance. Jukka Multisilta, a strategy consultant in Helsinki said, "We get five weeks' vacation."

Finns also credit the opportunities available to women in their country. "I really think that the position of women is a big thing in our happiness. Have you seen our government? We have a woman prime minister. She’s [36] years old. Then we have four other main ministers who are also young women. So it’s pretty big girl power,” said Johanna Ovaska, a principal at the middle school in Imatra and mother of two.

It also helps that the Finnish government supports motherhood. A woman can take up to three years of maternity leave and for daycare, Finland provides "free universal daycare from 8 months to the start of formal education at age seven."

Volcanic eruptions suggest chaos, destruction, and something straight out of a dystopian movie. However, as Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on earth, is erupting is turning out to be a boon for the tourism industry. Thousand of people from all around the world are lining up to see this marvel of nature and the Hawaiian tourism industry is reaping the benefits, reports News Now Hawaii . All of the hotels in the nearest town of Hilo are booked, even the famous Dolphin Bay Hotel.

HILO, HAWAII - DECEMBER 04: Lava flows from the Mauna Loa volcano on December 04, 2022 near Hilo, Hawaii. For the first time in nearly 40 years, the Mauna Loa volcano, the largest active volcano in the world, has erupted.

The office manager of the hotel, Christine Ghiasi, spoke to the outlet and revealed that they are entirely booked up even in the middle of the week. She said, "People calling in last minute trying to see if there’s room mostly from the neighbor islands." Paradise Helicopters is fully booked until Christmas, according to Alexandra Durham, vice president of Sales and Marketing. In addition to that, they also had to pull in resources from their other bases at Turtle Bay Resort and Hilo.

Marian Somalinog, the front desk staff at the Castle Hilo Hawaiian Hotel said that this influx of tourists is because people want to watch the rivers of molten rock gushing from the volcano, reports Associated Press . The glow from the molten lava can be viewed from several hotels in the area and hence, people are rushing in from the mainland USA and neighboring islands to witness it.

This time of year is often quiet for Hawaii's tourism business, as it falls between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. However, due to the volcanic eruptions, hotels are booked, people are lining up and roads are jammed with traffic. Volcanic flows may represent a future hazard to human settlements, but they are still many miles away and pose no harm to anyone. As a result, spectators may enjoy the show while putting themselves in minimal danger.

However, as visitors from the mainland and other islands arrive, federal, local, and state officials have been busy planning for the possibility that the lava would reach the Daniel K. Inouye Highway. According to CNN , officials believe that there is a possibility that molten lava can close down a part of the highway that connects the east and west sides of the Big Island. Over the weekend, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency obtained a bird's-eye image of Mauna Loa, providing them with a baseline of where the danger lies.

Luke Meyers, administrator of HIEMA said, "It looks like it’s very close. We have to have respect for such a large hazard like Mauna Loa, but it’s also very important that we understand that our mission is to keep people in property out of harm’s way."

On November 27, Mauna Loa began erupting, joining neighboring Kilauea, which has been erupting since the previous year. Both volcanoes are located within Hawai Volcanoes National Park, which is still open and encouraging visitors to watch the twin eruptions safely. The park wrote in a Facebook post, "Stepping into week two of the Mauna Loa eruption. Two volcanoes, two eruptions, one park. It was another 'glowrious' morning today!"

The holiday season is here and so are elaborate gift exchanges between families and friends. One of these holiday games is the classic white elephant gift exchange which, according to Reader's Digest , entails "a group of people who each bring one wrapped awesome/bad/campy/funny gift (that could go to anyone in the group) of similar value and place them into a single, anonymous pile."

Participants then pick a number from a hat (the higher the number, the more options they get) and take turns picking gifts of their choice from the pile "or 'stealing' from an earlier participant who’s already picked" until everyone has a present. While these gifts are usually small, hilarious and adorable, one Texas student recently received the gift of a lifetime.

Last week, Baylor University volleyball player Lauren Briseño joined her teammates at their coach's home for what she believed was a gathering to watch bracket selection for the forthcoming NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship, reports Good Morning America . This year, the team also incorporated a white elephant gift exchange as part of the ritual and Briseño, a sophomore from Waco, Texas, initially opened a present that turned out to be a blanket.

