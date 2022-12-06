Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Donovan Raiola officially announced as offensive line coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 teens arrested in baseball bat beating death in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four teens — two of them only 13 — have been arrested in connection with the death of a 62-year-old man who was beaten with a baseball bat on an Omaha street, police said Friday. The beating happened on Halloween afternoon in midtown...
Man wanted in Neb. woman's disappearance captured in Caribbean
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged kidnapping have confirmed the arrest of a suspect. On Tuesday, authorities in Caye Caulker, an island off the coast of Belize in the Caribbean, arrested 47-year-old Aldrick Scott of Topeka, according to the Douglas County Nebraska sheriff's office. Douglas County Nebraska...
Chief Standing Bear film receives green light to begin production
LINCOLN — The film “I Am A Man: The True Story of Ponca Chief Standing Bear” will include filming in historically significant locations, including in Nebraska and on the Cherokee Nation Reservation in Oklahoma, according to the Cherokee Nation Film Office. “The key plot of our story...
Omaha man sentenced for leaving noose on co-worker's equipment
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Bruce A. Quinn, 66, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced today for Interference with Federally Protected Activities, a civil rights violation. United States District Court Magistrate Judge Susan M. Bazis sentenced Quinn to four months’ imprisonment and one year of supervised release. Quinn previously pleaded guilty to this charge on September 7, 2022.
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse...
Woman tells police Joseph 'pushed me on couch, strangled me'
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
Ricketts now says he’ll be applicant for vacant U.S. Senate seat
LINCOLN — After playing coy for more than two months, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday he will apply for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Ben Sasse. “For me, it came down to a single question: How can I best serve the people of Nebraska and advance our conservative values?” Ricketts said in a statement.
Construction project set to start at Ash Hollow State Historical Park
Ash Hollow State Historical Park will have limited access starting in mid-December to allow for park improvements focused on improving accessibility. Both the public bathroom and the sidewalk entrance to the visitor center will be renovated to meet wheelchair accessibility requirements. During construction, no vehicle or foot access will be...
