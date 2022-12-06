Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm
A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
BBC
Jersey fishing boat crew still missing as search operation ends
A search for three fishermen who went missing after their boat sank off the coast of Jersey has ended. The captain and two crew members of the L'Ecume II remain missing after a collision with the Commodore Goodwill ship just after 05:30 GMT on Thursday. The Jersey Coastguard, RNLI, Channel...
BBC
Nottinghamshire aristocrats' unseen collection to go on display
Artworks and unusual objects collected over 400 years by an aristocratic family are to go on display. The items from the Portland Collection include rare Tudor and Jacobean portraits, jewellery and tapestries. The pieces will make up an exhibition which is to open at Welbeck Abbey, in Nottinghamshire, next year.
BBC
Jersey fishing boat sinking: Two crewmen named
Two crewmen missing after their fishing boat was involved in a collision with a freight vessel off Jersey have been named. Larry Simyun and Jervis Baligat were on board the L'Ecume II when it sank off Jersey at about 05:30 GMT on Thursday, Ports of Jersey (POJ) said. Both men...
BBC
Zef Eisenberg: Racer's high-speed crash 'not survivable' inquest told
A fitness firm founder who was killed attempting a land speed record had taken one hand off the wheel to deploy a parachute, an inquest has heard. Millionaire Zef Eisenberg died during the attempt in a Porsche 911 Turbo at Elvington Airfield, near York, in 2020. He may have also...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
Searches into the night after deadly blast on Jersey
Emergency workers are searching through the night after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey left three people dead and a dozen missing. Specialist teams and a search dog are on the scene, following the collapse in St Helier on Saturday morning. The Jersey government says a "meticulous"...
BBC
Wolverhampton teen set for leg amputation to gain independence
A teenager born with cerebral palsy picked to play football for England has decided to have a leg amputated. Jude Aston, 18, from Wolverhampton, developed complications following leg surgeries that began in childhood. He said having exhausted other treatment options, he had decided on the above-knee procedure, due this month.
BBC
The big challenges of having a night out in Scotland
This ought to be one of the busiest weekends of the year for festive revelries - for workplace colleagues, sports clubs, friends and families to go out at night. After two years where Covid restrictions killed off the party spirit, there's a lot of catching up to do. But the...
BBC
Haverfordwest paddleboarder deaths 'tragic and avoidable'
The deaths of four people on a paddleboarding trip was "tragic and avoidable", a report has said. The organisation of the trip on the River Cleddau on 30 October 2021 was strongly criticised by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch MAIB. Paul O'Dwyer, 42, Morgan Rogers, 24, Nicola Wheatley, 40, and...
BBC
Asylum seekers' Stevenage hotel stay notice 'unacceptable'
The Home Office's "chaotic and cavalier approach" to placing asylum seekers in hotels was "unacceptable", a council leader said. Baroness Taylor of Stevenage said the Labour-run borough council was given 24 hours notice that up to 178 asylum seekers would be placed in the town. She said the hotel chosen...
BBC
Air passengers told to expect 'serious disruption'
People face "serious disruption" at UK airports over Christmas due to planned strikes by border staff, the home secretary has warned. Suella Braverman said people should "think carefully" about their plans as "they may well be impacted". Staff at six airports will stage walkouts from 23 December to Boxing Day...
BBC
About a dozen missing in 'devastating' blast in Jersey
Local residents impacted by the blast have been moved to St Helier Town Church where they are being supported. The Government of Jersey says the Parish Church of St Helier has set up a space for people to light candles for those affected by the incident. Social embed from twitter.
Comments / 0