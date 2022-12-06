ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Oysters harvested in Texas causing health problems for some in Florida

GALVESTON, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services has ordered a recall of all oysters harvested in the TX 1 area of southeastern Galveston Bay after reports of stomach issues among people who ate oysters from those waters. “Last couple of days, we’ve gotten reports of a...
TEXAS STATE
Feeding program to restart to save Florida's manatees during 'critical' winter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A trial to help save Florida's manatees is now restarting for the second year. A supplemental feeding program began last year after more than 1100 manatees died in what's been declared an Unusual Mortality Event. Now team members with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Joint Unified Command say they're prepared to feed the manatees romaine lettuce at the Cape Canaveral Florida Power and Light power plant again.
FLORIDA STATE
