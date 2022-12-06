Read full article on original website
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Related
wclo.com
Beloit PD name suspects in armed robbery turned chase
Beloit police have released the names of three men suspected to have committed an armed robbery in a parking lot outside CherryVale Mall, in Cherry Valley, Illinois, that led to a high-speed chase in Beloit. Darren Nicely, 19, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, fleeing,...
CBS 58
Suspect sought in Culver's robberies across Wisconsin accused of armed robbery at Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man suspected of robbing multiple Culver's restaurants in Southern Wisconsin is now being sought by police for an alleged armed robbery at Best Buy. Janesville police say the suspect entered the store on Deerfield Drive just after 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and asked...
Beloit Police arrest 3 after high-speed pursuit of armed robbery suspects
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say three suspects have been arrested after a high-speed chase resulted from an armed robbery at CherryVale Mall on Thursday. Cherry Valley Police said a robbery took place to an individual in the mall’s parking lot. Police were able to obtain video surveillance of the vehicle and the three […]
Trio arrested following armed robbery in Illinois, chase through Beloit, police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit arrested three people who they said led officers on a chase through much of the city following an armed robbery in northern Illinois. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said the chase “involved a significant portion of the city” and ended when the vehicle crashed into one occupied vehicle and several more...
wclo.com
Beloit man arrested in Brodhead for pointing gun at another patron
A 22-year-old Beloit man is under arrest after authorities say he pointed a gun at another customer at a tavern early last Sunday morning. Brodhead Police say officers were dispatched to the report of a disturbance between two patrons at an establishment on the 110 block of 1st Center Avenue just after 1:30 the morning of December 4th.
wclo.com
Imposters burglarize Beloit home
Beloit police are warning residents about a scam involving burglars pretending to work for the water department. Officers say two individuals, described as Hispanic men in their mid 30’s, came to a residence in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue about 6:00 p.m. Thursday claiming to be city employees. While in the home, the pair distracted the residents while a third suspect entered the home and stole several items. The men were wearing bright yellow long sleeve shirts and lanyards with some type of ID badge. Police advise residents not to allow anyone in their home claiming to be a city employee, without having a city vehicle and city of Beloit identification.
wclo.com
Lengthy police pursuit ends in three arrests
Beloit police have three suspects in custody after what officers describe as a chase through a significant portion of the city. Officials say the pursuit Thursday afternoon followed an armed robbery in Winnebago County, Illinois. The chase ended shortly after the suspects crashed into several vehicles in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue. Two people in one of the vehicles damaged needed to be taken to the hospital. The suspects attempted to flee on foot, but were quickly taken into custody.
16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said Friday they are on the hunt for a 16-year-old who shot two men Thursday in the 600 block of W. Avon Street. According to police, the shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old victim were injured. Both were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, and the 18-year-old […]
Sauk Prairie police searching for man suspected of stealing expensive tools
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Police in Sauk Prairie are looking for a man suspected of breaking into a locked construction trailer and stealing expensive tools and equipment from inside. Authorities said the burglary happened around 11:20 p.m. when the trailer was parked outside of a new construction home in the 2300 block of Broadway Street in Prairie Du Sac....
Rockford Police arrest man with a satchel full of cocaine
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a Monday traffic stop lead to a drug bust after officers found a satchel of cocaine in the suspect’s car. According to police, Kenneth Fuzzell-Partee, 24, was the subject of a traffic stop in the area of 9th Street and 12th Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on Monday. Inside […]
Man arrested, accused of pointing gun at person at Brodhead bar
BRODHEAD, Wis. — A Beloit man was arrested after police said he pointed a gun at another customer at a Brodhead bar over the weekend. In a news release Thursday, Brodhead Police Chief Chris Hughes said the 22-year-old man pointed a gun at another man around 1:40 a.m. Sunday following a disturbance at a bar in the 1100 block of...
Homicide suspect caught one year after Mason Hada’s death
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Police have caught the suspect in local teenager Mason Hada’s car crash death more than a year after the incident. The U.S. Fugitive Task Force arrested Deahri Steele, 19, in Detroit on Thursday. According to Rockford Police, he fatally struck Hada, then 16, in August 2021 on his way home from […]
wclo.com
Janesville man faces 4th OWI charge
A 37-year-old Janesville man is facing a charge of Operating While Intoxicated 4th Offense after being arrested near the downtown. Janesville police say Christopher A. Dimas was stopped about 1:00 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Franklin Street for slow speed and an expired registration. The officer reports Dimas displayed signs of impairment and failed standardized field sobriety tests. Other charges include Operating after Revocation and Open Intoxicants by the Driver.
wclo.com
Beloit man who pointed gun in Brodhead bar makes court appearance
The 22-year old Beloit man who is charged with recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct after pointing a gun at someone in a Brodhead bar makes his initial appearance in court. Clayton W Schultz appeared in Green County Court Friday afternoon where he faced additional charges of carrying a concealed...
Police investigating burglary at home on Madison’s near west side
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a burglary at a home on Madison’s near west side Wednesday evening. In an incident report, police said the home’s residents returned to their home in the 2300 block of Commonwealth Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a back door kicked in and every room ransacked. The report did not say how...
Driver flees Rockford Police, crashes into empty house
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two men were arrested late Wednesday after fleeing police and crashing into an empty house on Broadway. According to police, officers tried to stop a car in the 2600 block of Broadway around 10:25 p.m., but the driver sped away. The car crashed into a house in the […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Carjacking in Rockford
Sources are reporting a carjacking. This one happened in the area of Blackstone and Belden. Unknown if it is related to the other carjacking/robbery. Sources said the suspects stole a Hyundai Elantra. Suspect is allegedly described as a Black male, approx. 19 years old,. 5’10, 150 lbs, wearing a Black...
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison man’s car stolen soon after it was returned
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They say no good deed goes unpunished. A Madison man who loaned his car to a roommate had it stolen soon after the vehicle was returned, the city’s police department reported. The victim told Madison Police Department investigators his roommate returned the car Monday night....
voiceofalexandria.com
Drunken driving crash in 2014 that killed preschool teacher draws 12-year prison sentence
Nearly eight years to the day after a 2014 crash in Fitchburg that killed a Stoughton woman, the woman who caused the crash was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison for homicide by drunken driving. The case against Dawn M. Prado, 55, took that long to reach a conclusion...
nbc15.com
Driver pronounced dead after vehicle fire in Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating after a driver was found dead Friday in a vehicle that was on fire in Dane County. Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, McFarland Police Department officers and McFarland Fire and EMS officials were called around 11:30 a.m. to the vehicle fire on Highway AB at US 51 in the Town of Dunn.
