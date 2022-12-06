HELP NEEDED --HOUSING WANTED FOR FIRE VICTIM FAMILY AND DISABLED WOMAN. The lack of affordable housing is a big Westchester problem. I have been trying to help these two residents and so far haven't had luck. i have contacted landlords, affordable housing developers and don't want to give up. One affordable housing developer advised me that he has a waiting list of a few thousand people. Another mentioned that his waiting list is a few hundred people. If anyone has any suggestions please e mail me AT pfeiner@greenburghny.com or call me at 478 1219 or 438 1343. Both examples are heart breaking -and stressful for the individuals who don't want to live in a shelter. In the past, when I post requests for help I have had good successes -thanks to our caring community.PAUL FEINER.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO