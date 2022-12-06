Read full article on original website
10 Best Horror-Comedy Animated TV Series of the 21st Century (So Far)
Although they don't seem like they should go together, horror and comedy work incredibly well together on screen, evidently in numerous iconic movies and shows such as Bodies, Bodies, Bodies or the recent Netflix hit, Wednesday. Along with the fact that these comedy-horror shows are well-liked, viewers frequently overlook the...
From 'Good Time' to 'Lost Highway': 10 Underrated Films from MUBI's Top 1000
Sometimes there are amazing films that fly so under the radar that hardly anyone gets an opportunity to view them. Once you find these hidden gems, you cannot help but wish they got out to the broader public. This happens for many reasons: the films could have been distributed independently, couldn't get a wide release, or didn't get the press they needed.
'Scream 6': Why Jack Champion is Excited to Join the Slasher Franchise
In a recent interview for Jack Champion’s upcoming role in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff was quick to sneak in a mention of Scream 6, which Champion has joined as a new character listed only as Evan. Considering the young actor is making his horror-franchise debut next year alongside Ghostface, it only seemed fitting to ask him how about making that step into such an established and beloved movie-verse.
'The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself' Cancelled at Netflix
Bad news came today for another Netflix fan favorite when The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself creator Joe Barton took to Twitter to announce that the witchy and mystical show had been canceled. Those who’ve enjoyed the story are bound to be shocked as the book-turned-series’ first season was met with rave reviews and currently sits on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics rating and a 92% audience rating. But, even its terrific scores couldn’t save the eight-episode series that dropped on October 28.
Todd Phillips Reveals First Look at ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ as Sequel Begins Production
The Joker is back as production begins for Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 film. Director Todd Phillips shared a photo to his Instagram on Saturday of Joaquin Phoenix in character as Arthur Fleck with the caption: “Day 1. Our boy. #joker.” More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original SongMan Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sentenced to 21 Years in PrisonRihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift Among Nominees for 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards At this point, the sequel is expected to star Phoenix, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie...
'Monarch' Cancelled After One Season on Fox
The musical drama series Monarch has been cancelled after its first season. Amongst other series, Fox has not renewed the series for a second season, bringing an end to the Roman’s country music dynasty. Despite being Fox’s first wholly-owned scripted series, which it ordered back in May 2021, the...
'1899': 10 Details Audiences Might Have Missed In the Series
1899 came out last month on Netflix, but it's still a discussion topic among its viewers. Following the success of the mind-bending series Dark, creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese went on to create another intelligent series about (spoiler alert!) simulations and, in some way, time travel. Whoever watched...
Jason Momoa's Future as Aquaman May End With the Sequel
The DCEU universe looks to have some shake-ups, especially with James Gunn and Peter Safran in the final stages of their multi-year plan for the DC Extended Universe. Several potential paths forward for the DCEU have been coming out. One such path reportedly not being taken is the release of Wonder Woman 3 not moving forward, and another path, reportedly, is the character of Aquaman going by the wayside after the release of Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom.
Ranking Every ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Christmas Episode, According to IMDb
Among the 208 episodes of the hit CBS sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, were several great holiday episodes. Whether it was Halloween, Thanksgiving, New Year's Eve, or Christmas, they always managed to make the most of it every time. And while Christmas didn't bring with it any mystery women or epic slaps, it did have plenty of its own joyous events.
The Best 'Three Pines' Character Isn't Alfred Molina, It's the Supporting Cast
Somewhere between Tony Shalhoub's Monk and the Coen Brothers' Fargo (1996) lies the new series streaming on Prime Video, Three Pines. Based on Louise Penny's bestselling novel, Fatal Grace, the stories take place in the small town outside of Montreal, Quebec. The series stars veteran of the silver screen, Alfred Molina (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Frida) as veteran sleuth, Inspector Armand Gamache. Blessed with the ability to see what others can't, Gamache has a knack for solving crimes that seem unsolvable. Molina's turn as the no-nonsense, poetry quoting inspector is wonderful, just like most of the British-American's roles in a career spanning more than four decades, but it isn't what makes the series memorable.
How John Wayne Won the West: 10 of The Duke's Most Popular Westerns
There are many popular film genres out there. From superheroes to Science Fiction, devoted fans look forward to the next big blockbuster and enjoy watching their old favorites. Movies have changed since the Golden Age of Hollywood, but the stories and actors have kept viewers entertained all along the way.
