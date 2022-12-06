ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

CSL Holiday Ballpark Show: 'Light the Knights' special

Coming at you from Truist Field, the CSL crew dives into the world of sports from the 'Light the Knights' Festival in Uptown Charlotte. CSL Holiday Ballpark Show: ‘Light the Knights’ special. Coming at you from Truist Field, the CSL crew dives into the world of sports from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Several Charlotte-area school districts delay start due to fog

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Dense fog across the Charlotte area has prompted several school districts to delay the start of class Wednesday morning. Union County School and the Lancaster County School District are under a two-hour delay, officials said. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Truist Field in Charlotte transformed into winter wonderland

Nothing says the holiday season like snow and ice. Although a white Christmas is extremely rare in parts of the Carolinas, years of planning helped bring some winter magic to Truist Field. Truist Field in Charlotte transformed into winter …. Nothing says the holiday season like snow and ice. Although...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston County town lands new town manager from Tryon

CRAMERTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cramerton announced Zach Ollis as its new town manager on Friday. Ollis served as Tryon town manager in Polk County for seven years. Before Tryon, the man worked as Wilson’s Mills town manager in eastern North Carolina. Ollis graduated from Appalachian State University twice with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees (master’s in public administration).
GASTON COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte woman turns pain into purpose, helps families during holidays

It’s that magical time of year again where the Charlotte community can brighten a family’s holiday by donating to the CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project. Dana Jordan and her family were recently recipients of the Charlotte area’s generosity. Charlotte woman turns pain into purpose, helps families …
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte men arrested outside Mooresville school

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities charged two Charlotte men with numerous felonies on Wednesday in Mooresville. Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said several deputies pursued the men after Troutman Police reported an armed robbery on Tuesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Ibrahim Nabay Jalloh and 39-year-old Michael Terrance Calvin off...
MOORESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Missing York County Sheriff's K-9 found

York County Sheriff's Deputies reunited with "Gunnar" on Thursday, a day after the canine went missing during a training exercise at Kings Mountain State Park. The dog turned up ok but tired and hungry as rescue efforts intensified. Missing York County Sheriff’s K-9 found. York County Sheriff's Deputies reunited...
YORK COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

Missing K-9 found at Kings Mountain after long search

KINGS MOUNTAIN STATE PARK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Harnett County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and his handler had a happy reunion after a 25-hour-long search in the Kings Mountain State Park. “That’s the happiest man in York County right there,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said on...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer charged with DWI

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who was off-duty but was in an assigned patrol vehicle was arrested for impairment overnight, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said Wednesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer charged with …. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who was off-duty but was in an assigned patrol vehicle was arrested for impairment overnight,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Catawba County lands top food manufacturer, will invest $6M in region

NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A California pasta company announced that it would bring its U.S. operations, production, and corporate office to Catawba County. In an announcement, the 52-year-old Pasadena-based company said it would bring 27 jobs and a $6 million investment to the region. Pasta Piccinini makes a wide range of specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled, fully cooked, and fresh frozen lines.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Police: Men robbed Gaston County Dollar General with weapon

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. Authorities say the initial call came in just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Two suspects robbed the business, and police are following leads. No suspects are in custody at this time.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

New Anson County sheriff in town, but controversy lingers

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Anson County officials swore in Scott Howell Wednesday morning as the new sheriff. At the same time, the county’s other sheriff, voted into power by county commissioners, filed a lawsuit that would give him control of the office. Sgt. Gerald Cannon...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Man arrested for impersonating CMPD officer, carrying around stolen badge

The Charlotte man faces multiple charges including impersonating a law enforcement officer and obtaining property by false pretenses. QCNEWS.COM. Man arrested for impersonating CMPD officer, carrying …. The Charlotte man faces multiple charges including impersonating a law enforcement officer and obtaining property by false pretenses. QCNEWS.COM. No classes Friday at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

'We're out of that': Heart medication added to list of drugs in shortage

"It's something I've always taken, literally since my early 20s; never ever thought they wouldn't have a normal drug that everybody takes," said Grzybowski. ‘We’re out of that’: Heart medication added to list …. "It's something I've always taken, literally since my early 20s; never ever thought they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

2nd juvenile charged in death of teen in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — 2nd juvenile charged in death of teen in east Charlotte, police say. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on November 30 near the 2000 block of Lanza Drive. Officers found Nahzir Taylor, 17, suffering from a gunshot wound. Taylor was taken...
CHARLOTTE, NC

