Dallas opens a French trade center in its new International District

Dallas now has a Trade Office of France to attract and retain French business in the region.

Driving the news: The trade office is the first global outpost in the city's planned International District near the site of the partially demolished Valley View Mall in North Dallas, where city leaders plan for a 20-acre park to be a centerpiece of a tourist attraction.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced the opening of the office at an event Monday.

Why it matters: Whenever international businesses look to relocate or expand in Texas, business leaders could think of Dallas instead of just Houston, where most of the consulate offices in Texas are located.

By the numbers: The Dallas area was the sixth largest exporter among American metros last year, and Dallas County was the top exporter in the region, according to International Trade Administration data .

Trade between France and the region totaled $1.75 billion in 2021, higher than trade between Dallas and Mexico, per the Dallas Regional Chamber .

Details: The trade office is at the Prism Center, which is also home to the District 11 council office.

Two full-time staff from the French-American Chamber of Commerce will work from the site. They hosted their first meeting there on Monday.

They say having staff outside Houston will ensure the team is focused on French business in Texas beyond Harris County.

Zoom out: French President Emmanuel Macron made his first visit during the Biden administration in Washington, D.C., last week, reaffirming America's oldest alliance.

Of note: The mayor speaks some French and was complimented on his accent at Monday's event.