10 Notable Winners of The Palm Dog Award at The Cannes Film Festival
There are plenty of awards shows that give praise to human actors. From the Academy Awards, to the Golden Globes, to the Emmys, human actors in the world of film and TV have numerous opportunities to receive trophies for their work. It's all well and good, of course, as human actors are worthy of praise... but not to the point where they overshadow hard-working canine performers, whose performances tend to go unnoticed, and unrewarded.
'The Whale' Ending Explained: What Happens in Brendan Fraser’s Comeback?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The WhaleDarren Aronofsky’s The Whale has already proven to be one of the most controversial films of the year, which isn’t all that surprising considering Aronofsky’s history of making divisive projects. While Brendan Fraser has received widespread acclaim for his powerful performance as the overweight professor Charlie, the film has been perceived as “fatphobic” by some critics. It will be interesting to see where The Whale ends up landing this awards season; some view it as emotionally devastating, while others consider it to be manipulative and overtly cruel.
Guillermo del Toro Calls Taylor Swift a "Very Accomplished Director"
The music industry has seen a plethora of talented women rise to prominence, with many artists establishing powerful legacies. But what sets Taylor Swift apart from the others is her natural talent for storytelling, not only through her songwriting but also in the way she directs some of her music videos, including "The Man," "All Too Well," and "Anti-Hero," to mention a few. According to Variety, the singer-songwriter is taking her creative journey to new heights and is set to make her feature directorial debut under Searchlight Pictures, adding to her extensive body of "bejeweled" work. Thus far, many people have backed the singer in her new venture, including none other than Guillermo del Toro.
First ‘Joker 2’ Image Released as Sequel Begins Filming
Joker: Folie À Deux, the sequel to 2019's Joker, has started filming today. Todd Phillips, on his official Instagram, posted a picture of Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the titular character with two simple sentences: "Day 1. Our boy. #joker." People have been waiting for this sequel since it was announced, and now people won't have to wait too long before they partake in the onscreen folie à deux.
How 'Easy Rider' Became the Defining Film of the Counterculture Movement
There aren’t many films that encapsulate an era as perfectly as Easy Rider. It was released in 1969, the final year in one of the most important decades for American culture. It was a time of great social reform, with campaigns such as the civil rights movement and second-wave feminism finally achieving the legislative and cultural victories they had been searching for. The increasingly counterculture youth — spurred on by musicians like Bob Dylan and filmmakers like Arthur Penn — sought to upheave centuries-old notions they deemed unfit for a modernizing world, and with the charismatic John F. Kennedy leading the charge, it seemed they were going to get everything they wanted. But dreams are easier dreamt than realized, and the decade’s final years were besmudged by upheaval and unrest, brought on by an escalating war in Vietnam and the assassination of many of its great leaders. What started with the promise of a new golden age ended with a nation in turmoil, and as the sun set one last time on the decade that JFK had once dubbed as the “New Frontier," few mourned its passing.
Charlize Theron Reveals Why She Followed Up Her Oscar Win With ‘Arrested Development’
Back in 2003, Charlize Theron starred in a role that would later become one of her most acclaimed performances: she played real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster, and the actor famously let go of vanity in order to change her appearance for the role. Her work earned Theron her very first Oscar statue, and fans and critics got excited to see what the South African actor would do next. That’s why it was a surprise when she decided to take on a role on a niche comedy sitcom called Arrested Development.
'Shadow and Bone' Season 2: Cast, Story & Everything We Know So Far
Based on two bestselling book series, 'Shadow and Bone' and 'Six of Crows', by author Leigh Bardugo, Netflix’s fantasy series Shadow and Bone became an instant hit when Season 1 premiered on the streaming platform on April 23, 2021. With showrunner Eric Heisserer at the helm, Season 1 had eight episodes, and the show was renewed for eight more in Season 2.
'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Movie Planned With Henry Cavill Before DC Films Shakeup
Ever since Black Adam was released in movie theaters two months ago, its star Dwayne Johnson has been on a PR offensive with regards to the stunning twist pulled off at the conclusion of the movie. Following the conclusion of the film, when Black Adam has settled into his new role as the protector of Kahndaq, audiences were shocked to see Henry Cavill emerge from smoke in a darkly lit set to confront Black Adam in his role as Clark Kent/Superman — last seen in Justice League.
'The Collingswood Story' Introduced a New Type of Found Footage Horror Onto the World
After the unfathomable success of found-footage horror movie The Blair Witch Project in 1999, this new type of visual storytelling became a frequent experiment for horror directors. Many found-footage horror movies tried replicating its success with the results being mostly underwhelming. After a string of early-2000s horrors were criticized for being too generic and tiresome, audiences craved something unique to be added to the subgenre. With the growing popularity of the internet as well as advancements in technology, a new type of found-footage horror emerged, better known today as screenlife movies.
