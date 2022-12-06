ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Police release photos of suspects wanted for aggravated assault on two victims

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rC1Fi_0jYz0OJc00

Photos have been released of two men wanted in connection with an aggravated assault, and police are hoping it will help lead to an arrest.

The pair is accused of beating up two different victims in Newark.

One of the suspects apparently punched a man, knocking out his tooth.

Another victim was punched and kicked by both suspects until they lost consciousness.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact authorities.

Comments / 17

Chris N.
4d ago

Hopefully 🙏 deportation is in the works.& to think that the republican government wants to keep allowing ppl to enter our backyard when we can't even handle our own problems yet! (Mind bottling).. Seems like we're moving backward instead of forward. Are we supposed to start applauding the crime before something gets done?.. Make America 🇺🇸 Great Again. #VoteTrump

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BronxVoice

Brazen Crooks Beat Deliveryman 2 Blocks Away from Police Station

BRONX - A pair of brazen robbers beat and robbed a Chinese food takeout deliveryman two blocks away from a police station. At around 3 pm on December 6, an unidentified individual placed an order at a local Chinese food take out restaurant in Mount Eden. When the deliveryman went to the location, 105 East Clarke Place, he was met at the apartment building by a man he thought was the customer.
BRONX, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Three men from Bayonne charged with beating 17-year-old unconscious

Three men from Bayonne has been charged with beating a 17-year-old male unconscious back in October near the intersection of 18th Street and Broadway, police said. Lamont Clark, 19, Malachi Thomason, 21, and Rymel D. Graham, 20, all of Bayonne, were each charged with aggravated assault, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
PIX11

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Man Jailed For Assault, Robbery In Millburn Park: Report

A Newark man is behind bars after police say he and a teenager mugged a woman in a Millburn park on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to a report by NJ.com. Investigators said the 46-year-old victim was walking down the sidewalk at Taylor Park just after 7:30 p.m. when Kazir Stokes, 20, and his 17-year-old companion pushed her to the ground, the report says.
MILLBURN, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two charged with illegal possession of ghost gun

NEW ROCHELLE – An evening traffic stop on Wednesday, December 7 on the 700 block of Main Street in New Rochelle resulted in the arrests of two people for illegal possession of a ghost gun. The pair was stopped after police observed their vehicle, a Mercedes Benz, committing several...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
News 12

News 12

124K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy