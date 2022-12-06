Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Influenza Outbreak Closes Another Central Maine School
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, we have not really heard much about the flu. The Maine CDC, and similar organizations, were far more concerned about the coronavirus pandemic. Rightfully so! After all, at least the first versions of the virus, were a leading cause of death in the United States.
Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?
Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
WPFO
Belfast schools are in illness outbreak status
BELFAST (BDN) -- Two Belfast schools are in outbreak status, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. More than 15 percent of staff and students are out sick at Troy Howard Middle School and Capt. Albert Stevens Elementary School, according to Laura Miller, assistant superintendent at Regional School Unit 71.
WPFO
Fire in Gorham results in $1 Million in loss property
GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Gorham Fire Department say a barn caught fire resulting in an estimated $1 Million in loss property. According to authorities, the fire took place at a 156 Barstow Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say there were no injuries to any civilians or...
WMTW
Widespread illness causes Maine schools to close
PORTLAND, Maine — It was reported earlier Tuesday thattwo schools in MSAD 75 were closed due to mostly respiratory issues. Those two schools were the latest in a trend that has parents concerned. "I think there's more to it now, just because, you know, having a pandemic happen, everybody's...
wabi.tv
Maine Rural Water Association votes on state’s best tasting water
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Rural Water Association held the best tasting water contest in Rockport this week. The two categories were water with a disinfectant, like chlorine, and water without a disinfectant. Bangor Water District won the best water in the disinfectant category and Skyline Mobile Home Park...
colbyecho.news
Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches
On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
Central Maine Town Loses EMS License, Unable to Respond to Calls
A town's fire and rescue department can be the backbone of the entire community. But, what happens if and when a town loses their license to operate emergency medical services?. According to WGME 13, that's exactly what has happened in one Central Maine town. The news station is reporting that,...
WPFO
Portland teaching union, school district reach agreement over payroll issues
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Education Association and the Portland Public Schools District have come to an agreement regarding payroll issues. This comes after Portland's teaching union says teachers and edtechs received incorrect paychecks for several weeks. At a school board meeting on Tuesday, which saw dozens of angry teachers...
WPFO
Turner seniors unable to drink tap water due to high levels of uranium
TURNER (WGME) -- Dozens of seniors at an apartment complex in Turner are now going on six weeks without being able to drink their tap water, because it is contaminated with elevated levels of uranium. Health officials say drinking the water could lead to kidney failure long before any problems...
boothbayregister.com
EMA disbands county HazMat team
The Lincoln County HazMat team is no more. Emergency Management Agency Director Casey Stevens told county commissioners Dec. 6 the team was being discontinued. The team met twice per year for training sessions, but hadn’t responded to an incident in 3.5 years. Stevens reported the county had administered a...
Longtime anchor Pat Callaghan retires after more than four decades
"No one has anchored television newscasts in Maine longer, and it’s safe to say no one ever will," Rob Caldwell writes. Several years ago, Malcolm Gladwell wrote a best-selling book making the case that, in a wide number of complex professional or creative fields, “you need to have practiced, to have apprenticed, for 10,000 hours before you get good.”
Is a Brunswick, Maine Grocery Store Hinting to Another Food Shortage?
Ever since the pandemic began, there's been random shortages of so many different products. It all started with toilet paper and graduated to things like cream cheese, baby formula, and meat products. Over time, though, it felt like the shortages slowed down or even fully went away. But within the...
townline.org
Northern Light welcomes three new specialists
Northern Light Inland Hospital has announced three new specialists to the staff in Waterville. Muhammad Zakariya Alam, MD, joins Northern Light Neurology; nurse practitioner Steven LeClair, AGACNP-BC, is now part of Northern Light Gastroenterology; and Brendan Wallace, MD, joins Northern Light Urology. All are welcoming referrals. Their offices are located in the Medical Arts Building, attached to Inland Hospital on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
Flu Outbreak Forces Closure Of Maine High School
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is largely in he rear view, in some ways, it seems that we are continuing to live in a "new normal". Recently, a Maine high school was forced to close due to an outbreak of influenza. According to WCSH 6, nearly half of the students...
WPFO
State Fire Marshal says pattern is developing in marijuana fires in Maine
GORHAM (WGME) -- Marijuana is a booming business in Maine with growing operations popping up all across the state. But several recent fires at pot-growing facilities are now sounding the alarm at the State Fire Marshal's office. Saturday a fire was contained to the interior of a grow operation in...
WPFO
A merry return to pre-pandemic holiday madness in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the first time since 2019, one of downtown Portland’s most popular holiday shopping events is back. Merry Madness starts Thursday, and organizers say it will be bigger and better than ever. It's described as a one-of-a-kind shopping extravaganza. If you're lucky enough to get a...
Maine boat builders work to fill staff as orders pile up
BATH, Maine — The Maine Maritime Museum marks the storied history of ships and boats, as well as those who built them. Because there's no lobstering without lobster boats, no pleasure cruises without wooden schooners, and none of any of it exists without the men and women who craft those floating works of art.
WPFO
Portland Trails hopes to clean up area filled with garbage, homeless encampments
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland trail meant for enjoying the outdoors has been totally trashed. The part of Bayside Trail connecting to Anderson Street is littered with garbage and homeless encampments. A manager at Portland Trails says it's been like this for weeks and is only getting worse. Some business...
