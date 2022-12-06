Read full article on original website
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Covanta's purchase of 3 WNY companies could supercharge expansion plan
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The seller of three related environmental service companies in Niagara Falls said the deal will supercharge his plans for the sustainable fuel product he's been developing for years. Covanta, an industrial waste management company with facilities across the country, purchased SGS Recovery, Buffalo Fuel Corp....
JCPenney opens new beauty store at Walden Galleria
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — National retailer JCPenney is launching a shop-within-a-shop beauty store in hundreds of its locations across the country – including the Walden Galleria. JCPenney Beauty, which opened Dec. 9, is a “hyper-inclusive” beauty department, featuring products for customers regardless of age, race, gender, skin tone, budget...
Code Blue issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday and Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As winter weather creeps back into Western New York, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Saturday evening and Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Friday night:. Holy Cross 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, open 6 p.m. to...
Festival of Lights in Hamburg holds food drive this weekend
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Festival of Lights at the Hamburg Fairgrounds is shining a light on hunger with a food drive collection. At the Festival of Lights, there is a collection of nonperishable food items for FeedMore WNY. Volunteers will take your donation right from your car. If you...
Holiday cards for woman with ALS
40-year-old Kristin Goetz with ALS hopes the Buffalo community comes together and uplift her spirits as a Christmas miracle this year.
Buffalo Police discuss holiday safety, share tips to avoid a sour season
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said it will be stepping up patrols amid the holiday season, as it does every year in an effort to prevent a time of cheer from going sour. "The Buffalo Police Department absolutely recommends taking precautions while out shopping and going about...
After calls from News 4, desperately needed repair work to start at Buffalo woman’s home
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When a Buffalo woman called News 4 looking for help with several structural issues with her home, we started making some calls. We learned this woman had been waiting months for assistance from the City of Buffalo and the State of New York. “When it rains, this bucket catches some. Those […]
Allentown business owners facing theft
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police say a brick was thrown through the window of an Allentown boutique. Business owners nearby say theft and snatch and grabs are happening too often and are having to fend for themselves – during a time that’s already rough because of inflation. Fox...
UB Foundation sells historic mansion in downtown Buffalo for $3.75 million
The University at Buffalo Foundation, UB’s private endowment fund, sold the historic Butler Mansion to Douglas Development for $3.75 million, according to a news release. “The UB Foundation is working closely with the UB administration to determine the best use of the funds to further UB’s mission,” university spokesperson John Della Contrada said in an email. “We will announce the final use once a decision is made.”
Brand New Restaurant and Brewery Opening In West Seneca
Typically, you see more restaurants and bars opening or even reopening for the season in spring and summer. It's not as frequent in the colder months. While December and January openings aren't that common, they're always a welcomed sight and there's one opening next week in West Seneca that residents of West Seneca have been waiting for.
Water Buffalo Club holds open house event for Bills Mafia
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Water Buffalo Club offered an open house event Saturday for Bills Mafia who wanted to learn more about their organization, as well as those iconic furry hats. "These three right here are making all of them. Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Burma are where they're from,...
Twin City Ambulance to end to service in Lockport
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Back in 2014, the City of Lockport dissolved its ambulance unit and also laid off 12 firefighters. At the time the common counsel did so for financial reasons. Since 2014, Twin City Ambulance has provided service for the City of Lockport, but it was always a...
FruitBelt Coalition holds Christmas in the City event
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the 10th time, the FruitBelt Coalition held its Christmas in the City event. The FruitBelt Coalition is something the late Kat Massey was passionate about. She was one of the 10 people who died in the Tops mass shooting on May 14. Children were brought...
Christkindlmarkt is in full swing at Hofbrauhaus
For their second year, Hofbrauhaus is hosting its popular outdoor Christmas market, and it's a total hit.
Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
Wayland Brewing Company set to open incredible "community hub" in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK (WKBW) — There is a new beer lovers destination on the horizon in Orchard Park that is set to be a game changer. Construction on the incredible new Wayland Brewing Company is in the final stages and the hope is that the 18,000 square foot venue is ready to open in February of 2023.
Upscale homes take off in Ellicottville's WestMont Ridge at Holimont
ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — The success of the WestMont Ridge at Holimont residential complex in Ellicottville shows upscale housing can work in the Cattaraugus County resort town. All 31 lots connected to the HoliMont Ski Club are under contract. The entire complex is expected to be fully developed by late...
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester and Syracuse
Department of Financial Services Secures Agreements with Two Mortgage Lenders to Improve Service to Their Whole Communities. Part of Ongoing Statewide Effort to Combat Housing Discrimination. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on...
Erie County begins environmental review process for new Bills stadium
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Legislature has started discussions on the new Buffalo Bills stadium, and how it could impact the environment. Governments often require a vigorous review before shovels go in the ground. Here is New York State, it is called the Environmental Quality Review. There are...
Massive Car Fire Impacts Traffic on I-90
Rush-hour traffic in Western New York has a way of causing people to have a lot of stress and anguish as they try to make their way home. An unfortunate incident with a car on a major highway in suburban Buffalo caused a lot more drama for commuters trying to make their way across town.
