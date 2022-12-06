Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus police to gain access to 'nuisance' complex's security cameras
Columbus police to gain access to 'nuisance' complex's security cameras
NBC4 Columbus
One critical after central Hilltop shooting
One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police.
NBC4 Columbus
Evening weather forecast 12-10-2022
Evening weather forecast 12-10-2022
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
NBC4 Columbus
Police searching for suspect in I-70 shooting
Police searching for suspect in I-70 shooting
NBC4 Columbus
These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns
These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns
‘Tripledemic’ post-Thanksgiving hitting West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Flu season is upon us, but it is not alone. The entire nation – including our region – is being hit was a respiratory illness known as RSV, which is especially dangerous for children. And COVID-19 is still here and is on the rise again. Right now, U.S. hospitals are at […]
Airbnb restricts Ohio bookings to deter New Year’s Eve, Buckeyes parties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – According to Airbnb over 3,500 Ohioans were rejected while trying to book properties over the New Year’s Day holiday, specifically on New Year’s Eve, in 2021. Airbnb, an online home, apartment, and condo rental marketplace website, announced this week it will ramp up its defenses again this holiday to “draw a […]
NBC4 Columbus
‘Next leg of the race’: Columbus City Schools Superintendent Talisa Dixon on why she’s leaving
'Next leg of the race': Columbus City Schools Superintendent Talisa Dixon on why she's leaving
See when county fairs across Ohio will take place in 2023
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s not nearly fair season yet, but Ohioans can now mark their calendars for when it arrives. The Ohio Department of Agriculture released dates for the 2023 fair season on Thursday, compiling a list of nearly 100 county and independent fairs that will take place across the state from June to […]
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today housing market
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive Donate Toys this Saturday. We are now just days away from the big Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. The big day is this Saturday at CAS. The folks working to give children throughout central Ohio a magical Christmas have been busy sorting some of those gifts that have already been collected.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
‘Plow Chicka Plow Wow, Clearopathtra’ among Ohio Turnpike’s winning snowplow names
BEREA, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 5,000 people submitted entries to the Ohio Turnpike’s snowplow naming contest — but only eight reigned supreme. The Ohio Turnpike announced the winners of its second annual Name-a-Snowplow contest Friday after a brutal competition among Ohioans. As the fleet prepares for snow and ice season, drivers might see one […]
Two Ohio Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Shooting on I-70 near Downtown Columbus leaves one in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old man is hospitalized and an eastbound swath of Interstate 70 was closed for hours Friday after a shooting near Downtown. Just after noon, Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired on I-70 eastbound near the exit ramps to Bexley and Main Street, according to police dispatchers. A detective […]
Robert De Niro movie shoot to cause temporary US-35 closure in Xenia
Filming may also cause closures on state Route 123 near Morrow in Warren County beginning Friday and continuing Monday through Thursday of the following week.
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio Community Improvement Corp. and developer reach deal regarding delayed west Columbus project
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Central Ohio Community Improvement Corp. and a developer it had selected to develop a west Columbus site have reached a potential deal following a dispute regarding a lack of progress at the site. COCIC and developer First Global Investments had been at...
16-year-old boy injured after gunfire hits central Hilltop house
A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is in critical condition but expected to survive after a shooting overnight Saturday in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. According to CPD, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren […]
Ohio keeps an upswing on COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, maintaining a nearly-doubled case count compared to two weeks ago. COVID-19 data leading up to Thanksgiving showed a much smaller case rate compared to the last two years' holiday seasons. A sudden surge entering December also doesn't necessarily hint at a […]
