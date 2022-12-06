There’s something exotic about Italian sports cars even if they are not Ferrari- or Lamborghini- caliber. Italian car enthusiast, David Chironi, is what you might call the Italian Chris Harris. While his focus was to get behind the wheel of the most iconic cars ever made, his series “Dal Pollaio alla Pista” - From the Chicken Coop to the Track translated from Italian – is about finding neglected or abandoned cars (like barn finds) and giving them a second chance in life as track cars. This Fiat X1/9 is no exception, and it went from being an incubator for chicken eggs to being a vicious track weapon. The total transformation of this small, mid-engine Italian took six months, and the result is incredible.

3 DAYS AGO