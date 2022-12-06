Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Related
Minnesota flu levels remain high, but hospitalizations decline
Data: CDC; Map: Axios Visuals Flu activity remains high in Minnesota, though the latest data shows that confirmed cases and hospitalizations are going down in the state. The big picture: The worst flu outbreak in more than a decade has left nearly every state with high or very high levels of flu activity, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports.Zoom in: About 500 people in Minnesota were hospitalized with influenza last week, per a Department of Health update released Thursday. That's down from the previous week's high of 559. The number of positive flu tests submitted by hundreds of hospitals and clinics also...
Dallas adding 296 new psychiatric beds to Texas supply
Texas is spending $1.2 billion to replace, update and expand state mental health facilities, including a new hospital in Dallas. Driving the news: Construction began on the Dallas facility this week after a groundbreaking ceremony Monday. Why it matters: Texas ranked 44th overall in Mental Health America's latest annual report,...
Extreme heat shutters beloved summer day camp
A beloved day camp at Zilker Cabin is shuttering because of Austin's increasingly hot summers. Driving the news: Girl Scouts of Central Texas leaders told parents they would not host their day camp at Zilker Cabin next summer due to extreme heat coupled with the loss of access to swimming facilities following the pandemic.
Northwest Arkansas' 2022 power players
Northwest Arkansas' "power players" are influential people who've made a difference in our community in 2022, those who made head-turning moves. Why it matters: These influential individuals are helping shape Northwest Arkansas today and for generations to come. How it works: The five people and groups we highlight are elected...
Axios Power Players: 10 influential people in Austin
Austin's power players are influential individuals who've made a difference in our community in 2022. Why it matters: We're excited to round out the year with a list of individuals who made headlines, advanced major projects or worked behind the scenes to shape the city. Methodology: Axios Local teams across...
The average cost of a gallon of gas is down to $3.20
Average gas prices in the Twin Cities are down to $3.20 per gallon, which is 45 cents less than a month ago, according to AAA.Gas prices have now fallen by $1.57 per gallon from their all-time metro high of $4.76 on June 15. The big picture: The average cost for a gallon of gas in the U.S. has dropped below the price it was before Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, according to AAA.The cost to fuel up in the Twin Cities sits below the national average of $3.40. By Christmas, it's possible that prices nationwide could dip below $3, Axios' Herb Scribner writes.Of note: There are already plenty of Twin Cities stations advertising prices below $3 per gallon, per GasBuddy.
What you need to know about new plan to reintroduce wolves in Colorado
Colorado will reintroduce 10 to 15 wolves a year on the Western Slope starting in 2024 until reaching a maximum of 50 as part of a voter-approved initiative. Why it matters: The effort is the first voter-approved wildlife recovery plan in the country to be implemented. In all other cases, the federal government directs the management through the Endangered Species Act.Driving the news: The details in a 293-page draft plan released Friday by Gov. Jared Polis' administration outline how the state will rebuild a once-native species after it was hunted to extinction in the early 1900s.Two zones under consideration for...
Scott Simon made conservation cool in Arkansas
On the surface, Scott Simon is a mild-mannered biologist. But he's more like Superman on a motorcycle. What's happening: A 26-year veteran of The Nature Conservancy, Simon is leaving the Arkansas chapter at the end of December to lead a yet-to-be-named foundation for the Don and Millie Nelms family, who owns Adventure Subaru.
5 power players in North Texas
We're rounding out the year with a "power players" list of a few individuals who made headlines, advanced major projects or worked behind the scenes to shape our region. Why it matters: Whether you like them not, there's no doubt these individuals are influential. Methodology: We selected these power players...
Florida lawmaker behind "Don't Say Gay" bill accused of COVID aid fraud
The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the state's controversial "Don't Say Gall" bill has been indicted for COVID-19 relief fraud, per a Department of Justice statement Wednesday. The big picture: A federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment against state Rep. Joe Harding (R-Williston), 35, who said he pleaded not guilty...
Club Q shooting suspect: Unsealed documents show dismissed 2021 charges
A Colorado judge on Thursday unsealed documents involving dismissed charges against the suspected Club Q mass shooter stemming from a June 2021 bomb threat incident during which the suspect vowed to become "the next mass killer." Why it matters: In the aftermath of the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q...
Run GenZ takes credit for helping keep Iowa a deep red state
Run GenZ, a group that launched in Des Moines in 2020, recruited more than 100 young Republicans to run for political office in the last election cycle, co-founder and State Rep. Joe Mitchell tells Axios. Why it matters: It could help churn out younger conservative voters — a demographic that’s...
The newsmakers who shaped the Twin Cities in 2022
From a midterm election to economic uncertainty, the Twin Cities has been through another roller coaster year. Behind the biggest decisions and news events of 2022 are local people shaping life in the metro. Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise and through polling readers and conducting...
Republican Kari Lake files lawsuit challenging her defeat in Arizona governor's race
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County officials on Friday challenging certification of Democrat Katie Hobbs' win. Driving the news: The Donald Trump-backed candidate has refused to concede, claiming problems with printers and tabulation machines despite failing to provide evidence. Her lawsuit seeks a court order "declaring that Kari Lake is the winner of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election," the New York Times reports.
Axios Power Players: 14 influential people in D.C., including Taylor Heinicke, Carla Hayden, Hany Hassan
Everyone’s a power player in Washington, right? Yes, but: We’re highlighting the 14 we think had the biggest impact around town this year. What’s happening: The brains behind I-82 — the ballot measure that will change how we dine and tip — top our inaugural list. How it works: We reflected on the past year’s headlines, considered what’s coming in 2023 and polled our most plugged-in sources about who they believe has shaped Washington the most. Our unscientific list is produced entirely by our editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way.People who made the power list were not...
Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
Axios Power Players: The people shaping North Carolina's Triangle
As Axios Raleigh's first year in existence comes to a close, we've been reflecting on who in the capital city and the greater Triangle area have the greatest influence on our communities. So we compiled a list of some of the Triangle's most prominent movers and shakers. These are people...
Rep. Burgess Owens votes "present" for Respect for Marriage Act
Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, was the only congressman to vote "present" Thursday on bipartisan legislation that would federally protect same-sex and interracial marriages. Driving the news: The House gave final approval of the bill with a 258-169 vote. Of note: A "present" vote does not count towards the passage of a bill and signals a lawmaker isn't taking sides on the legislation. The latest: The rest of Utah's congressional delegation, Reps. Chris Stewart, Blake Moore and John Curtis, voted to pass the legislation. Sen. Mitt Romney supported the bill after religious protections were added to the amended version. Sen. Mike Lee was against it.What they're saying: "While today is undoubtedly a giant step toward religious liberty, my lone 'present' vote signals a warning beacon that the war is far from won," Owens said in a statement, citing insufficient religious protections in the bill. "Religious freedom cannot prevail until and unless individuals and small business owners practicing their sincere religious beliefs have explicit protection under the law."Flashback: In July, all of Utah's congressmen, including Owens, voted in favor of the bill. What's next: President Joe Biden is soon expected to sign the bill into law.
Axios
Washington, DC
98K+
Followers
56K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0