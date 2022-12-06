ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

St. Paul is proposing a hefty property tax hike, while Minneapolis officials debate police spending

By Nick Halter
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 4 days ago

Minneapolis, St. Paul and many other cities will approve 2023 budgets and tax levies this week.

Why it matters: There's a pretty good chance your property taxes are going up. Collectively, Minnesota school districts, cities, counties and special districts have proposed to raise tax levies by 6% from last year, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

  • Tax bills will vary depending on where you live and how your home's value changed in comparison to the rest of your community. Plus, local governments could still trim their budgets to lower the hikes.

Driving the news: The two biggest cities are debating much different budgeting issues.

St. Paul property taxpayers are facing a 15.3% levy increase, though council members hope to pare that down by a percentage point, according to the Pioneer Press .

  • The owner of a median valued St. Paul home ($261,800) would see a $281 increase next year in the city portion of their property taxes, per the paper.
  • The size of that increase has outraged some residents who weighed in at recent public hearings.
  • About half of the increase is needed to cover street maintenance following a legal challenge over the assessments the city previously used to pay for those costs, officials say.
  • Mayor Melvin Carter's proposed budget includes more parks and recreation maintenance staff and more medic cadets for the fire department.

Meanwhile: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is proposing a more modest levy increase of 6.5%. The owner of a median priced home in the city ($319,000) would see a $167 increase on the city portion of their annual property tax bill.

  • Frey proposed an $8 million increase to the Minneapolis Police Department budget, bringing it to $195 million. Council members voted to trim that by $1 million via cuts to civilian staffing, which drew pushback from new police chief Brian O'Hara.
  • The budget also includes a boost in spending on affordable housing.

What's ahead: The St. Paul City Council will vote on its budget on Wednesday . Minneapolis will hold a public hearing on its budget Tuesday at 6:05pm.

Go deeper: You can look up every city/county/school board's proposed property tax hikes on the Minnesota Department of Revenue page .

  • For example, St. Louis Park residents are facing a 27.2% increase for the schools portion and 7.9% for the city portion.

Comments / 7

Dexter Harrison
4d ago

In a state with a HUGE tax surplus. It’s never enough for democrats. More more more more….

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krwc1360.com

Outstate MN Groups Push for a Share of the MN Budget Surplus

(graphic: greatermncities.org) With the Minnesota budget surplus now estimated to be over 17 billion dollars, outstate cities are pushing for what they feel is a long overdue increase in local government aid. Bradley Peterson with the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities says outstate communities have struggled for years to fund...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

St. Paul adopts 2023 budget, approves 14.65% property tax levy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul City Council approved its 2023 budget Wednesday, totaling $781.5 million in spending while approving a 14.65% property tax levy increase. The budget, "reflects our community's interest in improving neighborhood safety and preventing gun violence, ensuring equitable and responsible uses of city...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Axios

The newsmakers who shaped the Twin Cities in 2022

From a midterm election to economic uncertainty, the Twin Cities has been through another roller coaster year. Behind the biggest decisions and news events of 2022 are local people shaping life in the metro. Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise and through polling readers and conducting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Light rail: A year in review

The platform of the Golden Triangle light rail station last Friday was flocked with snow. Work shoe impressions passed under signs that read: “to SouthWest Station” and “to Union Depot.” No passengers will board LRT cars here until, maybe, 2027. Two sets of rails cross adjacent West 70th Street to the south. To the north, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
MinnPost

If not here, then where? Opposition to NE zoning changes another hurdle for adding housing in Minneapolis

Raise your hand if you live in Minneapolis and your home is on a unique block. (I’m assuming everyone’s hand is up right now.) The paradox of individuality is that everyone and every place is unique if you think about them for long enough. And if every place is unique, where do you draw the line about what parts of the city merit special rules and special scrutiny?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis approves more than $17M toward affordable housing

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council announced Thursday its plans to invest more than $17 million toward affordable housing throughout the city. A statement released by the city says of the $17.4 million approved by the council, $15.8 million will be a direct investment, while $1.5 million will go toward 10-year federal tax credits to create or preserve 1,445 affordable rentals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

SafeWise Lists The Safest Cities in MN

UNDATED (WJON News) - SafeWise, a company that tracks crime and safety trends nationwide, has put out its list of the safest cities in Minnesota. The survey found that Minnesotans were far less likely to worry about their safety on a daily basis than the average American. Other findings from...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Report: Car theft prevention laws quietly ‘peeled back’ by Minnesota Legislature

For KSTP-TV, Eric Rasmussen and Ricky Campbell report, “[Vada] Haxton’s car was one of more than 3,800 vehicles reported stolen in Minneapolis last year alone — part of a crime wave that is challenging agencies across the state trying to crack down on everything from armed carjackings to national theft rings involving catalytic converters. 5 INVESTIGATES found lawmakers anticipated a surge in auto-related thefts nearly a decade ago when they passed a law that changed how scrap yards report purchases. It included an electronic database requirement that could have helped police find Haxton’s car before it was destroyed. But a review of legislative records shows those reforms, largely opposed by the scrap industry, were quietly peeled back despite widespread support from prosecutors and law enforcement.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
valleynewslive.com

‘It’s a ghost town:’ THC retailers struggling with less customers after MN Board of Pharmacy lawsuit

MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - One simplicity of life is that there is cause and effect. However, sometimes the effects fall on those who had no cause of their own. The effects from the lawsuit from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacies and Northland Vapors is not just limitted to those two parties. As businesses in Moorhead say it’s had a drastic effect on them in recent days.
MOORHEAD, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota's projected budget surplus grows to record $17.6 billion

Minnesota's projected budget surplus has grown to a record $17.6 billion, state economists announced Tuesday. State of play: State lawmakers will decide what to do with the funds as they craft a two-year budget during the upcoming legislative session. A DFL trifecta means Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic leaders in both chambers will hold the purse strings. What they're saying: Walz ticked off a laundry list of spending priorities, including schools, universal free lunch for students, child care, transportation and public safety. "We can do all of these things," he told reporters. "This isn't a choice of either/or."DFL legislative leaders...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Recounts confirm GOP victories in 2 Minnesota House races

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Publicly funded recounts completed in two Minnesota House races confirm that Republicans flipped two heavily contested seats in northeastern Minnesota by razor-thin margins. Rep.-elect Roger Skraba, of Ely, leads Democratic Rep. Rob Ecklund, of International Falls, in District 3A by 15 votes, matching his...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy