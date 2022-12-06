ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

JCPenney opens new beauty store at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — National retailer JCPenney is launching a shop-within-a-shop beauty store in hundreds of its locations across the country – including the Walden Galleria. JCPenney Beauty, which opened Dec. 9, is a “hyper-inclusive” beauty department, featuring products for customers regardless of age, race, gender, skin tone, budget...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wutv29.com

Allentown business owners facing theft

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police say a brick was thrown through the window of an Allentown boutique. Business owners nearby say theft and snatch and grabs are happening too often and are having to fend for themselves – during a time that’s already rough because of inflation. Fox...
BUFFALO, NY
ubspectrum.com

UB Foundation sells historic mansion in downtown Buffalo for $3.75 million

The University at Buffalo Foundation, UB’s private endowment fund, sold the historic Butler Mansion to Douglas Development for $3.75 million, according to a news release. “The UB Foundation is working closely with the UB administration to determine the best use of the funds to further UB’s mission,” university spokesperson John Della Contrada said in an email. “We will announce the final use once a decision is made.”
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Brand New Restaurant and Brewery Opening In West Seneca

Typically, you see more restaurants and bars opening or even reopening for the season in spring and summer. It's not as frequent in the colder months. While December and January openings aren't that common, they're always a welcomed sight and there's one opening next week in West Seneca that residents of West Seneca have been waiting for.
WEST SENECA, NY
Twin City Ambulance to end to service in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Back in 2014, the City of Lockport dissolved its ambulance unit and also laid off 12 firefighters. At the time the common counsel did so for financial reasons. Since 2014, Twin City Ambulance has provided service for the City of Lockport, but it was always a...
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
DUNKIRK, NY
urbancny.com

Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester and Syracuse

Department of Financial Services Secures Agreements with Two Mortgage Lenders to Improve Service to Their Whole Communities. Part of Ongoing Statewide Effort to Combat Housing Discrimination. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Car Fire Impacts Traffic on I-90

Rush-hour traffic in Western New York has a way of causing people to have a lot of stress and anguish as they try to make their way home. An unfortunate incident with a car on a major highway in suburban Buffalo caused a lot more drama for commuters trying to make their way across town.
BUFFALO, NY
