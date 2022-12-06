Read full article on original website
Related
France advances to semifinals at World Cup, tops England 2-1
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — France’s players reacted as if they had already won the World Cup. What they were actually celebrating, though, was Harry Kane’s missed penalty. The match wasn’t over yet, but France was leading 2-1 when Kane, England’s captain and its best player, stepped up to take a penalty that would even the score in the 84th minute of Saturday’s match at Al Bayt Stadium. He sent his shot high over the bar and defending champion France held on to win 2-1 for a spot in the semifinals. “That’s football,” England coach Gareth Southgate said. “There is nobody I would rather have in that situation and if we had one tomorrow, I’d feel exactly the same way.”
France battle past England as Morocco make World Cup history
Defending champions France edged past England 2-1 on Saturday as Harry Kane missed a late penalty in the World Cup quarter-finals, after Morocco became the first African team ever to reach the last four. There were also celebrations across the Arab world and in Europe as Morocco are also the first Arab team to reach a World Cup semi-final.
BBC
World Cup quarter-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts all the matches including England v France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. There are some mouth-watering match-ups in the quarter-finals of the World Cup - but will there...
Croatia vs Brazil & Netherlands vs. Argentina predictions | World Cup Quarter-final
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The FIFA World Cup is down to eight teams, and the Quarter-finals are set. The most notable matchup features England and France this Saturday, but the other matchups include Croatia vs. Brazil, Netherlands vs. Argentina and Portugal vs. Morocco. Our experts broke each matchup down but settled on making Croatia vs. Brazil and Netherlands vs. Argentina predictions.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia v Brazil - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as Croatia take on Brazil in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal deny that captain threatened to leave World Cup squad
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the World Cup.
When do England play next at the World Cup 2022?
England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Senegal in the last 16.The Three Lions overcame an awkward start to defeat the African champions 3-0, following goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.Gareth Southgate’s side are the tournament’s top scorers, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham was again sublime and has been one of the players of the World Cup so far. Next up for England is defending champions France, and the red-hot Kylian Mbappe.Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Poland and is leading the golden boot standings with five goals so far.England will play France on Saturday 10 December, with kick-off at 7pm GMT.It will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, where England defeated Senegal.From there, one of Portugal or Morocco will be waiting in the semi-finals after they contest their quarter-final at 3pm GMT on Saturday. Read More World Cup 2022: 'Psychic' lion predicts England v France resultEngland name unchanged team for World Cup quarter-final against FranceSo, how do England stop Kylian Mbappe?
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Northampton Saints
Venue: Stade Marcel Deflandre Date: Saturday 10 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Northampton and online with live scores on the BBC Sport website and app. England forward Courtney Lawes is named on the bench after more than two months on the sidelines as Northampton begin...
Steve Borthwick dismisses England links and insists focus is on Leicester
Steve Borthwick insists his focus is on Leicester’s opening European game this weekend and not on speculation linking him to becoming England’s new head coach.Tigers director of rugby Borthwick is the favourite to succeed Eddie Jones, who was sacked on Tuesday after overseeing England’s worst year of results since 2008.“We play Ospreys on Sunday night and that’s what I’m focused upon,” Borthwick said at his pre-match press conference for Leicester’s Heineken Champions Cup opener.“That’s what my team is focused upon and that’s what we’ve been focused upon all week.“Within Leicester Tigers and this team here, there is no talk here...
England ‘ready to fight France’ in World Cup quarter-final, Gareth Southgate insists
England football team are “ready to fight France” to secure their place in the World Cup 2022 semi-finals, according to Gareth Southgate.Thousands of fans will cheer on the Three Lions in Al Khor and millions more back home are expected to watch on TV, with pubs and bars readying themselves for another bumper evening.England boss Southgate insisted the squad must produce the “very best version” of themselves if they are to keep their dreams alive by overcoming the reigning World Cup champions.The two giants of European football will meet at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday evening, with the winner...
BBC
World Cup: 'I'll miss England's game to be home for Christmas'
A man who spends half of his working life in Qatar has told how a shortage of flights means he will go home before England's World Cup quarter-final. Instead of watching the match against France in person, Jonny Halstein will be at Portman Road to see Ipswich Town v Peterborough United in League One.
BBC
England v France - key battles that may decide World Cup quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England meet reigning champions France on Saturday in a tantalising World Cup quarter-final that will feature...
CNBC
Morocco makes World Cup history as they reach the semi-finals
Morocco wrote World Cup history on Saturday night as the first African and Arab country to reach the tournament's semi-finals. The result will be widely celebrated across Africa and the Arabic-speaking Middle East, desperate to see one of their teams in contention for the biggest prize in football. Morocco wrote...
BBC
World Cup 2022: England 'have got credibility now', says manager Gareth Southgate
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England are now established as genuine contenders as they prepare to meet World Cup holders France,...
lastwordonsports.com
France Predicted Lineup vs England
France aims to keep their dreams of retaining the World Cup title alive by going past a dangerous England side. Here’s Last Word on Football’s France predicted lineup vs England for the World Cup quarter-final game on Saturday. France Predicted Lineup vs England. How France Has Lined-up Recently.
England fans are getting more confident of a World Cup win – and betting stats prove it
Fans really do believe it's coming home – here's how many more bets are getting placed on England to lift the World Cup with every game
Comments / 0