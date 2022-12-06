Read full article on original website
Paddy Pimblett promises to ‘pimp slap’ Jake Paul if he attends UFC 282: ‘I’ll assault him’
Jake Paul should steer clear of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) if he wants to stay out of trouble. In UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, rising British Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, takes on veteran, Jared Gordon. Ahead of the appearance, however, Pimblett became a target for the YouTuber-turned boxer. Paul challenged Pimblett to spar with him for $1 million after “The Baddy” claimed Paul’s matches have been fixed. The potential sparring session has yet to take place and likely won’t at his juncture.
Not-worried Magomed Ankalaev dismisses ‘Polish power’ ahead of UFC 282 title fight — ‘I want to dominate’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will send No. 3-ranked light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev into battle against No. 2-ranked former champion Jan Blachowicz atop the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Watch them come face-to-face...
UFC 282’s Paddy Pimblett weighs in on Charles Oliveira’s loss to Islam Makhachev: ‘I would’ve put up a better fight’
Paddy Pimblett has been the talk of the town this week for his upcoming clash with Jared Gordon later tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the extra media attention has presented “Baddy” with more chances to put his foot in his mouth.
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon full fight preview | UFC 282
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight talents Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon will collide this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett is on the fast track to super stardom. He’s already more popular than just about every non-UFC champion outside of...
Watch UFC 282’s Paddy Pimblett and Bryce Mitchell bond over mutual ‘clown’ hatred backstage
Paddy Pimblett and Bryce Mitchell are not fighting each other later tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the two rising stars caught up backstage earlier this week to share some hatred for undefeated featherweight fighter Ilia Topuria.
Dan Hooker shuts down ‘great guy’ Paddy Pimblett: ‘I do whatever I want to that kid’
Dan Hooker has made it clear that he is a fan of rising lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett, but “Hangman” doesn’t think the English fighter stands a chance with him in a potential matchup. Pimblett, who takes on Jared Gordon tomorrow night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC...
Bellator 289 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Stots vs. Sabatello
Bellator 289 is primed and ready to go down later TONIGHT (Fri., Dec. 9, 2022) from inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., featuring the continuation of the Bantamweight Grand Prix as interim champion, Raufeon Stots, defends his belt against Danny Sabatello. The winner of the fight will go on to face the victor of the other semifinal fight between Magomeod Magomedov and Patchy Mix.
Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev full fight preview | UFC 282
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight veterans Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev will clash TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Apologies to Jiri Prochazka, but I cannot imagine either half of our main event being terribly sympathetic toward “The Czech Samurai.”...
UFC 282 Main Card Breakdown
It was around midnight, long after I was supposed to be asleep, that I heard them. Clickity-clack. Clickity-clack. Thud, thud, thud. Dozens of them continued along the entire length of the roof, just over my head that lay in a tiny three-foot gap between the top of my bunk bed and the ceiling. It took a couple weeks to break the habit of sitting up out of my sleep and banging my head. My parents had warned me it would be a tight fit, but I insisted they buy it for me anyways. I loved that bunk bed.
Highlights! Edmen Shahbazyan smokes Dalcha Lungiambula with nasty TKO | UFC 282 video
Edmen Shahbazyan finally returned to the middleweight win column earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Golden Boy” put a vicious stop to Dalcha Lungiambula with a late second-round TKO (punches). LIVE!...
Punishment for James Krause? Boot him from UFC and close down his gym, says Sean Strickland
James Krause is in deep doo doo. The former UFC welterweight is currently banned from cageside and under investigation for his role in a betting scandal at UFC Vegas 64, one serious enough to prompt a promotion-wide block on gambling, as well as wagering bans in places like Ontario and New Jersey.
Cormier: If Darren Till loses at UFC 282 ‘it might be over’ for struggling ‘Gorilla’
There was a time in the not-too-distant past when Darren Till was ranked No. 2 in the world at 170 pounds, but a series of brutal weight cuts and a pair of high-profile losses to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal sent “The Gorilla” up to middleweight. Unfortunately for...
UFC 282 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev
UFC 282 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) with a re-worked Light Heavyweight championship clash for the vacant 205-pound crown when former division roost-ruler, Jan Blachowicz, locks horns with No. 4-seeded contender, Magomed Ankalaev, winner of nine straight. In UFC 282’s PPV co-main event, breakout British star, Paddy Pimblett, will look to keep his momentum going in his first-ever stateside bout inside the Octagon when he locks horns with his toughest test to date inside the Octagon, Jared Gordon. Top 15-ranked Featherweight contenders Bryce Mitchell (No. 9) and Ilia Topuria (No. 14) will hook ‘em up, too, in a pivotal 145-pound collision.
Video: Paddy Pimblett, Ilia Topuria nearly come to blows at UFC 282 presser, security intervenes
Lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett and Featherweight phenom, Ilia Topuria, are both competing at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett will go to war with Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event. Further...
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 282’s Jan Blachowicz
Former Light Heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz, will look to retake the throne opposite Sambo ace, Magomed Ankalaev, this Saturday (Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. When Blachowicz was thoroughly handled by Glover Teixeira, it would’ve been fair to assume his career as champion...
UFC 282 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev
A former champion and a prospect-turned contender duke it out inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Dec. 10, 2022) when Jan Blachowicz takes on Magomed Ankalaev for UFC’s vacant Light Heavyweight. In UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) event, fan-favorite Lightweight, Paddy Pimblett, gets the spotlight in the co-feature against Jared Gordon, and the ESPN+-streamed main card will also see Alex Morono step in on just three days’ notice to take on the always dangerous Santiago Ponzinibbio.
UFC 282 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ PPV | Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its final pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2022 as UFC 282 is set to go down later TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the event will be a Light Heavyweight title fight as Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz vie for the vacant strap. In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett will battle Jared Gordon in a Lightweight affair.
UFC 282 - New Blood: Youngest UFC fighter ever, a weathered veteran and more
Seven fight cancelations have left UFC 282, which takes place tomorrow night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a weird place; however, the vacancies opened the door for some enterprising newbies. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series that is either a fun diversion or a nightmare for me depending on how many newbies get the call, we check out five fighters with just five losses between them.
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler? Dana White still wants ‘Notorious’ comeback fight in 2023
Conor McGregor may look like a Welterweight these days, but Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is still looking to match him up against a Lightweight when he eventually returns in 2023. That’s according to a new yet-to-be released interview from ESPN MMA between Brett Okamoto and UFC President, Dana White. ESPN...
Watch Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev, Pimblett vs. Gordon staredown videos from UFC 282 weigh ins
The final Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year will unfold tomorrow night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will feature an undisputed light heavyweight title fight and a collection of rising stars. LIVE!...
