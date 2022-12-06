ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after hours-long crime spree, including attempted killing, across Philadelphia and suburbs

By Tim Jimenez
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police arrested a man Tuesday morning who they say went on a violent crime spree — during which one person was shot — across Philadelphia, Delaware and Chester counties over the span of a few hours.

Authorities were searching for 22-year-old Zahkee Austin of Philadelphia for attempted murder, carjacking and robbery.

It started Sunday night, when police said Austin carjacked a man at gunpoint at Germantown and West Hunting Park avenues in North Philadelphia. Police said he drove off in the victim’s silver 2020 Chevrolet Malibu.

From the city, police said Austin drove to Delaware County. Around 1 a.m. Monday in Middletown Township, police said he shot at least one person in a townhouse in Franklin Station, a newer development of properties off of Baltimore Pike.

The neighborhood is located between Wawa headquarters and the Pennsylvania State Police Media barracks. Police did not release the victim’s exact condition.

About an hour later, Austin stopped at an Exxon gas station on South High Street in West Goshen, Chester County. Police said he demanded money from the employee and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Then, police said he ended up back in Philadelphia, where he tried to rob a convenience store in the area of 68th Street and Ogontz Avenue. The store employee had a gun as well, and he traded at least one shot with Austin. No one was physically injured.

It is not clear where Austin went after his crime spree, but authorities arrested him without incident in Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

Comments / 9

Aunt Betty
2d ago

Dems voted for the Party of Defund the Police. These crimes are no longer news they are now daily occurrences.

Reply
5
 

CBS Philly

Man shot 6 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot six times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street just after 8 p.m.Police say the man was shot six times in his upper body. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 8:16 p.m., authorities say.A firearm was recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time, police say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Die in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Chestnut Hill Parking Lot

A woman and man died in what Philadelphia police said appeared to be a murder-suicide shooting in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood Wednesday night. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Top of the Hill Plaza off Bethlehem Pike near Germantown Avenue just after 9 p.m., Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly's 'Boy In The Box' Identified After 65 Years: Police

A boy found dead in a box 65 years ago in Philadelphia has been identified as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, city police announced at a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 8. Dubbed "The Boy in the Box" or "America's Unknown Child" after his body was found stuffed in a bassinet box along Susquehanna Road in February 1957, the boy's case was one of the oldest unsolved murders in Philadelphia history, according to the department.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: carjacker pulled gun to stop owner from thwarting theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia.Surveillance video captured the suspect in action last Thursday on the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.When the victim confronted the carjacker, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim, who was running away.If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police release surveillance video of child abduction suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a man wanted for the abduction of a 4-year-old child, who has since been found safe.The incident happened on November 28th in West Philadelphia. In the video, the man is seen wearing a black and green jacket. Police say the child was left in the back of a running car when the vehicle was stolen.The car has since been recovered.If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
