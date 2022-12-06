Read full article on original website
Why lower stocks could be a good thing
The stonks are too damn high. One good thing that could happen for America over the coming weeks would be for the stock market to embark upon another significant decline. Why it matters: A buoyant stock market is constraining the Fed and, ultimately, hurting the country. There's a financial media convention that higher = better, when it comes to the stock market — but that's not always the case.
Newly public cyber company ZeroFox stays optimistic about economy
The only cybersecurity company to go public in 2022 is already beating analysts' revenue expectations — and it's doing so at a weird time for public cyber markets. Why it matters: Cybersecurity is typically seen as a recession-proof market since customers still need to keep their networks secured even in a downturn.
Janet Yellen unveils first U.S. dollar bills with her signature
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday unveiled the first U.S. dollars bearing her signature, marking the first time a female Treasury secretary's signature appears on the nation's currency. What's next: The updated $1 and $5 dollar bills will be delivered to the Federal Reserve later this month and enter circulation...
Exclusive: SBF secretly funded crypto news site
The Block, a media company that says it covers crypto news independently, has been secretly funded for over a year with money funneled to The Block's CEO from the disgraced Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency trading firm, sources told Axios. Why it matters: The payments, which employees of The Block were previously...
How crypto billions evaporate
Barry Silbert achieved the impossible: He successfully invented a genuinely safe way of earning billions of dollars in crypto. And yet his firm, Digital Currency Group, is currently hunkered down, with a key unit on the brink of bankruptcy. Why it matters: The crypto winter is laying bare the degree...
Passive investments aren't green
Passive investors, the giants of the investing world, have been facing fierce criticism from both sides of the debate over environmentally responsible investing. One of the biggest players has decided to throw in the towel. Why it matters: One of the great successes of the past few years has been...
Laid-off tech employees say good-bye to stock options' golden age
The wave of tech layoffs this year is adding to shockwaves in the private markets, as many workers look to sell their company stock just as valuations are collapsing. Why it matters: Say goodbye to the golden age of employee stock options. This is part of a big unraveling happening for tech workers, many living through their first downturn and experiencing unfamiliar job woes like layoffs, hiring freezes, and the diminishing value of their stock compensation.
Pentagon splits cloud contract among 4 Big Tech firms
The Pentagon on Wednesday said it is awarding a key cloud computing contract to four big tech firms: Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle. Why it matters: The move hedges the military's bet and gives them access to all of the major cloud service providers. Catch up quick: The Pentagon initially...
How ChatGPT could disrupt the business of search
A new artificial intelligence thingamajig called ChatGPT set the internet abuzz this week. Why it matters: Essentially an artificial intelligence (AI) interface that texts you like a know-it-all human, ChatGPT could portend major disruptions ahead for Big Tech — particularly for the business of search. How it works: Simply...
5. Big Tech's mixed record on climate
The tech industry has produced ambitious pledges and tangible steps to limit climate change — but it's also responsible for emissions that make the problem worse. Why it matters: Giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Apple and Google are important — but also controversial — corporate actors on climate change.
Media's harsh headwinds
Public relations professionals outnumber reporters 6 to 1, and that number is growing. Why it matters: Economic headwinds are causing media entities to restructure, slash costs and shift strategies. As a result, PR pros should rethink how they work with strained newsrooms. State of play: In recent weeks, media outlets...
Mortgage rates are falling
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell for the fourth straight week, to 6.33%, according to Freddie Mac. It's a big retreat since rates went over 7% during early November. Why it matters: The long stretch of declines is a sign that inflation worries are easing, as the Federal Reserve...
4. Climate tech's parity challenge
The rising demand for green tech is leading to a wave of new strategies to reduce the disproportionate impact of climate change on frontline communities across the U.S. Driving the news: These tech solutions are being created by diversely owned startups, despite racial and socioeconomic barriers to funding access in the venture capital ecosystem.
Number of non-English speakers in U.S. soared since 1980
The number of people in the United States who speak a language other than English at home — mainly Spanish — has nearly tripled over the last 40 years, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Why it matters: Major shifts in immigration from Latin America...
1. The steady progress of climate tech
A lot of mature technology already in use can reduce the impact of climate change — but to really hold global warming in check, experts say we need breakthroughs too. Why it matters: The world is nowhere close to achieving — or even starting — the emissions cuts needed to keep the Paris Agreement's temperature targets within reach.
Powerful "Greenland Block" may yield extreme weather through December
An extreme weather pattern is affecting conditions across the U.S. and Europe, specifically a powerful area of high pressure across Greenland and Hudson Bay. This feature, known as a “Greenland Block,” along with another weather cycle, typically lead to cold and snow in the eastern U.S., parts of Europe and Asia.
Oil prices fall to lowest level of the year
Crude oil futures fell to their lowest level of the year Wednesday amid growing concern about the state of the global economy. Why it matters: Crude oil prices are a tell on the global economy, which looks like it could be in trouble. Driving the news: The sell-off came despite...
Local political group takes over The Bold Italic
The Bold Italic, a once-essential read for lifestyle and off-beat coverage of the city, has yet another new home. What's happening: Medium, which most recently owned TBI, has offloaded the online publication — for free — to GrowSF, an upstart political action group. Medium CEO Tony Stubblebine told...
Good news/bad news on wholesale inflation
This morning's inflation news is either good or bad, depending on the eye of the beholder. November's Producer Price Index suggests price pressures are indeed receding — but not quite as fast as analysts had thought. Driving the news: Wholesale prices are up 7.4% for the 12 months ended...
Credit card charge disputes on the rise as consumers cheat businesses
Consumers are cheating businesses out of payments at increasing rates by fraudulently disputing credit card charges that they genuinely made. Driving the news: Incidents of "friendly fraud" are up anywhere from 20% to 30% in 2022 depending on the market, Visa chief risk officer Paul Fabara tells Axios. Why it...
