Tom Brady, Buccaneers rally past Saints

By Alex Butler
UPI News
 4 days ago

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Tom Brady threw two fourth quarter touchdowns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers overcame a late 14-point deficit to rally past the New Orleans Saints in the NFL's Week 13 finale.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady orchestrated two clutch touchdown drives to spark a comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI

Brady completed 36 of 54 passes for 281 yards, two scores and an interception in the 17-16 win Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

"Just like we drew it up," Brady told reporters at his postgame news conference.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback threw the game-tying touchdown pass to running back Rachaad White with 3 seconds remaining. Ryan Succop followed with the extra point to put the Buccaneers ahead for good.

The Buccaneers totaled 25 first downs and converted 8 of 15 third-down opportunities.

"We are disappointed we lost a game we had a chance to win," Saints coach Dennis Allen said. "We gave ourselves every opportunity and we just didn't get it done."

Succop made a 21-yard kick to put the Buccaneers ahead midway through the first quarter. Veteran quarterback Andy dalton threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to tight end Taysom Hill midway through the second to give the Saints the lead.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis intercepted Brady about 1:30 before halftime. Saints kicker Wil Lutz made a 38-yard field goal on the resulting drive for a 10-3 lead at the break.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan forced White to fumble on the Buccaneers first drive of the second half. Lutz made a 21-yard field goal about seven minutes later to give the Saints a 13-3 edge. The veteran kicker added another 29-yard kick midway through the fourth quarter for a 13-point lead, but the Saints never scored again.

Brady orchestrated a 10-play, 91-yard drive late in the fourth. He ended that possession with a 1-yard touchdown toss to tight end Cade Otton. The Buccaneers defense then forced a Saints punt.

Brady followed with an 11-play, 63-drive, which ended with his touchdown toss to White and Succop's game-winning extra point.

Dalton completed 20 of 28 passes for 229 yards and a score in the loss. Godwin led the Buccaneers with eight catches for 63 yards. White totaled 69 yards and a score on 15 touches.

The Buccaneers (6-6) will face the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The Saints (4-9) are on bye in Week 14.

