ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rahway, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Fire Damages Home, Vehicles In Ocean County

BERKELEY – Authorities believe a house fire that spread to vehicles parked in the driveway was accidental in nature. Berkeley Township Police said they were called to the scene on December 8 at around 9:30 p.m. on Southamton Road in the Silver Ridge section of town. Patrolman Richard Zieser...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Video claims two New York City cops caught on camera smoking weed on duty

NEW YORK, NY – A video of two female New York City cops claiming to have been smoking weed while leaning up against their patrol car has gone viral again this week, lighting up the marijuana debate in the city once again. The video was published by WorldStar, a popular video-sharing brand that often focuses on the dark side of social behavior. Today, a published news article claimed the two officers were smoking marijuana. In the video, the two cops were seen sharing a hookah from inside the police car. It would be impossible to tell if it was marijuana The post Video claims two New York City cops caught on camera smoking weed on duty appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rahwayrising.com

Liquor license hours extended

City Council last month approved legislation that allows businesses with liquor licenses to extend the hours they can sell alcohol – as late as 3 a.m. on weekdays. For RahwayRising.com’s 15th anniversary, consider a $15 contribution via PayPal or Buy Me a Coffee – or support local news all year round by becoming a monthly Patron.
RAHWAY, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers

A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
CHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

SERIAL PORCH PIRACY: 40 Packages From Different Addresses Found In New Milford Traffic Stop

A traffic stop by a New Milford police officer turned up dozens of packages swiped from various victims' homes, authorities said. Freddy Collado, 38, of Perth Amboy, was taken into custody after a computer check by Officer Daniel O'Neill found an outstanding traffic warrant following the Milford Avenue stop for tinted windows and no front license plate, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.
NEW MILFORD, NJ
PIX11

New Jersey remains identified as those of girl missing since 1972

FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — Skeletal remains found along a waterside New Jersey bike trail in 1988 have now been identified as belonging to a 16-year-old girl missing since 1972, authorities said Monday — though the mystery of how she died persists. Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down with her family for Easter dinner in their Mohr […]
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

6 Nabbed In Rockland County For Selling Fentanyl-Cocaine, DA Says

Six area people have been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl and cocaine following a long-term investigation. Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh announced the arrests following a long-term investigation, conducted by the District Attorney's Narcotics Task Force, into street-level narcotics sales in the town of Haverstraw and the village of Spring Valley.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy