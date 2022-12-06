ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wclo.com

Beloit PD name suspects in armed robbery turned chase

Beloit police have released the names of three men suspected to have committed an armed robbery in a parking lot outside CherryVale Mall, in Cherry Valley, Illinois, that led to a high-speed chase in Beloit. Darren Nicely, 19, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, fleeing,...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Trio arrested following armed robbery in Illinois, chase through Beloit, police say

BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit arrested three people who they said led officers on a chase through much of the city following an armed robbery in northern Illinois. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said the chase “involved a significant portion of the city” and ended when the vehicle crashed into one occupied vehicle and several more...
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Beloit man arrested in Brodhead for pointing gun at another patron

A 22-year-old Beloit man is under arrest after authorities say he pointed a gun at another customer at a tavern early last Sunday morning. Brodhead Police say officers were dispatched to the report of a disturbance between two patrons at an establishment on the 110 block of 1st Center Avenue just after 1:30 the morning of December 4th.
BRODHEAD, WI
wclo.com

Imposters burglarize Beloit home

Beloit police are warning residents about a scam involving burglars pretending to work for the water department. Officers say two individuals, described as Hispanic men in their mid 30’s, came to a residence in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue about 6:00 p.m. Thursday claiming to be city employees. While in the home, the pair distracted the residents while a third suspect entered the home and stole several items. The men were wearing bright yellow long sleeve shirts and lanyards with some type of ID badge. Police advise residents not to allow anyone in their home claiming to be a city employee, without having a city vehicle and city of Beloit identification.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Lengthy police pursuit ends in three arrests

Beloit police have three suspects in custody after what officers describe as a chase through a significant portion of the city. Officials say the pursuit Thursday afternoon followed an armed robbery in Winnebago County, Illinois. The chase ended shortly after the suspects crashed into several vehicles in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue. Two people in one of the vehicles damaged needed to be taken to the hospital. The suspects attempted to flee on foot, but were quickly taken into custody.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said Friday they are on the hunt for a 16-year-old who shot two men Thursday in the 600 block of W. Avon Street. According to police, the shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old victim were injured. Both were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, and the 18-year-old […]
FREEPORT, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sauk Prairie police searching for man suspected of stealing expensive tools

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Police in Sauk Prairie are looking for a man suspected of breaking into a locked construction trailer and stealing expensive tools and equipment from inside. Authorities said the burglary happened around 11:20 p.m. when the trailer was parked outside of a new construction home in the 2300 block of Broadway Street in Prairie Du Sac....
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
wclo.com

Janesville man faces 4th OWI charge

A 37-year-old Janesville man is facing a charge of Operating While Intoxicated 4th Offense after being arrested near the downtown. Janesville police say Christopher A. Dimas was stopped about 1:00 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Franklin Street for slow speed and an expired registration. The officer reports Dimas displayed signs of impairment and failed standardized field sobriety tests. Other charges include Operating after Revocation and Open Intoxicants by the Driver.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Beloit man who pointed gun in Brodhead bar makes court appearance

The 22-year old Beloit man who is charged with recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct after pointing a gun at someone in a Brodhead bar makes his initial appearance in court. Clayton W Schultz appeared in Green County Court Friday afternoon where he faced additional charges of carrying a concealed...
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Carjacking in Rockford

Sources are reporting a carjacking. This one happened in the area of Blackstone and Belden. Unknown if it is related to the other carjacking/robbery. Sources said the suspects stole a Hyundai Elantra. Suspect is allegedly described as a Black male, approx. 19 years old,. 5’10, 150 lbs, wearing a Black...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison man’s car stolen soon after it was returned

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They say no good deed goes unpunished. A Madison man who loaned his car to a roommate had it stolen soon after the vehicle was returned, the city’s police department reported. The victim told Madison Police Department investigators his roommate returned the car Monday night....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Driver pronounced dead after vehicle fire in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating after a driver was found dead Friday in a vehicle that was on fire in Dane County. Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, McFarland Police Department officers and McFarland Fire and EMS officials were called around 11:30 a.m. to the vehicle fire on Highway AB at US 51 in the Town of Dunn.
DANE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy