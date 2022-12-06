Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Introduces Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff - Migrants Should be Top PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
walls102.com
LaSalle Police seeks bike assembly volunteers
LASALLE – The LaSalle Police Department is seeking volunteers to help assemble bicycles that were donated for the Christmas program. The police department asks that the bikes be assembled in a heated building in LaSalle. Any volunteers that would like to help out can contact the LaSalle Police Department.
walls102.com
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists in Hawaii say lava from the world’s largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island. The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday that Mauna Loa is still erupting. But lava that was feeding the flow heading toward the road has been cut off. That’s likely because of a reduced production rate. Last week, officials said the earliest the lava could hit the road was one week, prompting motorists to brace for upheaval from a possible closure that could add hours to commute times on alternate coastal routes.
walls102.com
Federal REAL ID deadline extended to 2025
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline an additional two years to May 7th, 2025. With this extension, current standard Illinois driver’s licenses or ID cards will continue to be accepted at airports for domestic air travel until then. Residents interested in applying for a REAL ID are encouraged to visit REALID.ilsos.gov and use the document checklist. First-time REAL ID applicants are required to visit a Driver Services facility in person. Illinois residents who do not fly domestically do not necessarily need a REAL ID. Additionally, a valid U.S. passport is a compliant REAL ID document; therefore, those with valid U.S. passports do not necessarily need a REAL ID. The Illinois Secretary of State’s office has issued more than 3 million REAL IDs.
walls102.com
New 730 area code coming to southern Illinois next year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A new 730 area code overlaying the current 618 area code will be introduced in southern Illinois next year. The Illinois Commerce Commission said Wednesday that the new area code addresses the depletion of prefixes available for assignment within the region and will be introduced after July 7. The commission says that starting on July 7, phone customers in the 618 area code may be assigned a number in the new 730 area code when they request new service or an additional line. The 618 area code covers all or parts of 37 counties and includes Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, East St. Louis, Edwardsville and Marion.
walls102.com
Illinois awarded $86 million in CDC funding for health infrastructure
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced last week that the State of Illinois has been awarded $86 million in federal funding to strengthen the state’s public health workforce and infrastructure. This first-of-its-kind funding from the CDC will support efforts by IDPH and local health departments to promote and protect health and address health disparities in communities throughout the state. The funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will support efforts to recruit, retain, and train the public health workforce, including frontline workers such as epidemiologists, contact tracers, laboratory scientists, community health workers, and data analysts. In addition to $86 million over five years in funding to IDPH and local health departments, the CDC announced $28 million for the Chicago Department of Public Health.
Comments / 0