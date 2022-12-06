ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago housing prices have largely leveled off since July

By Monica Eng
 4 days ago

A map showing the change in Chicago-area home prices, by ZIP code, between July and October 2022. Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

While most local homeowners saw tax bills rise this year , their home prices stayed flat or dipped from summer to fall.

Zoom in: In the city, the biggest drop happened in the South Shore (-4.3%), according to recent Zillow data.

  • Meanwhile, Garfield Park saw an almost 3% increase.

Zoom out: In the wider metro area, Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Gary, Indiana, saw the biggest price drops.

  • Dekalb County saw the biggest price increases.

