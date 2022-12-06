Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Watch As Two Crazy Italians Build And Race The Ultimate Fiat X1/9 Silhouette Track Car
There’s something exotic about Italian sports cars even if they are not Ferrari- or Lamborghini- caliber. Italian car enthusiast, David Chironi, is what you might call the Italian Chris Harris. While his focus was to get behind the wheel of the most iconic cars ever made, his series “Dal Pollaio alla Pista” - From the Chicken Coop to the Track translated from Italian – is about finding neglected or abandoned cars (like barn finds) and giving them a second chance in life as track cars. This Fiat X1/9 is no exception, and it went from being an incubator for chicken eggs to being a vicious track weapon. The total transformation of this small, mid-engine Italian took six months, and the result is incredible.
topgear.com
This incredible $1.7m Ford GT is the final limited edition track special
“Most extreme” Ford GT ever built packs an 800bhp boosted, um, EcoBoost unit, too. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Though outwardly it looked broadly the same as the cars it succeeded, famously the Ford GT40...
RideApart
Is Moto Guzzi Reviving The Stelvio Adventure-Tourer?
Those of you who’ve been able to, or are hoping to ride a motorcycle in Italy will most likely be familiar with the Stelvio Pass. One of the most popular mountain passes in Italy, this road is known for its incredible turns and undulations, making it one of the best driving and riding roads in the world. As such, it’s not surprising that Moto Guzzi had a bike named after this specific road.
techeblog.com
Limited Edition Bugatti Carbone Unveiled, is World’s First Carbon Fiber Smartwatch
Limited to just 500-units worldwide, the Bugatti Carbone is touted as the world’s first carbon fiber smartwatch, inspired by the Chiron Super Sport 300+. The wristwatch comes finished with blue accents, a French racing color forever associated with the brand, while the carbon fiber elements are milled precisely from a solid block.
Autoblog
This twin-engine beast is 'the first aquatic utility vehicle ever'
What happens when you take a UTV and transform it into a gas-guzzling water demon for the adrenaline seeker? You get the Typhoon. The “Aquatic Utility Vehicle” from Shadow Six Racing is a one-of-a-kind vehicle. It’s designed for motorsports enthusiasts and defense applications. According to Shadow Six Racing, Typhoon is “the first aquatic utility vehicle ever.” It can carry up to three passengers and weighs 2,365 pounds. Its body is made from titanium and carbon fiber, and under the hood are twin four-cylinder supercharged Yamaha GP1800 SCHO R engines. According to HICONSUMPTION, Typhoon can reach speeds of up to 80 mph. This aquatic beast has an MSRP of $250,399. Learn more at shadowsixracing.com.
Jalopnik
What's the Best Eight-Cylinder Engine?
As red-blooded, cow-eating Americans, we on the Jalopnik staff are legally obligated to enjoy eight-cylinder engines. It’s part of your United States citizenship, and any indication that you don’t love God’s Perfect Number Of Cylinders can be cited as grounds for extradition to one of those godless commie four-cylinder countries in Europe. We’ve asked Owen, a refugee from the lands of small displacement, and he’s confirmed it’s not a place for Americans.
topgear.com
Retro review: the brilliantly-boxy Daihatsu Materia
This review was first published in Issue 170 of Top Gear magazine (2007) Japan’s obsession with cars so blocky that they make traffic jams look like a giant game of Tetris, is slowly beginning to find a smaller (yet no less dedicated) following here in the UK. More and more of these slightly off-the-wall cars are being imported as cool alternatives to the mainstream.
Carscoops
Porsche Shamed As Least Reliable Brand, Worse Even Than Jaguar, Land Rover And Alfa Romeo
Proud Porsche owners often love to keep their pride and joy locked up safe in a garage, but many Porsches spend far too much time in an entirely different kind of garage according to the findings of a new reliability study. UK warranty provider Warrantywise analyzed data from over 131,000...
topgear.com
Pic of the day: Dacia’s new tripod-spec Duster in the desert
We recently drove the updated Duster in the Moroccan desert – here are some more lovely pics. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Get a look at those images above. Yeah, we can now safely say...
