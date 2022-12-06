ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

15 New Year’s Eve events in the Twin Cities to ring in 2023

By Audrey Kennedy
 4 days ago

See ya, 2022 : It’s time to celebrate the new year.

  • Here are 15 things to add to your New Years Eve itinerary, including dance parties, fancy dinners and kid-friendly activities.

🪩 For the partier:

  • Check out the Beyoncé Disco party in St. Paul ( 'cause we like to party ). Suggested dress code: Anything sparkly. $15+
  • Go back in time at First Avenue’s ‘80s NYE dance party, or head next door to 7th Street Entry’s ‘90s celebration . $15+
  • Rock until midnight at Birch’s on the Lake’s NYE party in Long Lake, starring the ‘70s Magic Sunshine Band. Tickets include a drink, party favors and champagne at midnight. $40+

🥂 For the foodie:

  • Enjoy a five-course dinner and a show at the Dakota in Minneapolis, with live music by jazz/blues band Davina and The Vagabonds. $140
  • Celebrate in style with Four Seasons restaurant Mara's five-course dinner. Includes champagne. $195
  • Shell out for Robbinsdale restaurant Travail’s exclusive NYE tasting menu , featuring caviar cake, wagyu and truffles. Starting at $299

🧒 For the whole family:

  • Count down to noon at Inver Grove Heights' indoor pool party . $8+
  • Bounce through Woodbury's sports center filled with inflatables, moonwalks and obstacle courses. The "new year" countdown is at 8:45pm. $12
  • Party on Dec. 30 at Sparklerama , a family-friendly NYE celebration with live music and crafts at the Minnesota Children’s Museum in St. Paul. $18

🎰 For those feeling lucky:

  • Place your bets at Minneapolis Cider Company’s Casino Night , with 17 tables of blackjack, poker and more. All games are free (no actual gambling allowed), but players can win money. $35
  • Bust a move at Mystic Lake Casino's NYE party , featuring live entertainment on multiple stages, champagne toasts and games all night. Free entry.

🌲 For the outdoorsy:

  • Celebrate early with a guided hike through Eastman Nature Center during Maple Grove’s NYE Sunset Snowshoe . $6
  • Follow a candlelit trail through the woods, search for wildlife and roast s'mores from 5pm-9pm at Woodlake Nature Center in Richfield. Free.
  • Walk the grounds and explore the winter lights at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum . Countdown celebrations are at 8pm, 9pm and 10pm. $15+

ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

