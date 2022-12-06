Read full article on original website
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Former Fire Chief Of Northern Westchester Department Named NY Deputy State Fire Administrator
A former chief of a fire department in Northern Westchester is now the first woman to ever serve as New York's Deputy State Fire Administrator. Former Armonk Fire Chief Luci Labriola-Cuffe was named to the position, which serves the New York Office of Fire Prevention and Control…
White Plains Officials Help Find Permanent Housing For Homeless Woman
After reaching out to her for several months, city officials in Westchester County were able to find a new residence for a homeless woman just in time for the chilly holiday season. In early March of 2022, city officials in White Plains learned of a woman living on the streets,...
greenburghny.com
Wanted-affordable housing for victim of fire and for a disabled woman
HELP NEEDED --HOUSING WANTED FOR FIRE VICTIM FAMILY AND DISABLED WOMAN. The lack of affordable housing is a big Westchester problem. I have been trying to help these two residents and so far haven't had luck. i have contacted landlords, affordable housing developers and don't want to give up. One affordable housing developer advised me that he has a waiting list of a few thousand people. Another mentioned that his waiting list is a few hundred people. If anyone has any suggestions please e mail me AT pfeiner@greenburghny.com or call me at 478 1219 or 438 1343. Both examples are heart breaking -and stressful for the individuals who don't want to live in a shelter. In the past, when I post requests for help I have had good successes -thanks to our caring community.PAUL FEINER.
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
greenburghny.com
The Hartsdale Fire Department is proud to announce our annual Operation Candy Cane
It will take place rain or shine on Sat., Dec. 10th, 9am – 1pm. Off-Duty Hartsdale Firefighters will spread Holiday Cheer by escorting Santa Claus around the community in a Fire Apparatus Sleigh handing out Candy Canes to all attending children & adults. The Hartsdale Fire Department is proud...
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Village of Spring Valley Trustee Sruly Eisenbach Responds to Streetlight Question
What is the procedure for having streetlights fixed?. Anyone can report an outage or problem to O&R here. All you need is the 10-digit number on the poll, as pictured below. Some elected officials also have a portal you can use so they can report it as well. - -...
Mayor Adams announces Bronx Metro-North plan to build new stations, 6,000 homes
The ultimate goal is to reduce commute times and generate job growth.
Port Authority helps job seekers with criminal justice system history
NEW YORK -- Getting a job can be difficult for those who have gone through the criminal justice system. Lack of employment can often be a reason people end up back behind bars. But there's a new program aiming to change that. Andre Parker is a construction spotter supervisor with the Van Wyck Expansion Project. He plays a vital safety role. "We're always here to make sure nothing obstructs that guideway," said Parker, referring to the structure that supports the AirTrain system to Kennedy Airport. "This has been a great opportunity all the way around." It's a career that seemed out of reach for...
6 Rockland County Employees Charged With Falsifying Hours Worked, Police Say
Six Rockland County employees have been charged with allegedly charging the county for hours that they did not work. The Rockland County Sheriff's Office arrested the six on Wednesday, Dec. 7 following a six-week investigation into misconduct at the county division of Environmental Resources. The investigation was initiated by Rockland...
The Jewish Press
Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31
The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
rcbizjournal.com
Town of Haverstraw In Talks With Marina Operator For $14 Million Sale Of Vast Hudson River Waterfront Site
Safe Harbor Marina, Which Leases & Operates Marina Owned By Haverstraw, Seeking Raft Of Financial Boosts From Rockland IDA. The Hudson River marina operator at 600 Beach Road has filed an application with the Rockland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) seeking a bevy of financial incentives to help them with the purchase of Safe Harbor Marina from the Town of Haverstraw.
Mount Vernon DPW announces death of longtime worker
The city's Department of Public Works says James “Jimmy” Sgammato died on Tuesday at age 65.
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered
Act now to get your money. New York City is one of the most developed and populous cities. Therefore, its cost of living is higher than any other city or state in the United States.
'They are causing this problem.' Yonkers landlord blames bad tenants for pest infestation, poor conditions
Jason Stricker says some tenants have been attracting pests and it's impacting other residents.
New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today.
"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. Are you a New Yorker? If so, you're in for a treat!. Millions of Americans are set to receive money in the next few weeks, which will come as a relief to many who are struggling to make ends meet. This is amazing news! The money is coming from the government, and it will help cover basic needs like food, clothing, and shelter. It will also help boost the economy by reducing poverty and compensating for the 4.4% unemployment rate.
westchestermagazine.com
The Best Winter Farmers’ Markets to Visit in Westchester
When the mercury drops, here are the Westchester County farmers’ markets you can still shop at all winter long. In Westchester, it isn’t an exaggeration to say that farmers’ markets often serve as the beating heart of our communities, so it’s a good thing the market spirit doesn’t go into hibernation when the weather grows cold. Here are eight of our favorite markets that are open and stocked all winter long.
Police Report More Thefts, Disputes At North White Plains Stop & Shop
More thefts and disputes are reported to have happened at a Stop & Shop in Westchester County, police said. The first incident of larceny happened on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Stop & Shop in North White Plains located at 670 North Broadway, according to North Castle Police. A day...
greenburghny.com
Sad news: In memory of a wonderful man "Mitty"
Mitty made everyone smile. "You are the best." He was the best!. Although the name “Americo Carpenito” might not be readily recognizable to many of our residents, his nickname, “Mitty,” brings forth fond thoughts to many of a wonderful gentleman of great class and warmth, who assisted his devoted and loving daughter Tina for more than 30 years, at “Pas-Tina’s Ristorante,” on Central Park Avenue in Hartsdale.
Groundbreaking held at site of old White Plains Mall for new $650 million mixed-use property
It's the future site of what's being called Hamilton Green, as the south side of the property runs along Hamilton Avenue.
