Where to buy the best Christmas trees in Chicago
Instead of fighting over our favorite foods this week, we're arguing over our favorite place to get a Christmas tree!
Monica's pick: I've used a fake tree for 15 years but love to visit my local Lakeview lot, Ivy's Christmas Trees . At Sheffield and Roscoe, Ivy Speck has been selling mostly Fraser firs for 32 years.
- There's something magical about the corner's piney perfume and watching families pick out just the right tree on a snowy night.
Justin's pick: I bought a fake white tree in 2015 for $200.
- Now in its triumphant seventh season, the tree has cost $28.57 a year!
- Sure it's getting rough around the edges, but still worth it!
- If I had to buy a new one, I'd hit up the At Home store in Elmhurst. They have an awesome assortment of fake trees and huge inflatables.
State of play : Our readers, who voted between Justin and Monica's picks, are split right down the middle on the great Christmas tree debate, with real trees enjoying a tiny piney edge in our informal poll .
- Real-tree fans: 83
- Artificial-tree lovers: 82
Between the lines: Our readers like real trees way more than the rest of the country, where about 85% of trees on display are artificial.
- But at least one PBS poll suggests Democrats choose fresh trees more often than Republicans. And we are in Chicago. Just saying.
- If you're wondering which is more sustainable, it depends on how long you use a fake tree and where you buy and dispose of your real tree.
Our readers' top tree opinions:
🌿 Mike N.: "For several years, I have celebrated the holidays and sustainability at the same time by decorating my 8-9-foot-tall Schefflera plant with lights and ornaments. No piney smell, but no cleanup either.
- This year, my 6-foot-tall avocado tree (grown from a pit!) will get the treatment."
🌲 Jess A: "We got the most beautiful Christmas tree at Superior Evergreens , 7950 W. Belmont!"
Mario G: "We went to Sprout at Chicago and Damen this year, but usually Christy Webber on Grand. They had no trees bigger than 8' this year and we usually get a 10-footer."
🥃 Steve J: "I always get my tree from Phyllis' Musical Inn , because what’s better than a shot and a Christmas tree."
🏬 Barbara M: "Got my tree at Wayfair ."
