Beloit police are warning residents about a scam involving burglars pretending to work for the water department. Officers say two individuals, described as Hispanic men in their mid 30’s, came to a residence in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue about 6:00 p.m. Thursday claiming to be city employees. While in the home, the pair distracted the residents while a third suspect entered the home and stole several items. The men were wearing bright yellow long sleeve shirts and lanyards with some type of ID badge. Police advise residents not to allow anyone in their home claiming to be a city employee, without having a city vehicle and city of Beloit identification.

BELOIT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO