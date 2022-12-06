Read full article on original website
GHP has optimistic view for local economy in 2023
Even if a nationwide recession happens — which economists agree seems likely — Houston is still expected to gain jobs and the local economy will still come out strong, according to the Greater Houston Partnership forecast. Driving the news: Patrick Jankowski, chief economist at the GHP, said at the economic outlook event Thursday there are three possible outcomes for the economy next year:50% chance that Houston faces a short and shallow recession.30% chance that Houston mostly misses it.20% chance that the recession is longer than expected.The big picture: The GHP estimates that even with a recession, Houston will see a...
Greenback's slump could signal good news for economy
After hitting a 20-year high this fall, the dollar is now weakening fast. Driving the news: The U.S. dollar index — which tracks the buck against a basket of six other major currencies — is down more than 8% from its September peak. That's the most the dollar...
Janet Yellen unveils first U.S. dollar bills with her signature
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday unveiled the first U.S. dollars bearing her signature, marking the first time a female Treasury secretary's signature appears on the nation's currency. What's next: The updated $1 and $5 dollar bills will be delivered to the Federal Reserve later this month and enter circulation...
US Fed poised for smaller rate hike with eye on wage growth
The US Federal Reserve is poised to slow its interest rate hikes next week, economists say, as central bankers' most forceful moves in decades to fight inflation ripple through the economy. - 'Signs of stress' - Despite the Fed's forceful moves, consumer inflation stood at 7.7 percent in October while job gains remained robust, sending jitters through markets on worries that the central bank would prolong its aggressive campaign.
How crypto billions evaporate
Barry Silbert achieved the impossible: He successfully invented a genuinely safe way of earning billions of dollars in crypto. And yet his firm, Digital Currency Group, is currently hunkered down, with a key unit on the brink of bankruptcy. Why it matters: The crypto winter is laying bare the degree...
Mortgage rates are falling
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell for the fourth straight week, to 6.33%, according to Freddie Mac. It's a big retreat since rates went over 7% during early November. Why it matters: The long stretch of declines is a sign that inflation worries are easing, as the Federal Reserve...
Why lower stocks could be a good thing
The stonks are too damn high. One good thing that could happen for America over the coming weeks would be for the stock market to embark upon another significant decline. Why it matters: A buoyant stock market is constraining the Fed and, ultimately, hurting the country. There's a financial media convention that higher = better, when it comes to the stock market — but that's not always the case.
Oil prices fall to lowest level of the year
Crude oil futures fell to their lowest level of the year Wednesday amid growing concern about the state of the global economy. Why it matters: Crude oil prices are a tell on the global economy, which looks like it could be in trouble. Driving the news: The sell-off came despite...
Good news/bad news on wholesale inflation
This morning's inflation news is either good or bad, depending on the eye of the beholder. November's Producer Price Index suggests price pressures are indeed receding — but not quite as fast as analysts had thought. Driving the news: Wholesale prices are up 7.4% for the 12 months ended...
1. The steady progress of climate tech
A lot of mature technology already in use can reduce the impact of climate change — but to really hold global warming in check, experts say we need breakthroughs too. Why it matters: The world is nowhere close to achieving — or even starting — the emissions cuts needed to keep the Paris Agreement's temperature targets within reach.
Labor data is flashing warning signs
When we talk about the labor market every month — like the strong jobs data that came out last Friday — we're really talking about two different reports in one, based on different surveys. Driving the news: Right now, the two surveys are sending distinct signals about the...
