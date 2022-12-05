Ravens make four roster moves on Monday

The Baltimore Ravens have been shuffling their roster around throughout the entirety of 2022. They’ve seen players go down and come back from injury, made trades and signed plenty of free agents along the way as well.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Baltimore is signing wide receiver DeSean Jackson to their active roster from their practice squad, per his agent. Per NFL rules, you can only be elevated from the practice squad three times in total, and this past weekend was Jackson’s third time of the 2022 season. Baltimore also announced that they signed quarterback Brett Hundley to their practice squad and waived linebacker Devon Kennard from their practice squad, as well as waived wide receiver Binjimen Victor from their active roster.

In the Ravens 10-9 victory of the Denver Broncos in Week 13, Jackson had two receptions for 10 yards. He was targeted a third time, but quarterback Tyler Huntley couldn’t connect with him down the sideline. For Victor, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him back with Baltimore’s practice squad, as he was signed to the active roster for Week 13.