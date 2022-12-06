Read full article on original website
Ken Segal
4d ago
this smells of voter intimidation. there is no reason for them to be armed. guns aren't allowed within 300 feet of a polling locations in Georgia
Truthbeknown
4d ago
These armed racists attempts at voter intimidation will not be tolerated within 500 feet of any polling place. Anyone armed needs to present their permit to carry, have a permit to gather at the polls, and be checked for warrants, or legal ability to be in possession of a firearm if they are a convicted felon.
Kathy Walsh
4d ago
they are already expecting problems at the polls which is why there will be an attorney there "in case" something happens. 🤔 do you smell lawsuits??
