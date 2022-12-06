ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

“We’re just a bit desperate this time to find him help”: LaGrange mother pleads with community to find assistance for disabled son

 4 days ago
Netta Godfrey
4d ago

sad that they reside in troup county and can't get any resources pathways suppose to be able to help but the people there only care about they paycheck nothing more and got people working there that don't know anything about this field of work so I would suggest they try intake through a facility out of Atlanta Google it cause he seems like on the pic he very depressed and wants to give up but don't because there is help out there which im surprised his primary doc didn't refer him to...

