ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston bike wars ramp up in Third Ward

By Jay R. Jordan
Axios Houston
Axios Houston
 4 days ago

Construction on new bike lanes along Blodgett Street in Third Ward is already underway, but a Houston City Council member is holding up funds for nearby drainage improvements in an effort to slow down the bikeways project.

Catch up quick: Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis' office is funding $11.7 million of the $12.1 million needed for improvements to Blodgett, Tierwester, Rosewood and Sampson streets deep in the heart of Third Ward.

  • The precinct is fronting the full amount, but the city agreed to reimburse Ellis' office $378,000 for drainage improvements on Rosewood Street.
  • The construction is part of a $43 million interlocal agreement approved in 2018 by the city, county, Texas Southern University and University of Houston for transportation improvements to several of Third Ward's university corridors.

Driving the news: District D Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, who represents Third Ward, initially objected to a vote approving the reimbursement and then had it delayed indefinitely by proposing the agenda item be sent back to the mayor's office during last week's City Council meeting.

  • The rest of the council voted with Evans-Shabazz to send it back.

Details: The work includes transforming Blodgett Street between Scott and Ennis streets from a four-lane road to two lanes of traffic with protected bike paths on either side.

  • The drainage work on Rosewood Street is already complete, Ellis said, while the construction of the bike lanes is ongoing.

What they're saying: Evans-Shabazz said the community did not receive enough of a heads-up before the project moved forward. She also contended that adding bike lanes to Blodgett Street would create traffic issues for drivers.

  • "The purpose of having the item sent back for review was to get an opportunity and an audience with the commissioner to see if we can modify the plan," Evans-Shabazz told Axios. "Once you pay the bill, then nobody's going to listen to the concerns. The point of the matter was to stop the process."

The intrigue: Her office is hosting a community meeting on the Blodgett Street project at 6pm Thursday at Pilgrim Congregational United, where she expects representatives from Precinct 1 to attend.

The other side: "​​If the councilwoman wants to reimburse the county, I'd be more than happy to take the check," Ellis told Axios. "I fully expect the city to follow through on its commitments."

Plus, advocates say the bike lanes are necessary improvements to an otherwise car-centric street grid.

  • "This is a neighborhood with two universities, where 29% of households are car-free , yet the streets are designed solely for cars," BikeHouston executive director Joe Cutrufo said. "Luckily we have city and county leaders who understand the need to provide alternatives, so that Third Ward residents can get around safely, easily and affordably."

What's next: The west side of Blodgett Street from Ennis Street to the Wheeler Transit Center is also slated to get a set of bike lanes, although that project is wholly proposed by the city and is in planning phases.

What we're watching: It's up to Turner to decide when to bring the reimbursement agenda item before council members again.

  • Turner's office declined to say when that would be.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Houston buys land to protect communities from future storms

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston City Council voted Wednesday to purchase 73.08 acres (3,183,410 square feet) of land from the City of West University Place along the 9700 block of Ruffino Road for $10,509,460. The land, located along the southern bank of Keegan’s Bayou, will be used for the Ruffino Stormwater Detention Project and represents a significant step in Mayor Sylvester Turner’s goal to purchase open green space to convert into regional stormwater detention.
HOUSTON, TX
votebeat.org

Critics are pouncing on Harris County’s election fumbles, real and concocted, to fuel legal challenges

Harris County officials have yet to explain the full cause of the ballot paper shortages, long lines, and voting machine problems on Election Day, and experts say the lack of information is fueling a bipartisan surge of criticism — both valid and baseless. At least two losing Republican candidates, citing the problems, have already filed legal challenges to void the Nov. 8 election and order a new one, and lawyers are warning election officials to expect more.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Weekly wrap: Local News Briefs

Here’s a look at some of the top local news stories for the week. The man charged with the murder of Migos rapper, Takeoff is making an unusual request. Patrick Clark, who is charged with the murder of the rap star, asked the judge in his case for $5,000, stating he wanted to hire a private investigator and doesn’t have the money to afford one.
HOUSTON, TX
Axios Houston

