White Plains, NY

greenburghny.com

Wanted-affordable housing for victim of fire and for a disabled woman

HELP NEEDED --HOUSING WANTED FOR FIRE VICTIM FAMILY AND DISABLED WOMAN. The lack of affordable housing is a big Westchester problem. I have been trying to help these two residents and so far haven't had luck. i have contacted landlords, affordable housing developers and don't want to give up. One affordable housing developer advised me that he has a waiting list of a few thousand people. Another mentioned that his waiting list is a few hundred people. If anyone has any suggestions please e mail me AT pfeiner@greenburghny.com or call me at 478 1219 or 438 1343. Both examples are heart breaking -and stressful for the individuals who don't want to live in a shelter. In the past, when I post requests for help I have had good successes -thanks to our caring community.PAUL FEINER.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
CBS New York

Port Authority helps job seekers with criminal justice system history

NEW YORK -- Getting a job can be difficult for those who have gone through the criminal justice system. Lack of employment can often be a reason people end up back behind bars. But there's a new program aiming to change that. Andre Parker is a construction spotter supervisor with the Van Wyck Expansion Project. He plays a vital safety role. "We're always here to make sure nothing obstructs that guideway," said Parker, referring to the structure that supports the AirTrain system to Kennedy Airport. "This has been a great opportunity all the way around." It's a career that seemed out of reach for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31

The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Town of Haverstraw In Talks With Marina Operator For $14 Million Sale Of Vast Hudson River Waterfront Site

Safe Harbor Marina, Which Leases & Operates Marina Owned By Haverstraw, Seeking Raft Of Financial Boosts From Rockland IDA. The Hudson River marina operator at 600 Beach Road has filed an application with the Rockland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) seeking a bevy of financial incentives to help them with the purchase of Safe Harbor Marina from the Town of Haverstraw.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
News Tender

New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today.

"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. Are you a New Yorker? If so, you're in for a treat!. Millions of Americans are set to receive money in the next few weeks, which will come as a relief to many who are struggling to make ends meet. This is amazing news! The money is coming from the government, and it will help cover basic needs like food, clothing, and shelter. It will also help boost the economy by reducing poverty and compensating for the 4.4% unemployment rate.
westchestermagazine.com

The Best Winter Farmers’ Markets to Visit in Westchester

When the mercury drops, here are the Westchester County farmers’ markets you can still shop at all winter long. In Westchester, it isn’t an exaggeration to say that farmers’ markets often serve as the beating heart of our communities, so it’s a good thing the market spirit doesn’t go into hibernation when the weather grows cold. Here are eight of our favorite markets that are open and stocked all winter long.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
greenburghny.com

Sad news: In memory of a wonderful man "Mitty"

Mitty made everyone smile. "You are the best." He was the best!. Although the name “Americo Carpenito” might not be readily recognizable to many of our residents, his nickname, “Mitty,” brings forth fond thoughts to many of a wonderful gentleman of great class and warmth, who assisted his devoted and loving daughter Tina for more than 30 years, at “Pas-Tina’s Ristorante,” on Central Park Avenue in Hartsdale.
GREENBURGH, NY

