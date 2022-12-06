Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man killed in East Side shooting after being chased through apartment complex, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after being shot in the chest on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called out to the 3300 block of Roland Avenue on Friday evening for a shooting call. They found a man leaning against a fence with one shot in the chest.
KSAT 12
Body, burned vehicle found hidden in brush on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s body was found within brush near a burned vehicle on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to the 1400 block of IH-10 at IH-37 for a vehicle on fire. Officers found the vehicle off...
Two dead in San Antonio explosion, SAFD investigating as arson
Update at 3:30 p.m.: The San Antonio Fire Department said that another victim has been located, bringing the the fatality count to two. Spokesperson Joe Arrington said the investigation into the cause of the explosion continues. Original story: San Antonio police and fire officials are investigating after an explosion at a private property reportedly killed at least one person on the Southeast Side late last night. The explosion happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday, December 9, on a large tract of private property in the 9700 block of South Presa. Police said the property is the site of K-Bar, a construction company. KSAT said in a broadcast the property spans 75 acres with a number of work trucks, work equipment and RVs were on the property. The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the explosion as arson. This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.
Two detained, one dead after shooting at east-side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say two people are detained after a man was found shot dead in an east-side apartment complex Friday night. Officers arrived to the apartment complex along the 3300 block of Roland Avenue where they found the unidentified victim, according to an SAPD spokesperson. Investigators believe he was being chased through the complex before someone opened fire on him.
KSAT 12
Reward offered for info on gunman who killed 30-year-old man during argument outside Walgreens on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who shot and killed a man during an argument at a Walgreens parking lot. Ricardo Ortega, 30, was shot just after midnight on Nov. 27 in the 4700 block...
KSAT 12
Puppy stolen from South Side home leaves family desperate for answers
SAN ANTONIO – A southside family is asking for help finding their 8-week-old husky named Summer. Thursday morning was the last time the family saw their dog. Neighbors told them someone came and grabbed Summer and took off that day. “They saw somebody come pick her up through the...
KTSA
Trial begins for San Antonio man accused of stabbing friend to death
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The murder trial of a San Antonio man accused of stabbing his friend to death on the South Side is now underway. Prosecutors say Abel Garcia, 38, stabbed Albert Adame, 44, at a home in early 2020, and he now faces anywhere from 5 years to life in prison if convicted.
KSAT 12
Preteen shot in botched illegal substance deal in west Bexar County, sheriff says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 12-year-old boy was shot during a botched deal of an illegal substance in west Bexar County, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called to the 3100 block of Bear Spring around 3:15 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. They arrived to...
KSAT 12
2 people killed in explosion in far Southeast Bexar County, SAFD confirms
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were killed in an explosion in far Southeast Bexar County Friday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. at K-Bar, a construction company located in the 9700 block of South Presa Street. When firefighters arrived, they found...
New food truck park slated for San Antonio's Government Hill neighborhood
El Camino owner Ricky Ortiz's new food truck park, Bésame, will offer a full bar and feature a rotation of food trucks.
KSAT 12
Several teens arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in NE Side neighborhood, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple drive-by shootings targeting the same home on the Northeast Side led to several juveniles arrested this week, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first alerted Friday, Dec. 2, to a KIA vehicle that was stolen and involved in a criminal incident...
San Antonio couple chases thieves driving stolen truck. How their vehicle was recovered in 15 minutes.
SAN ANTONIO — Thieves stole a locked truck from a north side apartment complex. The truck’s owners, Gary and Kyiah Mansfield, say they watched it happen and swiftly took action. The young couple shared with KENS 5 how they managed to get their car back within 15 minutes.
KSAT 12
North Side bar damaged by early-morning fire; ATM being looked at as possible cause
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a North Side bar early Thursday morning. The fire was called in around 6 a.m. at the Texan Icehouse in the 4500 block of West Avenue, not far from Loop 410 and Jackson Keller Road.
KSAT 12
Police need help to solve West Side murder where man was shot while sitting in his car
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for help to solve the murder of 31-year-old Armando Rodriguez who was shot outside a home on the West Side on Nov. 13. Rodriguez and his wife were both shot while sitting in a vehicle outside a house in the 200 block of Randall Avenue, not far from South General McMullen and Castroville Road.
KTSA
Body found behind vacant apartment complex in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body has been found behind a vacant apartment complex in Live Oak and the Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide. Live Oak Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road Wednesday afternoon by someone who spotted the body in some woods.
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek tips after woman's remains found in duffle bag at Northwest Side apartments
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in finding those responsible in the death of a woman whose remains were dumped back in August at a Northwest Side apartment complex. Police found the remains of Alexandria Melanie Reyes, 28, on Aug. 31 inside a duffle bag in a drainage ditch on a property on the 200-block of West Broadview Drive near Bandera Road.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspects in robbery on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying a man and woman wanted in a robbery on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Nov. 17, a man was shopping at H-E-B at 14515 NW Military when he was approached by a woman asking for a ride to cash a winning lottery ticket.
KSAT 12
Man arrested in shooting death of woman following fight at East Side bar, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for fatally shooting a woman after a fight in an East Side bar in September, records show. Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, was booked Wednesday on murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, according to Bexar County Jail records. He is...
One person dead following shooting in northwest San Antonio neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO — One person has died after a shooting in a northwest-side neighborhood. The shooting happened before 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the 10000 block of Silver Park. That's near Braun and Northwest 1604. The San Antonio Police Department spoke to KENS 5 around 4:15 p.m. They said...
2 dead after explosion in southeast San Antonio, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a small explosion where two people died, officials say. San Antonio Police responded to K-BAR Friday night around 11:35 p.m. Police said they received multiple calls about an explosion and confirmed that an explosion did happen, but additional details were not released. Two...
