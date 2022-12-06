15 New Year’s Eve events in the Twin Cities to ring in 2023
See ya, 2022 : It’s time to celebrate the new year.
- Here are 15 things to add to your New Years Eve itinerary, including dance parties, fancy dinners and kid-friendly activities.
🪩 For the partier:
- Check out the Beyoncé Disco party in St. Paul ( 'cause we like to party ). Suggested dress code: Anything sparkly. $15+
- Go back in time at First Avenue’s ‘80s NYE dance party, or head next door to 7th Street Entry’s ‘90s celebration . $15+
- Rock until midnight at Birch’s on the Lake’s NYE party in Long Lake, starring the ‘70s Magic Sunshine Band. Tickets include a drink, party favors and champagne at midnight. $40+
🥂 For the foodie:
- Enjoy a five-course dinner and a show at the Dakota in Minneapolis, with live music by jazz/blues band Davina and The Vagabonds. $140
- Celebrate in style with Four Seasons restaurant Mara's five-course dinner. Includes champagne. $195
- Shell out for Robbinsdale restaurant Travail’s exclusive NYE tasting menu , featuring caviar cake, wagyu and truffles. Starting at $299
🧒 For the whole family:
- Count down to noon at Inver Grove Heights' indoor pool party . $8+
- Bounce through Woodbury's sports center filled with inflatables, moonwalks and obstacle courses. The "new year" countdown is at 8:45pm. $12
- Party on Dec. 30 at Sparklerama , a family-friendly NYE celebration with live music and crafts at the Minnesota Children’s Museum in St. Paul. $18
🎰 For those feeling lucky:
- Place your bets at Minneapolis Cider Company’s Casino Night , with 17 tables of blackjack, poker and more. All games are free (no actual gambling allowed), but players can win money. $35
- Bust a move at Mystic Lake Casino's NYE party , featuring live entertainment on multiple stages, champagne toasts and games all night. Free entry.
🌲 For the outdoorsy:
- Celebrate early with a guided hike through Eastman Nature Center during Maple Grove’s NYE Sunset Snowshoe . $6
- Follow a candlelit trail through the woods, search for wildlife and roast s'mores from 5pm-9pm at Woodlake Nature Center in Richfield. Free.
- Walk the grounds and explore the winter lights at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum . Countdown celebrations are at 8pm, 9pm and 10pm. $15+
Comments / 1