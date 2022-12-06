LULAC sues Houston over at-large districts

Latino leaders are suing the City of Houston over its lack of representation for Latinos on City Council, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) announced Monday.

Driving the news: Attorneys for LULAC filed a federal civil rights lawsuit to eliminate the city's at-large council seats. The city's charter dictates City Council consists of five at-large representatives and 11 single-member districts.

Of Texas' five largest cities, Houston is the only one to still have at-large representation.

What they're saying: "The Latino voters of Houston have waited for fair redistricting plans," the lawsuit says. "They have waited for years for the City of Houston to end its long relationship with 'at-large' districts that dilute the electoral strength of Hispanics. The time has come to replace this old election system that functions solely to dilute the power of Houston’s Latino voters."

How it works: LULAC asked a federal judge to "discontinue" the November 2023 elections for Houston's five at-large positions.

The big picture: While the city is 44% Hispanic or Latino , Houston's 16-person council has only one Latino member.

The other side: "The city believes its system of 11 single-member districts with five at-large districts has benefited its residents," City Attorney Arturo G. Michel said in a statement. "At-large council members are engaged in and advocate for district issues."

"The city held numerous hearings regarding redistricting and solicited alternative plans," Michel said. "Its goal included providing an equal opportunity for all voters to elect candidates of their choice, preserve communities of interest, and avoid diluting the voting strength of any group of voters."

"The city expects that evidence presented in this lawsuit will support its adopted plan which is consistent with the city charter."

What we're watching: Once officially served, the City of Houston has three weeks to respond to the complaint in court.