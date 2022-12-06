Thomas Campion (1567–1620), whose “ When to Her Lute Corinna Sings ” appeared in April as the Sun’s Poem of the Day, was a composer of madrigals, masques, and sacred songs, and the author of a treatise on music theory. Having left Peterhouse College, Cambridge, and Gray’s Inn, London, without obtaining either a university degree or a lawyer’s credentials, he eventually made his way to Caen, on the Normandy coast, where in 1605 he received a medical degree. For the next fifteen years, until his death, he practiced as a physician in London, while continuing to pour out poems and songs.



Today’s Poem of the Day, “Now Winter Nights Enlarge,” is a madrigal , a late composition that appeared in Campion’s 1617 “ Third Book of Ayres .” Even without the lilting musical setting, the lyric reads pleasingly as a poem, with its rhymed trimeter stanzas climaxing in a penultimate pentameter line before resolving again in trimeter. If winter nights “enlarge / the number of their hours,” this poem makes them also expansive, warm, and candlelit, full of the various “toys” that enliven and hastenandamp;nbsp;the longandamp;nbsp;storm-struck nights until the sun comes up again.

Now Winter Nights Enlarge andamp;nbsp;

by Thomas Campion andamp;nbsp;

andamp;nbsp;

Now winter nights enlargeandamp;nbsp;

The number of their hours;andamp;nbsp;

And clouds their storms dischargeandamp;nbsp;

Upon the airy towers.andamp;nbsp;

Let now the chimneys blazeandamp;nbsp;

And cups o’erflow with wine,andamp;nbsp;

Let well-turned words amazeandamp;nbsp;

With harmony divine.andamp;nbsp;

Now yellow waxen lightsandamp;nbsp;

Shall wait on honey loveandamp;nbsp;

While youthful revels, masques, and courtly sightsandamp;nbsp;

Sleep’s leaden spells remove.andamp;nbsp;

andamp;nbsp;

This time doth well dispenseandamp;nbsp;

With lovers’ long discourse;andamp;nbsp;

Much speech hath some defense,andamp;nbsp;

Though beauty no remorse.andamp;nbsp;

All do not all things well;andamp;nbsp;

Some measures comely tread,andamp;nbsp;

Some knotted riddles tell,andamp;nbsp;

Some poems smoothly read.andamp;nbsp;

The summer hath his joys,andamp;nbsp;

And winter his delights;andamp;nbsp;

Though love and all his pleasures are but toys,andamp;nbsp;

They shorten tedious nights.

___________________________________________ andamp;nbsp;

