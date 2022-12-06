Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Introduces Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff - Migrants Should be Top PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
STORM WATCH: 1-3 inches of wet snow for parts of the Hudson Valley Sunday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says parts of the Hudson Valley will see period of wet snow throughout Sunday with accumulations between 1 to 3 inches.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Chance for wintry mix Sunday night; 1-3" possible in northern parts of NJ
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says temperatures in the mid-30s throughout the evening.
Hudson Valley residents prepare for incoming snowfall
Zugibe Hardware in Garnerville expects an influx of customers over the weekend.
Morris County preps for possible snow this weekend
Morris County officials told News 12 they have plows on standby and have enough salt in a silo to treat 300 miles of roads across the county.
News 12
Medical officials grow concerned with surge of respiratory illnesses in Hudson Valley
Medical officials in Hudson Valley are concerned with a surge of respiratory illnesses in the area. They say the flu is on the rise, and children make up the over half of the reported cases. Dr. Louis Corsaro, the medical director for most schools in Westchester and Southern Putnam counties,...
North Babylon homeowner claims construction crews destroyed his yard while working on county project
After returning from a five-month stay in Florida, Gerard Wright says he came home to find brick work torn down, a gutter damaged and a rose garden gone.
'We went to almost every area:' Searchers puzzled over case of missing woman found dead in Goshen pond
Domingo Ramos, of Keep Hope Alive 845, a group that had been spreading awareness about the incident, said "usually if a car goes missing we check the back roads... We checked parking lots, we went to almost every area," he said, including hotels.
Bridgeport family evicted last month says they will be homeless by Monday
For one Bridgeport family, the issue of seniors living on the street will soon become their reality.
Victim in overnight Hutchinson crash walked to police headquarters, officials say
That person was initially believed to have been ejected in the crash in the Rye Brook area of the parkway, and crews had been searching for the individual for a period of time.
FDNY: Soundview fire leaves apartment destroyed
A fire at a Soundview apartment building injured two people and left a unit damaged.
Officials: Multiple fire departments extinguish Ronkonkoma house fire
Officials say no one was hurt.
News 12
Police, firefighters make daring water rescue of man and dog in Sterling Forest
Police and firefighters rescued a man and his dog from the water in the Town of Warwick Thursday. Authorities say the man was walking his dog in Sterling Forest when the leash broke. The dog then rushed off to the water - beyond a 10-foot cliff - which led to the man jumping into the water to rescue him.
'They are causing this problem.' Yonkers landlord blames bad tenants for pest infestation, poor conditions
Jason Stricker says some tenants have been attracting pests and it's impacting other residents.
Brooklyn man identified, charged with attempted bank robbery in White Plains
Authorities say Justin Panariello was looking for money to buy drugs when he attempted to rob the Bank of America at 206 Main St.
News 12
Yonkers police open Community Kids Closet, provide free clothing for those in need
The Yonkers police, in conjunction with the Police Athletic League, opened the Community Kids Closet Saturday in the basement of the PAL building to distribute donated clothing to those who are in need. Marisol Mansebo, director of the Police Athletic League, said they gave away over a thousand items. "It...
Nonprofit: Body of missing woman found in car that was submerged in Orange County pond
On Thursday evening, the nonprofit Keep Hope Alive 845 said it was told by family members that 45-year-old Nicole Brown had been identified as the body in the car. Brown had been missing since Nov. 30.
Double shooting in front of Brooklyn restaurant injures 2; suspect unknown
Authorities say two men were shot in Bushwick early Friday morning.
Nassau police: 5 arrested for illegally selling cannabis and THC chocolate bars at 2 smoke shops
Police say three people are accused of illegally selling the products at Da Smoke Spot at 230 Merrick Road in Oceanside.
Police: Suspect wanted for breaking into Kings Bay Y day camp, stealing $500
Authorities say the suspect entered the building after throwing a rock at a glass window during the middle of the night last Sunday.
Groundbreaking held at site of old White Plains Mall for new $650 million mixed-use property
It's the future site of what's being called Hamilton Green, as the south side of the property runs along Hamilton Avenue.
