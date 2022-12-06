Man arrested after hours-long crime spree, including attempted killing, across Philadelphia and suburbs

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police arrested a man Tuesday morning who they say went on a violent crime spree — during which one person was shot — across Philadelphia, Delaware and Chester counties over the span of a few hours.

Authorities were searching for 22-year-old Zahkee Austin of Philadelphia for attempted murder, carjacking and robbery.

It started Sunday night, when police said Austin carjacked a man at gunpoint at Germantown and West Hunting Park avenues in North Philadelphia. Police said he drove off in the victim’s silver 2020 Chevrolet Malibu.

From the city, police said Austin drove to Delaware County. Around 1 a.m. Monday in Middletown Township, police said he shot at least one person in a townhouse in Franklin Station, a newer development of properties off of Baltimore Pike.

The neighborhood is located between Wawa headquarters and the Pennsylvania State Police Media barracks. Police did not release the victim’s exact condition.

About an hour later, Austin stopped at an Exxon gas station on South High Street in West Goshen, Chester County. Police said he demanded money from the employee and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Then, police said he ended up back in Philadelphia, where he tried to rob a convenience store in the area of 68th Street and Ogontz Avenue. The store employee had a gun as well, and he traded at least one shot with Austin. No one was physically injured.

It is not clear where Austin went after his crime spree, but authorities arrested him without incident in Philadelphia Tuesday morning.