The guidelines for the gift exchange required Briseño to pick a new present when an assistant coach "stole" her blanket at the last minute. The package that she chose to open next contained a declaration indicating that she had been awarded a full scholarship by Baylor Volleyball. She immediately burst into tears after reading the small note as her teammates cheered her on. This touching and emotional moment was caught on camera and posted on the volleyball team's Instagram profile where it has gathered over 58k views and several comments. One Instagram user wrote, "Can't stop watching this... so unbelievably deserving."

Another added, "Sweet girl! So well deserved. [Proud of] you!" A third user added , "Lauren you are such an inspiration! I want to show this to every high school VB player I know and remind them that hard work DOES pay off, but we might be surprised when it does."

According to a university spokeswoman, Briseño, who is from San Antonio, joined the team as a walk-on last year and went on to become the only freshman to play in every game for the Baylor Bears in 2021. She is the team's starting libero, a crucial defensive position, in her sophomore season.

In a news conference following a game last week, she said that she was still "speechless" from the shock. She added, "I was not expecting it whatsoever. Lo and behold, I get this mystery box and I had no idea what it entailed and I opened it up and sure enough, it's a scholarship and I just burst into tears."

According to the Baylor spokesperson, Briseño received the full-ride scholarship from the university's volleyball coaches, who have a limited number of scholarships they can award to players. Briseño said that she experienced "so much joy" after getting the scholarship. "I'm so grateful to be here, playing with this team, playing with these coaches and just not letting scholarship, not scholarship, not letting it define who I am as a player, but just being eternally grateful for what I have," she added.

Parents often go to extreme lengths to secure the safety and happiness of their children. However, this 15-year-old child stepped up when his father needed him the most and saved his life. The kid is being hailed a hero after he helped his father stuck under a truck. His quick-thinking helped rescue his Dad, reports Good News Network . The brakes on Matthew Wilkinson's work vehicle needed quick repair, and thankfully, his son had come out to the garage and volunteered to assist his father.

Wilkinson discovered that the rotor was jammed and that he required a greater angle for leverage, so he moved his body below the vehicle. However, it quickly turned into a life-threatening situation as the leverage popped off. He told KCRA , "The second it popped off, the truck fell. All I could think about was the breath coming out of me. I was just squished. I couldn’t talk. I couldn’t yell."

Fortunately, his son, Dalin Wilkinson, was there and the high-school freshman quickly sprung into action. He told the outlet, "It just dropped right on him. I was scared. I heard him make a noise like his soul was leaving his body. It was crazy." He added, "I just ran over and tried as hard as I could to get it up enough to get him out." He was able to get this father out and Wilkinson was rushed to the hospital, unaware that his son had just saved his life.

He said, "All this time in the hospital, I’m trying to figure out how did I get out from under the truck." He suffered a punctured lung, broken ribs, and separated shoulders. Wilkinson recounted that there were surveillance cameras in the garage that must have recorded the whole thing. He explained, "I called my kid and had him look at them look at the surveillance camera and they realized that he had lifted the truck enough for me to roll out."

The father was extremely proud of his son at that moment and emotion that if Dalin wasn't been present there, he wouldn't have survived this horrifying accident. He said, "My son is my hero. He saved my life." Dali was worried that he would not be able to help his father. He said, “I was worried I did not help. That is all I was worried about. Now I’m glad he’s ok.”

The life-saving intervention of Dali is not an isolated incident. There have been instances where children have helped their parents in life-threatening situations. Wendy Cocker , a registered nurse, taught her son, Monty Cocker, how to dial 000, the equivalent of 911 in Australia. She thought it was critical for a 4-year-old to master the skill since she is prone to seizures. Wendy became unwell a day after teaching her kid to phone 000. But although she tried to call her husband and ask for aid, she began to experience full-body convulsions. Monty acted promptly, utilizing his newly acquired talent to call paramedics to assist his mother.

He said during the call, "Mummy fell over," and answered questions about his age before adding, "My dog always woofs at people." The reassuring operator inquired about Monty's dog, to which Monty replied, "Yeah." The child is then promised by the operator that everything will be fine. Paramedics arrived in time to take Cocker to the hospital for further treatment.

Choosing to be an author can be extremely rewarding and equally challenging. The most well-known authors right now have struggled earlier in their careers, to deal with publishers, advertisements and to gain more readers. Authors Margaret Atwood, Neil Gaiman and Jodi Picoult recently opened up about their underwhelming book signing events in response to a viral Twitter thread about another author's disappointing experience, reports The Independent .

Chelsea Banning, a fantasy author, tweeted her displeasure on December 4 after just two people turned up to a signing for her debut novel Of Crowns and Legends . She wrote, "Only 2 people came to my author signing yesterday, so I was pretty bummed about it. Especially as 37 people responded 'going' to the event. Kind of upset, honestly and a little embarrassed." The tweet caught the eye of My Sister's Keeper author Jodi Picoult, who responded by sharing her own experience.

She wrote, "I have sat lonely at a signing table many times only to have someone approach... and ask me where the bathroom is." It didn't stop there as Atwood, the acclaimed author of The Handmaid's Tale , also responded by writing, "Join the club. I did a signing to which nobody came, except a guy who wanted to buy some Scotch tape and thought I was the help." Gaiman, the author of Coraline, too shared his experience by writing: "Terry Pratchett and I did a signing in Manhattan for Good Omens that nobody came to at all. So you are two up on us."

David Nicholls, the author of One Day, chimed in to share his own experience and wrote, "The one where the bookshop staff kindly pretended to be customers so I wouldn't feel too bad, that stays with me." Jonathan Coe, the author of Middle England, responded by saying, "I was once invited to a crime writers' festival. Colin Dexter was on at the same time. Only one person showed up for me. We chatted for a while and I told him how glad I was that he'd come. He said, 'Actually I'm Ian Rankin and I was supposed to be introducing you.'"

Malorie Blackman, the author of Noughts & Creases , shared that she "once did a talk at a library and five people turned up, including a mum who planted her two infant school children in front of me and then strategically 'withdrew' to get some peace for a while.'"

These responses from best-selling authors under Banning's post suggest that everyone initially struggles to make their voice reach a large number of people. However, with persistent work and perseverance, these authors climbed up the ladder of the literary world and made their mark in an absolutely brave way. Banning's viral tweet has gathered more than 60k likes and over 1900 retweets. The thread is becoming an inspiration for young writers who are struggling to make it in this competitive industry.

Although people are discouraged from pursuing writing as a profession, it is one of the most rewarding ones. If you constantly keep working on your skills, maybe someday your book signings will be house full and your books will be adapted into movies or TV shows by the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

Wedding proposals are extremely special for a couple as it is a memory they cherish for a lifetime. Knowing this, Yasushi "Yassan" Takahashi decided to make it extra special for his girlfriend by going on a six-month journey across Japan while using Google Earth to track his route and spell out "Marry Me" with a heart over the country's map.

It was in 2008 that Yassan came up with the idea of proposing to his girlfriend, Natsuki, using GPS art. According to Google , GPS art is "the act of creating a large-scale digital drawing by traveling with a GPS device along a predetermined route. When the route is uploaded to a mapping tool like Google Earth, a form takes shape."

Yassan planned a route across Japan to spell "Marry Me," quit his job and set off from the island of Hokkaido to the shores of Kagoshima. It took him six months and 4,451 miles to complete the drawing for the grand proposal. Finally, he presented his completed trip on Google Earth to Natsuki in what is perhaps one of the most elaborately planned proposals of all time. Yassan's drawing also won him the Guinness World Record for the largest GPS drawing in history. And in case you're wondering, Natsuki said "Yes."

After the success of his proposal plan, Yassan started doing GPS drawings across the world. His website states: "He is a professional GPS artist with more than 1400 artworks. Drawn more than 100000 kilometers in 24 countries."

Talking about Google Maps, a dog named Watermelon is a local landmark on Google Maps. The street dog that lives on a street called Amagleba in Tbilisi, Georgia, even has positive reviews on Google and her fans love to feed her as well, according to Bored Panda . She was named Watermelon because of her spherical shape and has a blue tag on her ear to signify that she is a stray who is harmless to others.

Watermelon is popular on the internet and there are many who keep tabs of her. According to a Twitter user @Sve_tt, "It's a girl! She was fed by her grandmother who lives above the vegetable soup shop during the lockdown. The lady has built her a house out of boxes where the dog currently lives." Another user was surprised to know that the "spherical dog" he meets every day is a "local attraction." He wrote, surprised, "there are even reviews in Google maps."

