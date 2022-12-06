ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Sounds named MiLB organization of the year

By Nate Rau
Axios Nashville
Axios Nashville
 4 days ago

The Nashville Sounds were named Minor League Baseball's Organization of the Year at the annual baseball winter meetings in San Diego yesterday.

Why it matters: The honor recognizes the Sounds' excellent overall attendance this season as well as their record-breaking season ticket sales.

  • The Sounds led all the minors in reported attendance with 555,576 fans, an increase of more than 118,000 from 2021. The team topped its season ticket sales revenue by more than $700,000

It's the first time winning the award in the franchise's 45-year history.

What he's saying: “I’m so proud of our whole organization, because people make an organization and it’s a total team effort to win an award like this,” Sounds general manager and chief operating officer Adam English said in a press release .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

Axios Power Players: 10 influential people in Nashville in 2022

Nashville's power players have been shaping our city in 2022. Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers, and through interviews with influential people. The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. People...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Plan would refurbish Nashville school sports fields

Mayor John Cooper unveiled a plan Wednesday to refurbish 15 Metro Nashville Public Schools sports fields, including committing $5 million in city funds.Why it matters: Cooper's sales pitch is that by the time the Titans have a new stadium, the MNPS athletics programs will have new fields, too.The Titans and Cooper have an agreement on a $2.1 billion stadium financing plan, which still needs the approval of the Metro Council.Details: The total price tag to resurface all 15 athletic fields is $15 million. Cooper is proposing to leverage private funding to cover the costs.In addition to the city funding, the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Garth Brooks supports building new stadium

Country megastar Garth Brooks weighed in on Nashville's stadium debate this week. As first reported by the Tennessean, he wrote a letter to Metro Council saying an enclosed stadium was "a must" in a city "known for entertaining."What he's saying: In the letter, shared with council members by Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. CEO Butch Spyridon, Brooks said enclosed stadiums were "revenue generating machines because they can be kept busy 365 days a year.""Nashville is the nation’s favorite city, right now, and it deserves to have a domed stadium for its residents and its visitors."Flashback: Brooks was forced to cancel...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Proposed development shines light on community benefits agreements in Nashville

Debate about community benefits agreements, the sometimes-controversial negotiating tool with the potential to hold up developments, hangs over two major proposals for East Nashville.Driving the news: Metro Council is set to decide the fate of a rezoning proposal for the Riverchase apartment complex. The plan, which is on tonight's council agenda, calls for 1,150 units including 225 affordable housing units. The Riverchase developer, Cypress Real Estate Advisers, entered into a community benefits agreement with the Urban League after months of negotiating with the politically influential nonprofit group Stand Up Nashville.Meanwhile: In pursuit of a new $2.1 billion indoor stadium, the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Axios Nashville

Nashville, TN
253
Followers
407
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Nashville, anchored by Nate Rau and Adam Tamburin, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy