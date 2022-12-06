ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to buy the best Christmas trees in Chicago

By Justin Kaufmann, Monica Eng
 4 days ago

Instead of fighting over our favorite foods this week, we're arguing over our favorite place to get a Christmas tree!

Monica's pick: I've used a fake tree for 15 years but love to visit my local Lakeview lot, Ivy's Christmas Trees . At Sheffield and Roscoe, Ivy Speck has been selling mostly Fraser firs for 32 years.

  • There's something magical about the corner's piney perfume and watching families pick out just the right tree on a snowy night.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmXgf_0jYyzy0r00
Ivy Speck (right) in front of her Lakeview tree lot. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Justin's pick: I bought a fake white tree in 2015 for $200.

  • Now in its triumphant seventh season, the tree has cost $28.57 a year!
  • Sure it's getting rough around the edges, but still worth it!
  • If I had to buy a new one, I'd hit up the At Home store in Elmhurst. They have an awesome assortment of fake trees and huge inflatables.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6v4k_0jYyzy0r00
Justin loves his fake tree. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

State of play : Our readers, who voted between Justin and Monica's picks, are split right down the middle on the great Christmas tree debate, with real trees enjoying a tiny piney edge in our informal poll .

  • Real-tree fans: 83
  • Artificial-tree lovers: 82

Between the lines: Our readers like real trees way more than the rest of the country, where about 85% of trees on display are artificial.

  • But at least one PBS poll suggests Democrats choose fresh trees more often than Republicans. And we are in Chicago. Just saying.
  • If you're wondering which is more sustainable, it depends on how long you use a fake tree and where you buy and dispose of your real tree.

Our readers' top tree opinions:

🌿 Mike N.: "For several years, I have celebrated the holidays and sustainability at the same time by decorating my 8-9-foot-tall Schefflera plant with lights and ornaments. No piney smell, but no cleanup either.

  • This year, my 6-foot-tall avocado tree (grown from a pit!) will get the treatment."

🌲 Jess A: "We got the most beautiful Christmas tree at Superior Evergreens , 7950 W. Belmont!"

Mario G: "We went to Sprout at Chicago and Damen this year, but usually Christy Webber on Grand. They had no trees bigger than 8' this year and we usually get a 10-footer."

🥃 Steve J: "I always get my tree from Phyllis' Musical Inn , because what’s better than a shot and a Christmas tree."

🏬 Barbara M: "Got my tree at Wayfair ."