There are 60 reviews about the dog on Google with most people calling her a "sweet bun." A Twitter user called @catchshirrecat even went out of his way to feed the dog and bought a can of food and encouraged others also to do the same. He wrote, "This is a sweet bun and you can still buy food for her and give it to the store near which it lies. They try to feed the bun only with certain foods because she's old and sick."

With the increasing popularity, more and more people are beginning to take care of the dog and there are chances that she might soon find a home.



Immigrants have to go through several obstacles when leaving their lives behind and moving to another nation in pursuit of safety. They deal with cultural differences, language barriers and societal prejudices on a day-to-day basis. "That 70's Show" star Mila Kunis knows this struggle all too well as she too was an immigrant before becoming one of Hollywood's top stars. After gaining success in show business, the mother-of-two is now giving back by raising money for Ukrainian refugees.

Kunis was born in Chernivtsi (present-day Ukraine and then-Soviet city) in 1983 where she and her family—some of whom survived the holocaust—saw people pack up and leave because of anti-Semitism, oppression and lack of opportunity. However, her grandfather vehemently resisted moving. That is, until he visited Disneyland.

"His brother had moved to L.A. in the '70s. When my grandfather visited, he took him, and it, of all places, transformed his perspective on the possibilities of the West. He came back to Russia and said, 'We're leaving,'" the actress told PEOPLE .

Kunis moved to Los Angeles in 1991 at the age of 7 when her family got visas as religious refugees and the rest is history. Given her origins, when Russian forces invaded her homeland in February this year, Kunis could empathize with the terror faced by those forced to pack up their entire lives and leave their homes. She was well aware of the anxiety that comes with leaving a place you might never see again and decided to do something to help these families in whatever way she can.

She and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, launched Stand With Ukraine, a GoFundMe campaign to support flexport.org and airbnb.org, two groups that provide supplies and short-term lodging to millions of displaced people. So far, they've raised more than $37 million and the campaign is still going on. Kunis went ahead and contributed $3 million herself. She said, "We can't become desensitized. Helping—not even asking, just doing—should be our standard norm."

"When we saw Putin was going after the entire country, we knew a massive crisis was about to ensue," the "Luckiest Girl Alive" star said. "Because I'm from Ukraine, I started getting calls from people who [wanted to help and] thought I knew the politics or had an understanding of NGOs [nongovernmental organizations] on the ground."

The celebrity couple shares two children, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher. Kunis shared that she makes it a point to educate her children about the ongoing crisis but avoids exposing them to any visuals. She explained, "We just want them to understand the world is bigger than they are."

Moreover, she has always tried to make their children proud of their half-Ukrainian heritage. She said: "I've never been more proud to be from Ukraine. I'm so honored my kids can carry on that heritage. When you're little, all you want to do is assimilate. As horrible as so many things are in the world today, the 'You're different, and that's a cool thing' sense of identity is new. I'm grateful for that."

Kunis revealed that her children give her hope and strength after having such a difficult year. She explained that children have the "natural ability to provide empathy without having to be taught." She also believes that this "generation of big thinkers" will have a profound impact on the world.

Kids aren't often considered intuitive. However, a clip from the year 1966 will make you reconsider this assumption. The video features children in the 1960s making predictions about what life would be like in the year 2000. It is amusing that all their predictions stand true in today's time.

A segment from the video—which originally aired on 28 December 1966 as part of BBC's Tomorrow's World —was recently shared on Twitter , where it soon went viral with over 1.4 million views and more than 40,000 likes.

The 40-second-long clip starts with a boy saying, "People will be regarded more as statistics than as actual people." A girl then offered her opinion and said: "I don't think it's going to be so nice. I think, sort of, all machines everywhere, everyone doing everything for you. You know, you'll get all bored and I don't think it will be so nice."

Twitter | Historic Vids

Another young girl then appears and talks about how work would be scarce for people. "First of all, these computers are taking over now. Computers and automation and in the year 2000, there won't be enough jobs to go around and the only jobs there will be, it will be for people with high IQ and those who work computers and such things," she said.

