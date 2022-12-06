Oregon State offers intriguing Wyoming DE transfer Oluwaseyi Omotosho

Read full article on original website
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit
Offensive Lineman Tyler Johnson receives an Auburn offer.
USC QB Caleb Williams outraces field, wins Heisman Trophy
Though he is the only finalist to not advance to the College Football Playoff, USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night after leading the new-look Trojans' resurgence in his first year at the school.
Oregon beats Nevada behind Will Richardson’s triple-double
Quincy Guerrier recorded season bests of 26 points and nine rebounds, and Will Richardson notched the school’s first triple-double in
How Many took down Union Parish, Trey Holly for LHSAA football championship
NEW ORLEANS – During a team meeting at the hotel the night before the LHSAA football state championship game Saturday, several Many players swapped opportunities to address their teammates. For four-star senior and USC commit Tackett Curtis, his message was succinct but mental, a mantra he has picked up...
Davis, Memphis knock off unbeaten No. 11 Auburn, 82-73
ATLANTA (AP) — Kendric Davis scored a season-high 27 points, DeAndre Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Memphis beat No. 11 Auburn 82-73 on Saturday night to end the Tigers’ season-opening winning streak at eight. Davis’ jumper beat the shot-clock buzzer to make it 60-50 with...
