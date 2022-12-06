Apple Sued Over Alleged AirTag Stalking

Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty

Two women have filed a proposed class-action complaint alleging Apple AirTags enable stalking—in some cases leading to murder. One woman who filed the lawsuit said an ex-boyfriend she was desperately trying to escape had managed to track her down after placing an AirTag in the wheel well of her vehicle, Bloomberg reports. Another woman said her ex-husband was able to track her after planting an AirTag in her child’s backpack. Despite Apple billing the tags as “stalker proof” in 2019, the lawsuit alleges there have been cases where the devices were used to commit murder. A woman was shot in Akron, Ohio, after her ex-boyfriend used an AirTag to locate her, and a man was run over in Indianapolis after his ex put an AirTag in his car, the lawsuit claims. The women behind the lawsuit are seeking unspecified monetary damages over what they describe as the negligent release of a “dangerous product.”

