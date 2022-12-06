McCarthy threatens to delay defense policy bill unless military vaccine mandate lifted

Read full article on original website
Chip Roy claims 12 GOP senators who voted for Respect for Marriage Act are 'either stupid or deceitful'
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) spoke harshly against the Republican senators who voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act, claiming they are either "stupid or deceitful." The House of Representatives voted on Thursday to pass the legislation, which now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. Roy claimed the Respect for Marriage Act is "purposefully undermining religious liberty," according to Spectrum News 1.
Britney Griner-Viktor Bout trade gives Vladimir Putin two victories
The prisoner trade of WNBA player Brittney Griner for terrorist arms dealer Viktor Bout is a significant political victory for Vladimir Putin. The Russian president has won the one-for-one swap of a Russian intelligence agent convicted of conspiring to kill Americans for an WNBA player who, even Russia admits, was simply carrying a small amount of Cannabis oil on her person.
Biden mends bridges with unions after rail dispute
President Joe Biden has returned to the good graces of labor unions by announcing a $36 billion pension fund bailout that will prevent more than 350,000 truck drivers, warehouse workers, construction staff, and retirees from forfeiting their benefits. But Biden's intervention comes after he rankled the key Democratic constituency by...
Paul Whelan isn't the only American Biden left behind in Brittney Griner deal
When President Joe Biden agreed to swap Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout, he left two Americans whom the administration sought to release behind, not one. The plight of Paul Whelan, the former U.S. Marine who has been in Russian detention for nearly four years on espionage charges he and the United States have said are bogus, has been widely reported since the news of Griner's impending return broke. The president said he wouldn't give up in trying to secure his release, though he admitted the Russians coveted him more, attributing that to the espionage allegation.
What Sinema leaving the Democratic Party means for balance of power in the Senate
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to switch her party affiliation from Democrat to independent is creating a post-midterm shake-up in the Senate, threatening to complicate what seemed like Democrats’ chances of having an outright majority after Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff win in Georgia gave Democrats their 51st seat in the next session of Congress.
Illegal immigrants 11 times more likely to be electronically tracked than jailed under Biden
The Biden administration has exponentially expanded the use of an immigration program that allows people who illegally crossed the U.S. southern border to be released into the United States and tracked electronically rather than detained in jail. The number of people enrolled in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement program...
AOC responds to House Ethics investigation against her being revealed
The congressional office for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to the revelation that the bipartisan House Ethics Committee is investigating her. "The congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” Lauren Hitt, an AOC spokeswoman, told Forbes after news of the investigation emerged.
FBI used secret powers to strip more Americans of their gun rights, documents reveal
EXCLUSIVE — The FBI has secretly stripped eight more people of their rights to own, use, or purchase firearms , according to internal FBI documents obtained by the Washington Examiner. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and over a dozen GOP members of Congress in October demanded that the FBI...
SEE IT: Awkward moment Karine Jean-Pierre reads wrong scripted answer during press briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre experienced a speech mishap during a recent press briefing, accidentally responding to a question with the wrong answer from her notes. During the briefing on Monday, a reporter asked the press secretary about Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's (D-NH) frustration with President Joe Biden supporting the...
Republicans ‘flabbergasted’ by RNC response to Trump, emails reveal
Several members of the Republican National Committee were reportedly angry with former President Donald Trump after he was seen hosting white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago home in November, calling on the committee chairwoman to denounce his actions. In private emails that were sent to...
Mayra Flores calls for Biden to resign for Border Patrol deaths: 'We need our husbands'
An outgoing South Texas congresswoman has called on President Joe Biden to resign following four suicide and line-of-duty deaths of Border Patrol agents on the southern border this past month. GOP Rep. Mayra Flores, whose husband is a Border Patrol agent, accused the Biden administration of being indifferent about ending...
Jailed Russian dissident: Putin’s fall ‘just around the corner’
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fall from power is “just around the corner,” according to a Russian dissident imprisoned for discussing Russia's war crimes in Ukraine. “The court has sentenced me to 8 years and 6 months in prison,” Russian dissident politician Ilya Yashin said Friday, according to...
'It’s Trump!': Ann Coulter blames ex-president for lackluster GOP midterm performance
Ann Coulter joined the radio show Clay and Buck on Thursday, on which she placed the blame for the GOP's midterm election results squarely on the shoulders of former President Donald Trump. "There’s no question. Trump is 100% responsible for Herschel Walker. I mean, it wasn’t like it was Herschel’s...
Karine Jean-Pierre cuts off reporter trying to ask about Hunter Biden 'Twitter Files'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cut off a reporter attempting to ask about the Hunter Biden "Twitter Files." Fox News reporter Peter Doocey attempted to press Jean-Pierre on recent revelations from the insider documents relating to the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story released by Twitter. Jean-Pierre dodged the question, saying she didn't "have anything more to add."
African White House reporter slams Karine Jean-Pierre for 'discrimination'
An African reporter who covers the White House hit out at White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for her hostile behavior and abrupt rejection of his questions just a week before an important gathering of African leaders in Washington, D.C. Today News Africa reporter Simon Ateba's repeated attempts to ask...
Georgia Senate runoff loss 'the cherry on top' of Trump's dismal 2024 rollout
This week produced two significant developments that sent shockwaves through the MAGA world: Republicans' disappointing loss in Georgia's Senate runoff election and the guilty verdict handed down against the Trump Organization in New York. The Washington Examiner spoke with a number of former Trump administration campaign officials and individuals in...
Republicans shouldn’t fall for lame-duck session fool-me-twice immigration bill
If Sam Bankman-Fried offers a new cryptocurrency investment scheme, are you in? Not likely. I’d rather trust the ghost of Bernie Madoff with my money. Once bitten, twice shy. That’s why conservatives don’t trust the immigration “compromise” proposals being discussed on Capitol Hill in the lame-duck session of Congress...
Biden knows nothing about guns except that he wants to ban them
President Joe Biden is continuing to try and manufacture momentum for an assault weapons ban where none exists, even though he still knows nothing about guns or gun deaths. Speaking at a candlelight vigil organized by the Newtown Action Alliance, Biden boasted of an assault weapons ban that “we did it before.” He claimed that “it worked” and “we can do it again.” This comes on the heels of Biden claiming last month he would “start counting the votes” on a ban and that “I’m going to try and get rid of assault weapons.”
This Congress must not end without passing Electoral Count Act reform
This Congress absolutely should not adjourn until it passes a reform of the Electoral Count Act that now so confusingly governs the process of certifying presidential election results. Especially because time is of the essence, perfect reform must not be made into the enemy of good reform. Primary election campaigning...
Republicans play blame game after Herschel Walker runoff loss
Georgia sports hero Herschel Walker may have been a winner on the football field, but when it comes to politics, the running back bit the dust. Walker was hand-picked by former President Donald Trump to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in a race that Republicans could have, and some say should have, won.
