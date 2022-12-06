Police release photos of suspects wanted for aggravated assault on two victims
Photos have been released of two men wanted in connection with an aggravated assault, and police are hoping it will help lead to an arrest.
The pair is accused of beating up two different victims in Newark.
One of the suspects apparently punched a man, knocking out his tooth.
Another victim was punched and kicked by both suspects until they lost consciousness.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact authorities.