Houston enacts new rules for large concerts

Houston has a new set of rules for large concerts on private property. Driving the news: Organizers of concerts and music festivals on private property will soon be mandated to obtain permits and create safety protocols to put on events with more than 500 people in attendance.City Council approved the new rules — which go into effect in March — on Wednesday. State of play: The city currently does not have control over large music events on private property. Details: The scope of the ordinance pertains only to music events and excludes gatherings at churches, schools and venues already permitted...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

6 of Houston's most powerful people in 2022

Houston's power players are influential people who make an impact on the fourth-largest city in America. Why it matters: The selected individuals are shaping our city. They've made headlines, used their positions to advance major projects and worked to make a better Houston. Methodology: Axios Local teams across the country...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios Houston

LULAC sues Houston over at-large districts

Latino leaders are suing the City of Houston over its lack of representation for Latinos on City Council, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) announced Monday. Driving the news: Attorneys for LULAC filed a federal civil rights lawsuit to eliminate the city's at-large council seats. The city's charter dictates City Council consists of five at-large representatives and 11 single-member districts. Of Texas' five largest cities, Houston is the only one to still have at-large representation. What they're saying: "The Latino voters of Houston have waited for fair redistricting plans," the lawsuit says. "They have waited for years for...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios Houston

GHP has optimistic view for local economy in 2023

Even if a nationwide recession happens — which economists agree seems likely — Houston is still expected to gain jobs and the local economy will still come out strong, according to the Greater Houston Partnership forecast. Driving the news: Patrick Jankowski, chief economist at the GHP, said at the economic outlook event Thursday there are three possible outcomes for the economy next year:50% chance that Houston faces a short and shallow recession.30% chance that Houston mostly misses it.20% chance that the recession is longer than expected.The big picture: The GHP estimates that even with a recession, Houston will see a...
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Jennifer Williams elected 2023 Fort Bend County Fair President

The Fort Bend County Fair Association has elected Jennifer Williams as the 2023 Fair President. A lifelong resident of Fort Bend County and a 22-year resident of Missouri City, Williams began volunteering with the fair's Sponsorship Committee as a high school student in 1996, according to a news release. She...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
POLITICO

Houston’s mayor on Brittney Griner’s return

With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is home on U.S. soil, Congress passes the Respect For Marriage Act and surprise! Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announces she’s leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. First, though, a chat with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
HOUSTON, TX
seattlemedium.com

Texas Board of Education Nixes Black Studies

Houston is considered the most diverse city in the nation. Moreover, HISD, the area’s largest school district, is roughly 89% students of color (61.7% Hispanic/Latinx, 22.4% Black, 9.9% white and 4.4% Asian or Asian Pacific Islander, with 1.4% of students claiming two or more races). Yet, a recent decision...
HOUSTON, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas

Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What does the Respect for Marriage Act mean for Texas couples?

HOUSTON — A bill aimed at protecting same-sex and interracial marriages is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. But, there's been a lot of confusion over what the Respect for Marriage Act will actually mean for Texas couples. “It's monumental. Yes. You know, we...
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Houston

Luxury living with room to roam awaits at new community just north of Houston

Want to be semi-close to Houston's hustle and bustle yet still enjoy your space? Just head north of the Loop to Hockley, where the new luxury gated community of Stallion Lakes is starting to take shape.Lots are now being sold — in sizes ranging from 1.5-3.5 acres — that future residents can base their new dream home on.You'll have your choice of five builders — Jeff Paul Homes, Kickerillo Companies, Matt Powers Custom Homes, Morning Star Builders, and William David Homes — to create your new custom home, in a community which will feature private concrete streets, natural gas, and...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios Houston

Axios Houston

Houston, TX
143
Followers
144
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Houston is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/houston

Comments / 0

Community Policy