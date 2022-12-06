ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police to gain access to 'nuisance' complex's security cameras

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after central Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Evening weather forecast 12-10-2022

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for suspect in I-70 shooting

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

See when county fairs across Ohio will take place in 2023

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s not nearly fair season yet, but Ohioans can now mark their calendars for when it arrives. The Ohio Department of Agriculture released dates for the 2023 fair season on Thursday, compiling a list of nearly 100 county and independent fairs that will take place across the state from June to […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today housing market

Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive Donate Toys this Saturday. We are now just days away from the big Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. The big day is this Saturday at CAS. The folks working to give children throughout central Ohio a magical Christmas have been busy sorting some of those gifts that have already been collected.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

16-year-old boy injured after gunfire hits central Hilltop house

A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is in critical condition but expected to survive after a shooting overnight Saturday in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. According to CPD, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio keeps an upswing on COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, maintaining a nearly-doubled case count compared to two weeks ago. COVID-19 data leading up to Thanksgiving showed a much smaller case rate compared to the last two years' holiday seasons. A sudden surge entering December also doesn't necessarily hint at a […]
OHIO STATE

