In an emotional announcement, Fairfax County Supervisor Penny Gross of the Mason District said she will retire when her term is up at the end of next year. "I'm proud and grateful to have played a role in ensuring these opportunities for our diverse community. And I look forward to the continuing success of Fairfax County and the region," Gross said at this week's board meeting. She joked that she had practiced her speech in front of the mirror and said she did not plan on getting emotional.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO