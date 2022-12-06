Read full article on original website
Related
Education, taxation, and community services on the mind of Georgia voters during runoff election
ST. MARYS, Ga. — The U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia will not only impact the state, but the country as the results will decide whether Democrats get an absolute majority in the Senate. The candidates include Democratic Incumbent Senator Rafael Warnock Republican challenger football star Herschel Walker. Warnock beat...
First Coast News
Florida state legislature set to host special session to address ongoing insurance crisis
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ask anyone in the industry, and they'll tell you there's an insurance crisis in Florida. "We are seeing premium increase by 50 percent of what people paid last year in some instances it's even 100 percent." said Isaiah Rumlin, owner of Rumlin Insurance Agency. Fitch ratings,...
St. Johns County teachers push for pay increase as negotiations continue between district and union
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The pay raise negotiations for teachers in St. John’s County will continue. This comes after a session was held Thursday for district leaders and the union to come to an agreement on salaries. It’s back to the drawing board until after legislative session,...
First Coast News
Oysters harvested in Texas causing health problems for some in Florida
GALVESTON, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services has ordered a recall of all oysters harvested in the TX 1 area of southeastern Galveston Bay after reports of stomach issues among people who ate oysters from those waters. “Last couple of days, we’ve gotten reports of a...
Gov. DeSantis to release autobiography in the new year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to release a memoir in the new year on the heels of his re-election and amid speculation about a potential presidential campaign. His book will be titled "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival," according to the...
'Operation Young Guns' nets hundreds of arrests in Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An initiative put forth by the Seventh Judicial Circuit has generated 200 criminal cases, 190 defendants and over 570 charges for gun-related crimes. The Seventh Judicial Circuit started the initiative, called 'Operation Young Guns', back in May to address the dramatic increase in gun violence involving young adults.
Feeding program to restart to save Florida's manatees during 'critical' winter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A trial to help save Florida's manatees is now restarting for the second year. A supplemental feeding program began last year after more than 1100 manatees died in what's been declared an Unusual Mortality Event. Now team members with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Joint Unified Command say they're prepared to feed the manatees romaine lettuce at the Cape Canaveral Florida Power and Light power plant again.
Lawyers file hundreds of pages of news clips in support of venue change request for Aiden Fucci
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lawyers for the teen accused of stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey in St. Johns County over a hundred times submitted several exhibits this week to support their request to move the trial location. Aiden Fucci's lawyers include hundreds of pages of news articles, clips and videos centered...
First in Florida: Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside enrolling for new AFib trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s an opportunity on the first coast to take part in a medical trial only offered at 20 locations around the country and one is in Jacksonville. Ascension St. Vincent's is once again leading the state in Atrial Fibrillation research. Patients with AFib experience their...
Giant tortoises stolen from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Two giant tortoises were stolen from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm this week. "They’re really rare and valuable," John Brueggen, director of the farm. "We have two species here at our zoo." He says on Wednesday, there was a gut-wrenching realization. Two of the...
Deputies say suspect follows, takes photos of women without their knowledge at stores in St. Johns County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in an ongoing situation where a suspect appears to be following and recording women inside local stores. SJSO says it received numerous calls of concern regarding a suspicious Facebook page which is displaying...
Authorities believe someone intentionally set St. Augustine barbershop on fire
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Authorities believe someone intentionally set a St. Augustine barbershop on fire last Thursday. Owners say they are doing everything they can to make sure whoever did it will be held accountable. Charred hair utensils, burned chairs, and fallen ceiling tiles are all that's left of...
Willie Nelson coming to St. Augustine Ampitheatre in 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre will welcome legendary artist Willie Nelson in February of next year. With a seven-decade career, Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed credentials as an author, actor and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and...
Nocatee fitness group warns about dangers of busy intersection after collision with distracted driver
NOCATEE, Fla. — A popular Nocatee fitness group is warning about the dangers of a busy intersection after they say a distracted driver drove into the crowd of walkers Wednesday night. Members of NocRucks gathered for their weekly group walk and headed to the Willow Cove neighborhood to look...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 0