Twitter users were stunned to hear the children's opinions. One said , "So prescient. So right. Wonder if these people are alive now, and how they feel about being right." Another wrote , "There's no way this is real is it really? A child knew about computers in the 60s? Something that took up three or four buildings to pretty much do what we can do with a singing birthday card. It's a little too spot on when she's talking about the computers That's all I'm saying." Another said , "Those aren't children. They're prophets. Wow. Such insight!"

BBC Archive posted a longer version of the video on YouTube in December 2021 with the caption: "Pupils from Marlborough college, Roedean and Chippenham schools predict what life will be like for them in the year 2000. With concerns ranging from nuclear armageddon, overpopulation, automation, battery farming and mass unemployment, it's fair to say that most of them aren't especially optimistic about the prospect."

In a similar story , Rosa Beckerton and her husband Peter found a letter written by an 11-year-old on February 23, 1969, while they were refurbishing their sofa. The writer imagines herself as a married bank worker. It reads: "Hello, dear,' he said to me. 'I've just got to ring up my friend on the telephone.' 'Well you'd better tidy yourself up a bit,' I said. In 1969, the telephone was a square box thing with a resiver [sic] on top of it. But now it is still a resiver [sic], but you can see the people you are talking to, for there is a screen where you can see the people. It is a bit like a television." The girl had predicted technological changes like video calling.

The couple made the letter public in the hopes of finding the girl who actually wrote the letter. Rosa said, "When my husband showed it to me I couldn’t believe it. I thought oh my god, look at this. It was just so interesting because looking at it today she’s got a lot of her predictions kind of right, but in her childish innocent way she thought it would all happen in ten years."

Briana and Brittany Deane hated each others' boyfriends as teenagers. "So often, we were in relationships with singletons who didn't understand our twin sister bond," Briana, one half of the identical twin sisters pair, told Insider . Deep down, the sisters nurtured a shared dream of marrying a set of identical twin brothers. "I think there was some underlying stress that if one of us got too serious with a singleton guy, then it would ruin this dream we had, which was always our hope, even though others told us it was unrealistic," Brittany said. So when Briana and Brittany met identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers at the 2017 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, they knew they'd found something special.

Exactly a year later, the sisters' dream came true. The couples—Brittany with Josh and Briana with Jeremy—married in a joint ceremony at the Twins Days Festival in 2018. Now, the couples live under one roof in Virginia and run a wedding venue site together. "It was something we all four wanted and when we got engaged, we all wanted it that way," Brittany told TODAY of their unconventional living arrangement. "It’s something that's very nice. (Josh and Jeremy) understand the twin bond like we do. We get to have a lot of together time."

Aside from sharing the same last name, house, and business, the couples also share the responsibilities of raising their babies, who are so genetically similar that the cousins are more like brothers. "You've heard the term Irish twins and you've heard identical twins and fraternal twins," said Briana. "But we have quaternary twins. They were born to identical twin parents less than nine months apart. Twins married to twins who both have babies at the same time." The Salyers are parents to Jett—who turned 1 in January—and Jax, who will turn a year old in April.

Since identical twins share the same DNA, the children of two pairs of identical twins are genetically similar to siblings even though legally they are cousins. Briana and Brittany revealed that they had both discussed the possibility of quaternary twins. "We were hoping that we would have overlapping pregnancies so that this would happen. We thought it would be really cool," Briana said. "There's only 300 quaternary marriages known in the history of the world."

Speaking of co-parenting the boys, Jeremy previously told Entertainment Tonight : "I feel like I'm Jett's parent and I think [my brother] feels the same way about Jax. We all live together and we are raising the kids together. It feels like one family unit, not two separate couples with their own babies. It's the four of us with our two babies." The couples are still working out what their children will call each of them and are currently considering ideas like "daddy" and "duncle," and "mom" and "aunt mom." They admitted that sharing glimpses of their life online does expose them to negativity.

"We try to ignore sociopathic stalker comments and just focus on the positive," Brittany said. "Some people think we are really strange and others think it's really amazing. We've gotten a lot of support and interest and we've been grateful for that." As for the possibility of more babies, the couples are still undecided. "We are debating if we should go for one more pregnancy each or not," Briana said. "We will make a decision pretty soon. The babies are still pretty young (and) we are trying to wait a little longer to see what to do."

