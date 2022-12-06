Read full article on original website
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
DWI in NJ For Not DrivingBridget MulroyWayne, NJ
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say
CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
Feds: 200 Pounds Of Coke, Fentanyl Seized In NJ Turnpike Stop Of NY Tractor-Trailer Driver
A tractor-trailer driver from Yonkers had nearly 100 kilos of cocaine and fentanyl combined when he was stopped for driving erratically on the New Jersey Turnpike near the Meadowlands, authorities said. Members of a special federal drug task force found the nearly 225-pound shipment after stopping Alejandro Nouel Lajud, 39,...
Fire Damages Home, Vehicles In Ocean County
BERKELEY – Authorities believe a house fire that spread to vehicles parked in the driveway was accidental in nature. Berkeley Township Police said they were called to the scene on December 8 at around 9:30 p.m. on Southamton Road in the Silver Ridge section of town. Patrolman Richard Zieser...
Bergen Motorist Severely Injured In Rear-End Crash Receives $760,000 Settlement
UPDATE: A Bergen County woman received a $760,000 settlement after she was seriously injured when her car was rammed from behind on a busy Oradell street, according to a published report.Mary Kathlynne "Kat" Flanders, 47, was stopped in traffic on Kinderkamack Road on April 29, 2017 when another ve…
Video claims two New York City cops caught on camera smoking weed on duty
NEW YORK, NY – A video of two female New York City cops claiming to have been smoking weed while leaning up against their patrol car has gone viral again this week, lighting up the marijuana debate in the city once again. The video was published by WorldStar, a popular video-sharing brand that often focuses on the dark side of social behavior. Today, a published news article claimed the two officers were smoking marijuana. In the video, the two cops were seen sharing a hookah from inside the police car. It would be impossible to tell if it was marijuana The post Video claims two New York City cops caught on camera smoking weed on duty appeared first on Shore News Network.
rahwayrising.com
Liquor license hours extended
City Council last month approved legislation that allows businesses with liquor licenses to extend the hours they can sell alcohol – as late as 3 a.m. on weekdays. For RahwayRising.com’s 15th anniversary, consider a $15 contribution via PayPal or Buy Me a Coffee – or support local news all year round by becoming a monthly Patron.
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
WFMZ-TV Online
POLICE: Identities revealed of motorcyclists involved in Clinton Twp., NJ assault
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Police in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are announcing the identification of five motorcyclists that allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old man and stole his cellphone in September. The incident happened September 3 on Cokesbury Road shortly after 10 a.m. Police Chief Thomas DeRosa reports after 3 months of...
Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers
A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
SERIAL PORCH PIRACY: 40 Packages From Different Addresses Found In New Milford Traffic Stop
A traffic stop by a New Milford police officer turned up dozens of packages swiped from various victims' homes, authorities said. Freddy Collado, 38, of Perth Amboy, was taken into custody after a computer check by Officer Daniel O'Neill found an outstanding traffic warrant following the Milford Avenue stop for tinted windows and no front license plate, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.
pix11.com
‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced in son’s freezing death on LI
Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva of murder in the second degree in the hypothermia death of his son Thomas, 8, turned out to see the ex-NYPD police officer sentenced. ‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced …. Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva...
Office Manager Charged With Stealing $146K From Jersey Shore Employer: Prosecutor
A woman from Neptune Township has been charged with stealing more than $146,000 from her former employer, authorities said.Jodi L. Vanaman, 47, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. The charge is the result of an inves…
Bear the dog rescued in New Jersey after swimming across Hudson River from Manhattan
The dog's owners said they just got him last week as a service dog for their son with special needs. They were scared they would never see him again.
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
New Jersey remains identified as those of girl missing since 1972
FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — Skeletal remains found along a waterside New Jersey bike trail in 1988 have now been identified as belonging to a 16-year-old girl missing since 1972, authorities said Monday — though the mystery of how she died persists. Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down with her family for Easter dinner in their Mohr […]
6 Nabbed In Rockland County For Selling Fentanyl-Cocaine, DA Says
Six area people have been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl and cocaine following a long-term investigation. Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh announced the arrests following a long-term investigation, conducted by the District Attorney's Narcotics Task Force, into street-level narcotics sales in the town of Haverstraw and the village of Spring Valley.
Pair Taken To Trauma Center After Car Plunges Into Hunterdon County Pond (PHOTOS)
Two people were rescued and taken to a trauma center with serious injuries after their car veered off a Hunterdon County roadway and plunged into a pond early Monday morning, authorities said.The Whitehouse Rescue Squad responded with local police to the crash off Higginsville Road in Readington an…
