Read full article on original website
Related
Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award
USC quarterback Caleb Williams capped a remarkable sophomore season with college football's biggest individual prize: The Heisman Trophy. Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy Saturday night in a made-for-TV ceremony in New York City. He is the eighth USC player and just the fifth true sophomore to win the prestigious award, which is given annually to the sport’s most outstanding player.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries
Week 14 got off to an intriguing start. The Los Angeles Rams and recently added quarterback Baker Mayfield earned an improbable comeback victory. Mayfield, who arrived on Tuesday, led a 98-yard drive with less than two minutes remaining and no timeouts to get the win. Many fantasy managers will hope...
College football teams with most Heisman Trophy winners
For almost 90 years, the Heisman Trophy has stood above all other honors as the single most prestigious individual award given to the best college football player of the year. Here's your look at which schools have produced the most Heisman talent in that time. College football teams with most ...
Bleacher Report
Dan Campbell 'Shocked' Lions Are Betting Favorites over 10-2 Vikings in Week 14
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was taken aback Friday when told that his team is favored to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. According to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, Campbell said: "I really don't even know how to respond to that. I'm shocked by that." The Lions, who are...
Bleacher Report
Ravens Rumors: Tyler Huntley Prepared to Start 1-2 Games for Injured Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is reportedly preparing to make one or two starts in the absence of injured star Lamar Jackson. Appearing Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler explained Jackson's injury situation and what it means for Huntley:. Fowler noted that Huntley has "loosely prepared" to play one or...
USC's Caleb Williams Wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; Stetson Bennett Fourth
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finishes fourth in Heisman voting.
Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Finishes Third In Heisman Trophy Voting
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished third in the voting for this year’s Heisman Trophy behind USC’s Caleb Williams and TCU’s Max Duggan and ahead of Georgia's Stetson Bennett. A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 66.2 percent of his passes this season for...
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
Bleacher Report
Trae Young Buys $20M California Mansion from Former NFL Star Clay Matthews
Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young recently purchased a $20 million mansion in Calabasas, California, located in Los Angeles County. Front Office Sports provided a breakdown of the home and its amenities, including the presence of several celebrity neighbors:. Young bought the home from former NFL linebacker Clay Matthews, who...
Bleacher Report
Heisman Finalists 2022: Predictions for Candidates' Order of Finish in the Race
The Heisman Trophy has typically been won by quarterbacks, and that will again be the case this season. The most prestigious individual award in college football will be given to a QB for the sixth time in seven years and for the 39th time overall. However, it's not yet known...
Bleacher Report
2-Time All-ACC WR Josh Downs Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Caught 22 TDs at UNC
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel he's entering the 2023 NFL draft. Downs caught 202 passes for 2,483 yards and 22 touchdowns in three years with the Tar Heels. He was a first-team All-ACC honoree in 2021 and 2022. The 5'10", 175-pound wideout is the...
Bleacher Report
The Biggest Surprise Breakouts of the 2022 NFL Season
One of the most popular NFL offseason topics is potential breakout players. Once the fall arrives, a new list of unexpected standouts will always form. And there's no question about the No. 1 example in 2022. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has ascended from a journeyman backup to an undisputed...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the 10 Best 2022 CFB Coaching Hires so Far
The college football coaching carousel has been well underway all season. So far, 18 hires have been made. While it is pretty tough to predict how a hire will pan out in college football, there are certain expectations that come with them. Head coaches that have done well at smaller schools might be expected to have their success translate to a Power Five school. Or maybe coordinators that have done well have expectations to succeed at their first crack at a head coaching job.
Bleacher Report
Caleb Williams on Patrick Mahomes: Don't Think There's Anything He Does That I Can't
No one can accuse USC quarterback Caleb Williams of lacking self-confidence. The 2022 Heisman finalist believes his skill set compares favorably to Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes. "I always said even in high school that I don't think there's anything—obviously, he's special, but I don't think there's anything that...
Bleacher Report
Report: Cameron Jordan, Saints Fined $550K for Allegedly Faking Injury vs. Buccaneers
The NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints $550,000 after defensive end Cameron Jordan allegedly faked an injury in Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The Saints were fined $350,000, while Jordan ($50,000), defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen ($50,000) and head coach...
Bleacher Report
Von Miller: Josh Allen, Bills Brass Had 'Amazing' Dinner with Odell Beckham Jr.
Amid rumors that the Dallas Cowboys may not want to pursue Odell Beckham Jr. because of concerns about his recovery from a torn ACL, the Buffalo Bills could swoop in to sign the three-time Pro Bowler. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, Bills defensive end Von Miller said...
Bleacher Report
4-Star RB Dylan Edwards Commits to Deion Sanders, Colorado; Was a Notre Dame Pledge
Four-star running back Dylan Edwards has committed to Colorado, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com. He was previously committed to Notre Dame before announcing Thursday his decision to decommit from the Fighting Irish program. Edwards cited the recent hire of Deion Sanders as a reason for joining the Buffaloes. "I've known...
Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit
Offensive Lineman Tyler Johnson receives an Auburn offer.
Bleacher Report
Troy Taylor Hired as Stanford's New HC; Was Finalist with Jason Garrett
Stanford has hired Troy Taylor as its next football coach, the school announced Saturday. Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee first reported the news. Taylor has coached Sacramento State for four years and led the Hornets to an undefeated regular-season record and the No. 2 seed in the FCS playoffs this year. They reached the quarterfinals before a 66-63 upset loss to Incarnate Word on Friday.
Bleacher Report
Brandon Miller, No. 8 Alabama Upset No. 1 Houston to Hand Cougars 1st Loss of Season
The No. 8 Alabama men's basketball team beat previously undefeated No. 1 Houston 71-65 on Saturday afternoon from Fertitta Center. Freshman forward Noah Clowney led the Crimson Tide with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting, 11 rebounds and two blocks to take down the host Cougars, who fell to 9-1. First-year...
Comments / 0