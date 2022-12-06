Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Snow, ice leads to tricky travel Friday morning
(ABC 6 News) – A winter storm blanketed much of northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota with several inches of snow, and some ice, on Friday morning. Once the snow started it began to come down heavily and pile up quickly. Roads quickly became covered with snow which led to...
KAAL-TV
Iowa Lottery votes to shorten prize-claim periods for winners
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Lottery Board voted on Tuesday to shorten the amount of time winners have to claim their prizes. The board says the change is an effort to focus on prizes that expire without being claimed. Currently, Iowans have a full calendar year, 365 days,...
KAAL-TV
Tribe searches for remains at California construction site
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Native American tribe in Northern California is racing toward a Friday deadline to conclude its search for human remains and cultural artifacts on what was once a tribal village site but will soon be home to a shared-use path and parking area. Ancestors of...
KAAL-TV
Moderate Snow Through Friday AM
Moderate to heavy snow at times will stay put through the morning, with the heaviest falling before 9 AM, with the snow wrapping up prior to the mid-day. Be very careful on the roads, especially for the morning commute, as the intensity of the snow will make it very difficult to see at times. The Weather First viewing area will see 3-6″ of snow by the mid-day hours. A few places may exceed this range, upwards of 6-8″ mainly south of I-90 across north central Iowa.
KAAL-TV
Moderate Snow Moves In Tonight
Moderate to even heavy snow at times has prompted an ALERT DAY status for Thursday night – Friday mid-day. A light wintry mix is possible early with this storm, mainly along and/or south of Highway 18 across northern Iowa, with the rest of the area seeing all-snow. The snow is moving in from 6-10 PM Thursday, with the heaviest falling from 12-9 AM Friday, before it is exiting around the mid-day on Friday. 3-6″ will be very common between Highway 14 in MN & Highway 18 in Iowa. The higher end totals look to line up around/south of I-90 to Highway 18 in Iowa, where over 6″ will be possible in a few areas.
KAAL-TV
Steady snow overnight into Friday
The going forecast hasn’t changed too much for the total amounts of snow in the end. Some adjustments have been made for timing which appears to pull in the snow a tad later, between 8 PM south and 12 AM north. Moderate intensity snow is a constant through sunrise...
KAAL-TV
St. Paul police release body, car camera video of shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police on Thursday released video from body and squad car cameras that they said shows an exchange of gunfire between a St. Paul officer and the man he fatally shot, but the family of the dead man said the images fell short of their calls for full transparency.
KAAL-TV
Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating. New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so. And the town, North Wildwood, remains defiant: It says it...
KAAL-TV
Judge unseals docs in gay bar shooting suspect’s past case
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge unsealed a dropped bomb threat case Thursday against the Colorado gay bar shooting suspect who threatened to become the “next mass killer” over a year before allegedly killing five people and wounding seventeen others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q.
KAAL-TV
Former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing 4 women in Texas has been convicted of capital murder
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing 4 women in Texas has been convicted of capital murder. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
Lava from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano is no longer feeding flow creeping toward key Big Island highway, scientists say
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano is no longer feeding flow creeping toward key Big Island highway, scientists say. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
Tennessee high school sports org votes to allow NIL deals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The rulemaking arm of Tennessee’s high school sports oversight organization has made a change that allows student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. A news release from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association says its legislative council voted for the change...
