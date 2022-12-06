ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

Fox 19

Kentucky tornadoes: Homes rebuilding over rubble a year later

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - It’s been nearly one year since deadly tornadoes swept through western and southern Kentucky just before the holiday season. In all, 81 people were killed and thousands were left without homes and businesses. Business owners suddenly had no livelihoods. Much of what was lost...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Fox 19

Drying out to end the weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will have areas of drizzle or light rain showers ending before midnight, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will fall only in the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon and evening....
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Average Ky. teacher pay drops for seventh year in a row

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the average teacher pay has fallen for the seventh straight year. When adjusting for inflation, it dropped off more than 5% in the past year alone. Fayette County teacher Jeni Ward is a veteran...
KENTUCKY STATE

