SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline an additional two years to May 7th, 2025. With this extension, current standard Illinois driver’s licenses or ID cards will continue to be accepted at airports for domestic air travel until then. Residents interested in applying for a REAL ID are encouraged to visit REALID.ilsos.gov and use the document checklist. First-time REAL ID applicants are required to visit a Driver Services facility in person. Illinois residents who do not fly domestically do not necessarily need a REAL ID. Additionally, a valid U.S. passport is a compliant REAL ID document; therefore, those with valid U.S. passports do not necessarily need a REAL ID. The Illinois Secretary of State’s office has issued more than 3 million REAL IDs.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO