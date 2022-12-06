ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Midday Forecast: Very warm for the next few days

By Andrew Samet
 4 days ago

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: S 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, mainly in northern areas. Lows in the upper-60s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 67. High: 76. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 58. High: 66. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 55. High: 63. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 56. High: 66. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 60. High: 69. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

