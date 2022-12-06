Read full article on original website
Freedom-Woodbridge wins Class 6 state football title to finish season 15-0
Sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran for three touchdowns and junior quarterback Tristan Evans threw for two touchdown passes as Freedom-Woodbridge defeated Madison 48-14 Saturday at Old Dominion University to win the Class 6 state football title. The Eagles finish the season 15-0 and are the first state football...
Winning spirit: Students rally at Freedom High School as football team heads to state finals
For about an hour Friday afternoon, it almost felt like the last day of school at Freedom High in Woodbridge. Students cheered on their way out, the band played in celebration and the cheer team proudly sashayed about. Rather than marking the end of the school year though, they were...
Madison set to play in state football final
There is one game remaining and it’s the biggest of all for the Madison Warhawks. On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Madison (11-3) will play the undefeated and high-scoring Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles (14-0) in the championship game of the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state football tournament.
Police: Several injured in airsoft-gun incidents in Arlington
On Dec. 7 at 6:11 p.m., a man discharged an airsoft gun from a vehicle in the 3200 block of Columbia Pike, striking four victims with pellets, Arlington police said. The victims received minor injuries that did not require medical attention, police said. The suspects – three or four –...
Arlington Democrats expect to be playing defense in Richmond come 2023
Just like earlier this year, the 2023 General Assembly session will be a case of the art of the possible for Arlington’s all-Democratic, seven-member delegation. “This session is going to be exactly the same [as the previous one] in many, many ways,” said Del. Rip Sullivan (D-McLean-Arlington) during a 90-minute work session between legislators and County Board members held Dec. 6.
Plan to lower speed limit near Battlefield High School advances
The Prince William County School Board approved a plan Wednesday that would lower the speed limit near Battlefield High School in Haymarket, where a handful of pedestrians have been struck in recent years. Board members signed off on the proposal to reduce the posted speed at James Madison Highway and...
Prince William County Supervisor Candland announces resignation
Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland is resigning from his post by the end the year, he announced Saturday. Candland’s decision comes after a tumultuous year during which he faced a recall petition and lawsuits related to the controversial PW Digital Gateway data center project in his district. The...
Fairfax County Supervisor Penny Gross announces retirement after 27 years
In an emotional announcement, Fairfax County Supervisor Penny Gross of the Mason District said she will retire when her term is up at the end of next year. "I'm proud and grateful to have played a role in ensuring these opportunities for our diverse community. And I look forward to the continuing success of Fairfax County and the region," Gross said at this week's board meeting. She joked that she had practiced her speech in front of the mirror and said she did not plan on getting emotional.
Information sought in Culpeper man's Fairfax death
Virginia State Police are seeking the public's help with locating a vehicle that struck and killed a 32-year-old Culpeper man in a Fairfax County work zone this morning. At approximately 12:58 a.m., a Honda Accord and Ford Taurus collided in the eastbound lanes of I-66 near Exit 60, VSP reported in a press release.
Arlington Democrats prep plan (if needed) for 2023 School Board caucus
Whether they will need it or not remains an open question, but the Arlington County Democratic Committee on Dec. 7 approved the timing and rules for a 2023 School Board caucus. The action also sets a filing window of Jan. 2 through Feb. 22 for those seeking the Democratic endorsement...
UPDATED: Car found, driver still unidentified in deadly I-66 work zone hit-and-run
The car involved in a fatal hit-and-run in a work zone on Interstate 66 on Thursday was later found abandoned in a Fairfax County parking garage, state police say. The driver still hasn't been identified. Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, a Honda Accord and Ford Taurus collided in the eastbound...
Road crew worker killed checking on drivers in accident on I-66; driver flees
State police are seeking the public's help with locating a vehicle that struck and killed a road crew worker in a work zone on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County Thursday morning. Just before 1 a.m., a Honda Accord and Ford Taurus collided in the eastbound lanes of I-66 near Exit...
Police: Three Prince William County teens overdose on fentanyl; one dies
Since the beginning of the month, three Prince William County teenagers have overdosed, and one died, after consuming counterfeit Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, police say. On Dec. 3, officers were called to a home in the Manassas area for an unresponsive 17-year-old boy, Prince William County police 1st Sgt....
Woman wanted in overdose death of toddler in Gainesville
Prince William County police are searching for a woman wanted on felony homicide and child neglect charges in the fentanyl-related death of her 20-month-old son. Tiffany Nicole Stokes, 37, called police from her former home in the Somerset Pointe Apartments in Gainesville just after 3 a.m. on June 23 reporting she was co-sleeping with her toddler and woke to find him unconscious. The boy was taken to an area hospital where he died, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Vienna OKs construction contract for Park St. sidewalk
Vienna Town Council members on Dec. 5 voted 7-0 to authorize a $93,454 construction-services contract with Whitman, Requardt & Associates LLP regarding a future sidewalk along the east side of Park Street, N.E., between Ayr Hill Avenue and Albea Court, N.E. Services include construction management, quality control, and required state...
Arlington graduates latest crop of firefighter recruits
They’ve already completed 30 weeks of preparation, but members of the Arlington County Fire Department’s 81st recruit class still have plenty ahead of them. “You’re going to start on what seems like an eternity of training,” said Fire Capt. Tyson Stanislaus during last month’s graduation ceremony for the new class. “What we expect of you is that you bring your A-game 110 percent of the time.”
Culpeper pair charged after fentanyl, firearms found in search
Two Culpeper residents were charged Thursday with drug and firearm felonies stemming from an investigation conducted by The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper, according to Virginia State Police.
Public safety initiative rolled out as Prince William County's violent crime rates rise
Prince William County is taking the first steps to combat rising violent crime. County officials presented an outline for a new Community Safety Initiative to the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday. “It’s not just violence we’re talking about; it’s anything that could impact our community,” said Deputy County Executive...
2023 election season already off and running for Arlington Democrats
The 2023 election season effectively kicked off Dec. 7 with a host of candidate announcements at the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s monthly meeting:. • Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti formally confirmed her bid for a second term, having announced two weeks ago that she would run. Another Democrat, Josh...
Vienna leaders reverse course, OK housing proposal
In an unusual move Dec. 5, the Vienna Town Council reconsidered and reversed its Nov. 14 denial of a final development plat for a two-house subdivision being built by Apex Developers LLC at 204 Courthouse Road, S.W. Members had not been happy with the driveway of an adjacent house the...