Bad neighbors can make your life a living hell, and one woman who encountered one such family turned the tables on them. The single mother took to Reddit to share how her seemingly nice neighbors started intruding into her private compound and parking their truck on her lawn, despite her explicitly denying them permission to do so. She was left being blocked by their huge truck until she decided to take matters into her own hands and got it towed. The mom of two teenage boys titled the post , "Neighbor kept parking on my property — so I had him towed" which went viral on the platform.

Woman watching as broken down car is towed away

She lived at the end of a cul-de-sac in the quiet neighborhood. "Every house on this street has a garage and I’m the only one that has a single car and parks in my garage. Almost every house on this street is a family home with at least 3 cars, but most have more. Some will park in their driveway and some will park on the street," she wrote. "It’s never been a problem since everyone is considerate on how they park."

However, matters would soon escalate. A new family of a dad, mom, and 3 teenagers moved in next door. She was kind and welcoming to them. They used their garage for storage and had 4 cars in their driveway. One of their teenagers turned 16 and his parents bought him a massive truck — an F350. After having already bought the truck and created a parking issue, their neighbor approached the single mother about parking in her driveway. "We have been having complaints from some of the other neighbors that his truck is so big that they can’t get around it," the man told her and she replied, "Yeah, I’ve had some intense moments trying to get around it myself."

He then asked if the truck could be parked in her driveway. She was left stunned. "Um, I do use my driveway when I leave and come home. I can’t get to my garage without using my driveway," she told him. "I’m sorry, but the answer is no," she told him. "You are not being very neighborly. I thought you were a nice woman. You don’t use your driveway and this would benefit the whole neighborhood," said the man who had just bought his fifth vehicle and wanted to take up space in the property of a woman who had a single car. "I saw him give me the bird before he turned to leave," she wrote.

She felt incredulous that he even had the audacity to ask for parking space in her property, and her co-workers advised her to notify the HOA (A homeowner's association). She did as told and got it on record. One day, her youngest kid was not doing so well, and he was running a fever. She decided to take him to the hospital but was stunned to see the neighbor's truck in her driveway and blocking her way out. She was furious. "I opened my garage door and I was absolutely shocked to see that very big F350 sitting in my driveway – BLOCKING me! I can’t describe to you how angry I was to see that vehicle sitting there," she wrote.

She banged on the neighbor's door and told the man's wife, "Your son is parked in my driveway after I told your husband he couldn’t. You need to move that truck or I’m going to call the police AND a tow truck! I need to get my son in to see a doctor!" she said. He argued that the truck wasn't blocking her car. "It doesn’t matter whether you believe he is blocking me in or not. No one is allowed to park in my driveway, I’m going to have it towed!" she told him in no uncertain terms. Their son moved the truck but not without abusing her. "I heard him call me that famous “B” word every woman has heard at least once in her life! I ignored him."

While she waited at the minor emergency with her son, she shot another email to the HOA updating them on the latest development. A few days later, her eldest son was experiencing a sore throat and took him to the hospital. But, when she reached home at midnight, the truck was once again parked in her driveway and on her lawn. "I am exhausted and when I rounded the corner and saw that truck sitting in my driveway. I couldn’t even pull in because he was blocking me and I also noticed that he was parked partially on my lawn. I was so mad I could hardly see straight," she wrote. She decided to take matters into her own hands. "I googled and found a 24-hour tow truck service and explained that I had an unauthorized vehicle on my property that I needed towing," she wrote and was told the tow truck would be there in 30 minutes.

She walked her kid into her home, before taking pictures of the truck from the street and in her driveway, covering her lawn as well. "It was about 12:30 AM when the tow truck arrived and the driver left with the truck without incident. I went in, shot off another email to my HOA along with pictures and an explanation that I had towed the vehicle, and then went to bed."

She woke up to a loud banging on her door at 6 am. She knew what this was about. She recorded the whole interaction. "Where is the truck?!!!" yelled the neighbor. "It was towed. You can call Such and Such Company to make arrangements to get it back," she calmly told him. "You didn’t have the right to tow it. You’re going to pay to get it back!" he screamed. "You stole my truck “you f’n B” and I’m calling the police. I’m going to sue you!" He did call the police but she had all the emails sent to the HOA and photographic proof of their truck on her patch ready. He asked if he could a printout of the same and she got them for him. "Would you like to file a trespassing report for this incident?" he asked. "Oh, absolutely," she replied. And just like that, she turned the tables on her neighbors.